Taronis Appoints Director of Northern European Operations

PHOENIX, AZ, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced the appointment of Jelle Paulusma as the Director of Northern European Operations. Mr. Paulusma will oversee marketing and business development, as well as the daily production and distribution of MagneGas. He will be based at the Company’s first European MagneGas production facility located in the Port of Amsterdam.

Mr. Paulusma brings extensive relationships and knowledge across the maritime and industrial complexes of Rotterdam and Amsterdam. He started his career working in Rotterdam for Maersk, serving in their energy procurement and logistics department. Prior to joining Taronis, Mr. Paulusma was the Commercial Manager of Renewable Industries at the Port of Amsterdam, where he was responsible for establishing circular and renewable industries across the Amsterdam port complex. Mr. Paulusma holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Science and a Masters of Science in Building Science and Urbanism, both from the Delft Technical University.

“We are very excited to announce this critical addition to our European team,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “Mr. Paulusma brings a wealth of knowledge regarding the Dutch industrial and maritime markets. In his prior role with the Port of Amsterdam, he developed direct rapport with many of the largest industrial and maritime companies within the Port. He also cultivated deep relationships with his counterparts in Rotterdam, Antwerp, most of the smaller Dutch ports, and much of the northern German port authorities.”

“Armed with this knowledge and a scaling technical and operational support team, we have very high expectations for Mr. Paulusma and our Amsterdam production hub as we head into 2021. We have conducted extensive market research and believe MagneGas is estimated to enjoy upwards of a 75% pricing advantage over acetylene due to the renewable aspects of our production process. This pricing power, combined with a strong business culture that prioritizes green energy products, makes the Dutch market an ideal launch point for our European expansion,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.

In conjunction with the appointment of Mr. Paulusma, the Company also provided an update on the status of operations within the Port of Amsterdam. The Company has successfully filed all necessary permitting for its production facility and has begun to receive approvals back from the various local regulatory bodies. The Company has begun site preparation and is on pace to complete all site improvements during the first quarter of 2021.

In addition, the Company has procured approximately half of the components necessary for the European 400 volt, 300 kilowatt version of its US 480 volt, 300 kilowatt Venturi plasma arc gasification unit. This is an entirely new design for the Company, which is fully compatible for deployment into other European Union markets, as well as Turkey and all of the Gulf Cooperative Council member states. The Company has devoted much of 2020 to the design and specifications of the new unit in order to ensure it is fully compatible with the local power source configurations in all of these key pilot markets.

Lastly, Taronis has made significant progress on the technical validation front regarding its technology for the European market. The Company has initiated an updated CE certification process, which would attest to the health, safety and environmental standards in which the new European gasification unit is to be operated. The Company is also in the final stages of completing the REACH certification process, which would permit the production, storage, distribution and sale of MagneGas across the entire European Union. Both of these key certification processes are expected to be completed prior to the launch of operations in Amsterdam at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Taronis Fuels, Inc. is a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products. Our goal is to deliver environmentally sustainable, technology driven alternatives to traditional fossil fuel and carbon-based economy products. We believe our products offer a vastly cleaner solution to legacy acetylene and propane alternatives.

Taronis is also dedicated to providing fundamentally safer solutions to meet the industrial, commercial and residential needs of tomorrow’s global economy. Our products have been rigorously tested and independently validated by global gas authorities as vastly safer than acetylene, the most dangerous industrial gas in use today.

Lastly, we strive to deliver products that offer significant functional superiority at a reduced cost to the end consumer. Through these efforts, we support 9 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For more information, please visit our website at www.taronisfuels.com/

