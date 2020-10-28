Summit State Bank Reports 44% Increase in Net Income to $2,954,000 for Third Quarter 2020 and Declaration of Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $2,954,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.49. This compares to net income of $2,045,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.34 for the same quarter in 2019. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was declared for common shareholders.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend on October 27, 2020 to be paid on November 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2020.

Net Income and Results of Operations

Net income increased by $909,000 or 44% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019.

For the first nine months of 2020, net income increased by $2,946,000 (63%) to $7,588,000 compared to $4,642,000 in the first nine months of 2019. Net interest margin increased to 3.78% for the first nine months of 2020 compared to 3.64% for the first nine months of 2019.

“Net income for the third quarter 2020 and year-to-date 2020 represents records earnings for the bank driven by an increase in our balance sheet,” said Brian Reed, President and CEO. “We are continuing to realize the benefits of our managed growth.”

The annualized return on average assets for the third quarter of 2020 was 1.41%, the annualized return on average equity was 16.05% and the efficiency ratio was 47.44%. The third quarter of 2019 had an annualized return on average assets of 1.24%, an annualized return on average equity of 12.32% and an efficiency ratio of 54.44%.

Net interest income increased to $7,740,000 in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $5,773,000 in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to increases in loan balances with a lesser portion of this increase driven by the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

“We are very fortunate to have employees who truly care about our customers and go the extra mile to provide support through the many challenges this pandemic presents,” said Reed. “To date we funded $97,000,000 of PPP loans to over 600 businesses, this balance represents 13% of the Bank’s loan portfolio as of September 30, 2020.”

Total loans and deposits increased when comparing the third quarter of 2020 to third quarter of 2019; loans were $726,859,000 in 2020 (includes $96,710,000 of PPP loans) compared to $554,122,000 in 2019 and deposits were $688,026,000 in 2020 compared to $605,130,000 in 2019. The net interest margin increased to 3.77% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.60% for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income increased in the third quarter of 2020 to $1,188,000 compared to $1,001,000 in the third quarter of 2019. The Bank recognized $786,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loan balances in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $639,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loans balances in the third quarter of 2019.

There was a $546,000 or 15% increase in operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in expenses is primarily due to an increase in employee expenses and occupancy costs. The Bank is leveling off from a growth trend in operating expenses since the middle of 2019; this results in an improvement in the efficiency ratio by 7.00% when comparing 47.44% for the third quarter of 2020 to 54.44% for the third quarter of 2019.

Nonperforming assets were $267,000 or 0.03% of total assets on September 30, 2020 compared to $592,000 or 0.09% on September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets on September 30, 2020 consist of one loan that is secured by real property and another loan that has a guarantee from the State of California. The Bank had a provision expense of $500,000 in the third quarter of 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans including SBA-guaranteed PPP loans was 1.14% on September 30, 2020 and 1.17% on September 30, 2019. Excluding $96,710,000 of PPP loans increases the ratio of allowance for loans losses to 1.31% on September 30, 2020 compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2020.

“The Bank has deliberately built its balance sheet growth around strong-performing loans,” notes Reed. “Throughout this pandemic the Bank has experienced few credit problems. We cannot predict the future but are we are monitoring trends in high-risk industries and are adjusting loan loss reserves to our increased risk of loss.”

Year-to-date through September 30, 2020, the Bank deferred payments on a total of $153,000,000 or 21% of loans in its portfolio due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deferral process increases the total balance due on the loan and re-amortizes the monthly payment through the original maturity date. As of September 30, 2020, 19 loans totaling $21,900,000 or 3% of the loan portfolio excluding PPP loans were in deferral. Approximately 95% of the deferred loans are real estate secured with an average loan to value ratio of 56%.

Reed further explains “we continue to monitor this fluid situation and are grateful to be a steady source of information and support for our customers. As we head into the last quarter of 2020 the Bank is prepared to support our customers through the SBA PPP loan forgiveness process.”

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $834 million and total equity of $73 million at September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 74% of management are women and minorities with 75% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Corporate Philanthropy Award and Best Places to Work in the North Bay. Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank will be conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.



Contact: Brian Reed, President and CEO, Summit State Bank (707) 568-4908







SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands except earnings per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 8,753 $ 7,031 $ 24,903 $ 20,113 Interest on deposits with banks 10 72 61 205 Interest on investment securities 364 459 1,126 1,525 Dividends on FHLB stock 43 57 189 165 Total interest income 9,169 7,619 26,279 22,008 Interest expense: Deposits 1,138 1,727 3,927 4,779 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 292 119 913 410 Total interest expense 1,430 1,846 4,839 5,189 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 7,740 5,773 21,440 16,819 Provision for loan losses 500 210 1,600 490 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,240 5,563 19,840 16,329 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 201 226 593 635 Rental income 89 86 264 258 Net gain on loan sales 786 639 1,803 805 Net securities gain (loss) 3 - 874 (6 ) Other income 109 50 277 142 Total non-interest income 1,188 1,001 3,811 1,834 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 2,573 2,274 7,727 7,234 Occupancy and equipment 415 429 1,222 1,286 Other expenses 1,246 985 3,923 3,375 Total non-interest expense 4,235 3,688 12,872 11,895 Income before provision for income taxes 4,193 2,876 10,779 6,268 Provision for income taxes 1,240 831 3,190 1,626 Net income $ 2,953 $ 2,045 $ 7,589 $ 4,642 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.34 $ 1.25 $ 0.77 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.34 $ 1.25 $ 0.76 Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,070 6,069 6,070 6,068 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,074 6,074 6,073 6,072







SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share data) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS



Cash and due from banks $ 24,257 $ 38,299 $ 12,104 Total cash and cash equivalents 24,257 38,299 12,104 Investment securities: Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost - 7,998 7,995 Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $58,390, $53,591 and $57,631) 60,001 54,241 59,853 Total investment securities 60,001 62,239 67,848 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $8,393, $6,769 and $6,550 726,859 576,548 536,674 Bank premises and equipment, net 6,129 6,301 6,324 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 3,429 3,342 3,341 Goodwill 4,119 4,119 4,119 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 9,014 5,130 5,212 Total assets $ 833,808 $ 695,978 $ 635,622 LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits: Demand - non interest-bearing $ 200,352 $ 129,084 $ 119,535 Demand - interest-bearing 76,694 69,383 65,227 Savings 37,132 28,359 25,419 Money market 140,008 128,377 99,585 Time deposits that meet or exceed the FDIC insurance limit 35,160 76,564 85,315 Other time deposits 198,680 142,070 137,176 Total deposits 688,026 573,837 532,257 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 61,300 45,600 29,300 Junior subordinated debt 5,873 5,862 5,862 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,185 3,335 3,462 Total liabilities 760,384 628,634 570,881 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; shares authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,069,600, 6,069,600 and 6,069,600 36,981 36,981 36,974 Retained earnings 35,309 29,906 27,483 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 1,134 457 284 Total shareholders' equity 73,424 67,344 64,741 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 833,808 $ 695,978 $ 635,622







Financial Summary (Dollars in thousands except per share data) As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Statement of Income Data: Net interest income $ 7,740 $ 5,773 $ 21,440 $ 16,819 Provision for loan losses 500 210 1,600 490 Non-interest income 1,188 1,001 3,811 1,834 Non-interest expense 4,235 3,688 12,872 11,895 Provision for income taxes 1,240 831 3,190 1,626 Net income $ 2,953 $ 2,045 $ 7,589 $ 4,642 Selected per Common Share Data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.34 $ 1.25 $ 0.77 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.34 $ 1.25 $ 0.76 Dividend per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 Book value per common share (2) $ 12.10 $ 10.96 $ 12.10 $ 10.96 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Assets $ 833,808 $ 680,840 $ 833,808 $ 680,840 Loans, net 726,859 554,122 726,859 554,122 Deposits 688,026 605,130 688,026 605,130 Average assets 830,976 652,043 771,638 634,375 Average earning assets 814,013 635,579 754,749 618,081 Average shareholders' equity 73,018 65,859 70,528 64,047 Nonperforming loans 267 592 267 592 Total nonperforming assets 267 592 267 592 Troubled debt restructures (accruing) 2,203 2,429 2,203 2,429 Selected Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.41 % 1.24 % 1.31 % 0.98 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (1) 16.05 % 12.32 % 14.33 % 9.69 % Efficiency ratio (3) 47.45 % 54.44 % 52.80 % 63.75 % Net interest margin (1) 3.77 % 3.60 % 3.78 % 3.64 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.65 % 10.30 % 10.65 % 10.30 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.65 % 10.30 % 10.65 % 10.30 % Total capital ratio 12.90 % 12.50 % 12.90 % 12.50 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.10 % 9.00 % 8.10 % 9.00 % Common dividend payout ratio (4) 24.66 % 35.60 % 28.79 % 47.07 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 8.79 % 10.10 % 9.14 % 10.10 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.11 % 0.04 % 0.11 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.09 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.14 % 1.17 % 1.14 % 1.17 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP 1.31 % 1.17 % 1.31 % 1.17 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 3146.32 % 1105.95 % 3146.32 % 1105.95 % (1) Annualized. (2) Total shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. (3) Non-interest expenses to net interest and non-interest income, net of securities gains. (4) Common dividends divided by net income available for common shareholders. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This news release contains a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP for the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans. The Bank has presented this non-GAAP financial measure in the earnings release because it believes that it provides useful information to assess the Bank’s allowance for loan loss reserves. This non-GAAP financial measure has inherent limitations, is not required to be uniformly applied, and is not audited. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the allowance for loan losses to total loans determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other financial institutions. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measurement is presented below.





