Insurance Office of America Partners with Gallaher Edge to Transform Company Culture Through the Science of Human Behavior

The management consulting firm is set to further develop IOA’s company culture, stimulating effective communication, problem-solving and decision-making

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gallaher Edge , a management consulting firm creating transformational change in businesses through meaningful and impactful human experiences, today announces its work with Insurance Office of America (IOA), a full service, independent insurance agency, to help the organization improve overall company culture and promote diversity and inclusion.



“For many business leaders, the challenges of 2020 have created a catalyst for change when it comes to company culture,” said Dr. Laura Gallaher, CEO and founder of Gallaher Edge. “At Gallaher Edge, we know creating an environment of true inclusion is paramount for an effective company culture. It’s not enough for business leaders to simply talk about company culture; they need to foster an environment of psychological safety, where people feel genuinely included and respected regardless of their job role or any demographic variables. Organizations like IOA are setting a great example by taking an introspective look at their culture to enhance inclusion among employees.”

Gallaher Edge developed a customized program assessing IOA’s current company culture and is working with leaders to create transformational change through its Growing Leaders from the Inside Out (GLIO) program. This program consists of highly experiential, customized workshops that focus on maturity, self-awareness, self-acceptance and self-accountability. Leaders will examine how their behavior impacts others, what drives them to behave the way they do, and how they can build their capacity to act more effectively.

The program positions IOA leaders to be more confident in taking their team and their organization to the next level. It allows everyone to examine their own shortcomings when creating an inclusive environment, which funnels a new culture of inclusion and self-awareness down to the rest of their team. Ultimately, this type of program results in broader perspectives, more innovation and better decision-making.

“We know that culture runs deeper than perks. It’s about actively creating an environment of inclusion, openness and wellbeing for all employees,” said Heath Ritenour, chairman and CEO of IOA. “Through this program, we are hearing from employees firsthand how they perceive our culture, so we know where to focus our goals and efforts. Using this feedback, IOA’s leaders will work with Gallaher Edge to fundamentally analyze and adapt our behavior, beliefs and identity to have the greatest long-term impact on our individuals, teams and the company as a whole.”

To learn more about the custom culture programs offered by Gallaher Edge, visit gallaheredge.com.

About Insurance Office of America

Insurance Office of America (IOA) is a full-service insurance agency founded in 1988 by John Ritenour and Valli Ritenour. Today, IOA is led by Chairman and CEO Heath Ritenour, and it is one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the United States. IOA is ranked 13th on Insurance Journal’s 2020 Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies report and 25th on Business Insurance’s 2020 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list. IOA was named a National Underwriter Agency of the Year in 2018. Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, part of the greater Orlando community, IOA has more than 1,200 associates located in over 60 offices in the U.S., Ireland, and London. For more information, visit ioausa.com .

About Gallaher Edge

Gallaher Edge is a management consulting firm that creates transformational change in businesses through meaningful and impactful human experiences. The team applies the science of human behavior to an organization to create highly effective cultures. Gallaher Edge helps C-suite teams successfully take their company to the next level and does so through personalized experiences to evolve teams from the inside out, growing their capacity to lead and succeed.

Media Contact

Lisa Rienhardt

Uproar PR for Gallaher Edge

lrienhardt@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102 x233