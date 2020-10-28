One World’s Dr. Kenneth Perego Joins Montel Williams for Blunt Discussion

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), “OWP,” a U.S. based, fully licensed, pure-play hemp and cannabis ingredient producer in Colombia, is pleased to announce that its Executive Chairman, Dr. Kenneth Perego, recently joined television personality and cannabis advocate Montel Williams on his popular podcast “Let’s Be Blunt.”



The podcast is available at the following link.

https://letsbebluntmontel.com/episodes/0oilhfl89dqmw9t7hxb9n2mpn1kdho

The pair discussed One World Pharma’s business model growing cannabis to scale using the equatorial advantages in Colombia and the role of its CEO, the legendary NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas. Dr. Perego discusses the endocannabinoid system, the latest in cannabis research, and why Colombia plays an important role in the future of the cannabis supply chain worldwide.

“It’s a true honor to sit down with Montel, a true pioneer, and to share our passion for cannabis, its cultivation, and for making it available to consumers worldwide,” stated Dr. Perego, Executive Chairman, One World Pharma.

About One World Pharma

Formed in 2017, One World Pharma Inc. (“OWP”) is a fully licensed global supplier of high-quality hemp-derived ingredients for use in the manufacturing of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) products. OWP offers a reliable and sustainable supply chain for chemical formulators, food & beverage producers as well as beauty product manufacturers worldwide. The company maintains corporate offices in Las Vegas, NV and Bogota Colombia and a facility in Popayan, Colombia.

