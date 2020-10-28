Verizon Business unveils new unlimited plans

/EIN News/ -- Speed, security and value with unlimited talk, text and data

All plans feature Verizon’s 5G Nationwide service1

Business Mobile Secure, new security bundle to protect small businesses

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced new unlimited plans, providing businesses with opportunities for increased speed, security and value. Customers can now access the coverage of 5G Nationwide and the unprecedented performance of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) , along with the latest security bundle, Business Mobile Secure. With plans as low as $30 per line2, businesses can choose a plan that best fits their needs with unlimited talk, text and data. The plans will also feature Verizon Call Filter, which helps block spam calls.



“Our new unlimited plans will provide our business customers with the flexibility, speed and security they need as they reimagine their businesses,” said TJ Fox, Verizon Business Markets President. “These new, tailored plans are designed to meet our customers' evolving needs during these unprecedented times, particularly small businesses who have been hit the hardest.”

Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network is now available to more than 200 million people in 1,800+ cities. Additionally, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network delivers the fastest 5G in the world, in parts of 55 cities3. 5G Nationwide and 5G UWB are available as part of the new Business Unlimited Plans.[CB2]

More value. Verizon offers additional volume discounts at 50, 100 and 200+ lines for Business Unlimited Plus and Business Unlimited Pro plans. As business customers’ accounts grow, their savings can also grow.

More security with Business Mobile Secure. The new plans feature a new security product comprised of Lookout for Small Business, Verizon Mobile Device Management and dedicated technical support to help protect small businesses at no extra charge on Business Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Pro.

With more people working from home, using personal devices for work and accessing company networks via virtual private networks is the norm. Sensitive information is potentially more exposed than ever before to potential attacks, making security a top priority. According to the 2020 Verizon Business Mobile Security Index (SMB Spotlight), 81 percent of small business professionals polled reported mobile security threats posed a “moderate-to-significant” risk; 39 percent admitted to sacrificing mobile security to “get the job done.”

Business Mobile Secure is a bundle of two solutions and dedicated tech support that add strong protection for smartphones & tablets without getting in the way of efficiency. The bundle includes:

Mobile Device Management (MDM) : This platform enables business owners to control, secure and enforce company policies on smartphones and tablets. In addition to reliable connectivity with Verizon, the management tool helps employees to stay productive while protecting sensitive business data.

: This platform enables business owners to control, secure and enforce company policies on smartphones and tablets. In addition to reliable connectivity with Verizon, the management tool helps employees to stay productive while protecting sensitive business data. Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security for Small Business : In partnership with Lookout, a leader in mobile device security, Lookout for Small Business helps secure both iOS and Android devices against app, device and network based threats.

: In partnership with Lookout, a leader in mobile device security, Lookout for Small Business helps secure both iOS and Android devices against app, device and network based threats. Dedicated Technical Support: Tech support enables Business Mobile Secure customers to connect with a tech expert via chat to receive services that cover onboarding, setup and end-user support.



Verizon Business New Unlimited Smartphone Plans:

Business Unlimited Start: Get started with unlimited talk, text and data.

As low as $30 per line(2)

Unlimited 4G LTE data

5G Nationwide Included

Includes Verizon Call Filter, to help block spam calls

Business Unlimited Plus: Perfect for businesses looking for increase productivity, 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) speeds and enhanced security features.

As low as $40 per line(2)

Includes 5G UWB & 5G Nationwide

Unlimited 4G LTE data

Mobile Hotspot included

Business Mobile Secure (Lookout for Small Business, Verizon Mobile Device Management, dedicated tech support for the setup and support of the bundled products)

Verizon Call Filter to help block spam calls

Volume discounts at 50,100, 200+ line levels



Business Unlimited Pro: Full featured plan offering the best value with 5G Ultra Wideband speeds where available, enhanced security features and half off an unlimited tablet plan of your choice.

As low as $50 per line(2)

Includes 5G UWB & 5G Nationwide

Unlimited 4G LTE data

Mobile hotspot Included

50% off a Business Unlimited Start or Pro Tablet plan with the purchase of a new tablet

Business Mobile Secure (Lookout for Small Business, Verizon Mobile Device Management, dedicated tech support for the setup and support of the bundled products )

Verizon Call Filter, to help block spam calls

Volume tier discounts at 50,100, 200+ line levels

Customers can visit verizon.com/business/plans to find out more details about Verizon Business’ new plans.

(1) 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 1800+ cities on most VZ 5G devices.

(2) Monthly fee per line w/5 or more lines. Taxes & fees apply. Device payment smartphone purchase, Auto Pay & paper-free billing required .Unlimited 4G LTE & 5G Nationwide data; in times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic.

(3) Global claim from May 2020, based on Opensignal independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 31 – April 30, 2020 © 2020 Opensignal Limited.

