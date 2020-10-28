SINTX Technologies Announces Grant of New U.S Patent For Antibacterial Applications of Silicon Nitride

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. ( www.sintx.com ) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent 10,806,831 covering antibacterial biomedical implants and associated materials. This newly issued patent broadly covers a variety of biomedical implants wherein the Company’s silicon nitride is applied to improve the antibacterial characteristics of the implant.



“The antibacterial characteristics of SINTX’s silicon nitride were identified in 2012, and have been confirmed by multiple independent studies. We have developed and tested powders, coatings, and composites of silicon nitride that extend the technology to other material platforms,” said Dr. Sonny Bal President, and CEO of SINTX Technologies.

In the biomedical space, beyond monolithic silicon nitride implants that are already FDA-approved, SINTX can now add its material to widely-used biomaterials such as PEEK and titanium. The Company has already developed a composite of silicon nitride and PEEK and expects to launch the product in early 2021.

SINTX provides silicon nitride in other forms such as sintered powders and soluble fractions, which expand its technology portfolio yet further. The different forms of silicon nitride allow SINTX to include it in a variety of applications such as fabrics for catch-and-kill face masks that can neutralize respiratory pathogens. The newly-issued patent is an important milestone in SINTX’s strategy to leverage the antipathogenic properties of silicon nitride, and it adds to a growing IP portfolio in that space.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturing facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com .

