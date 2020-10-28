Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 27th October 2020
Active cases: 881 New cases: 1 New tests: 90 Total confirmed: 3,666 Recovered: 2,666 (+6) Deaths: 119 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
