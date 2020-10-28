MasterBeat Corporation Provides Corporate Update and Overview of JTEC Automotive’s Comprehensive Online Platform

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, is pleased to provide a corporate update and brief overview of JTEC Automotive’s seamless, yet comprehensive, unique online platform. JTEC Automotive is a division of MasterBeat Corp.



After careful consideration, lengthy discussions and strategic planning with legal counsel, accountants, Malone & Bailey, incoming advisory board members, investors and other financial institutions, MasterBeat has established the following targets to be achieved over the next two quarters:

Finalize the audit (completed by Malone & Bailey), The completion of the custom 69 Firebird, The launch of online platforms for both the Automotive and Real Estate operations, Securing significant, more traditional financing to conduct operations (audit contingent), Appoint notable Advisory Board members, and Locate and close on a dedicated real estate asset for JTEC Automotive / Boosted Autos operations (10-12,000 sq. ft. facility).

The dedicated JTEC facility will allow MasterBeat to streamline operations between Boosted Autos and JTEC Automotive and will be used as the Pilot Model, a prototype, for the launch of the nationwide JTEC Automotive Maintenance and Repair shops. The company has already identified and contacted, and will be working closely with, renowned Automotive Technician Schools to accelerate job placement and provide unique franchise opportunities for ASE Certified Auto Technicians, both recent graduates and seasoned professionals, in JTEC shops.

JTEC Automotive will be offering franchise opportunities to graduates and other ASE Certified and Accredited Auto Technicians to become franchise owners and/or shareholders in JTEC Automotive’s business. This franchise opportunity is being structured, and will be offered and marketed, independently and through several of the top franchising firms throughout the United States.

JTEC Automotive’s comprehensive online platform will be focused on, but not limited to, the following:

Used Car Sales New Aftermarket Parts & Accessories Performance Parts Used Parts Auto Auction

JTEC’s comprehensive online platform combines familiar resources with value added services in one seamless, convenient experience. More details below.

“With 260 million cars and trucks registered in the United States, the demand for vehicle maintenance and service continues to grow faster than the supply. The U.S. Department of Labor indicates there continues to be a shortage of qualified auto technicians and repair shops across the country. The rapidly expanding growth of aging automobiles and trucks strongly indicates a bright future for a robust automotive service industry to keep them running. With the massive shortage of auto technicians and shops to work on today’s advanced cars and trucks, we have partnered with major Auto Tech schools across the U.S. to help with job placement and provide JTEC Automotive Repair & Maintenance franchise opportunities,” stated Josh Tannariello, MasterBeat’s CEO. “In addition, we are preparing to launch our JTEC comprehensive online platform to better serve these same customers with a seamless, yet comprehensive, auto buying and service experience.”

About JTEC Automotive’s Online Platform

1. USED CARS

JTEC will offer a Used Cars Platform that will consist of the best features, independently and through partnerships, on the market today. Users will be able to buy and sell their used vehicles in a user-friendly platform that combines the best options in the industry in a seamless experience from browsing to purchasing to delivery to your door. The JTEC experience continues with discounted insurance rates and approved financing for all credit ratings and much more.

2. NEW AFTERMARKET PARTS & ACCESSORIES

JTEC will offer Auto Parts & Accessories, OEM, Aftermarket, Refurbished and Rebuilt Auto Parts from top trusted manufacturers for cars, trucks and SUVs. The JTEC Online Auto Parts and Accessories Superstore with Price Match Guarantee, Easy Returns, and Worry-Free Shipping.

3. PERFORMANCE PARTS

JTEC will offer Performance Auto Parts & Accessories, OEM, Aftermarket, Performance Parts from the top trusted manufacturers in the industry, such as Edelbrock, Holley Fuel Systems, QA1 Suspension Systems, Auto Meter Gauges, ARP Fasteners, Crane and Competition Cams, Wilwood & Brembo Brake Systems and many more which will be available for review and purchase on the site.

Everything for Cars, Trucks & SUVs. Access to over 1.2 million Performance Parts, 900 brands, with Price Match Guarantee, Easy Returns, and Worry-Free Shipping.

4. USED CAR PARTS

JTEC will offer Used Auto Parts & Accessories by networking with salvage yards across the nation allowing them to utilize JTEC’s custom designed inventory software program that will allow auto salvage yards to upload their inventory in real time from any location. Buyers can search geographic location or any number of search parameters, and any sales of the product can be picked up at the location or drop shipped. JTEC will make a percentage of all sales via our proprietary platform.

5. JTEC AUTO AUCTION

JTEC will also incorporate its Online Auction Platform that will offer consumers a means to get more aggressive in the sales process of their car. The ability to set a reserve price, or not, a timeframe the auction is active and much more. More details available soon.

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com

info@masterbeatcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Josh Tannariello

561-570-7050

josh@masterbeatcorp.com