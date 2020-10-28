Cloudian’s S3 Object Lock Solution Wins 2020 NAB Show Product of the Year Award

Provides Ransomware Protection by Making Backup Data Immutable

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that its S3 Object Lock solution is a Best New Storage Technology winner in the 2020 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. The awards recognize the most significant and promising new products and technologies being showcased for the first time.



Cloudian’s object storage-based Object Lock solution protects against the rapidly growing ransomware threat by enabling media and entertainment organizations to create immutable backups of content that are then invulnerable to hacker encryption or deletion. This immutability ensures availability of an uninfected copy of the content for reliable recovery in the event of a ransomware attack, eliminating the need to pay ransom.

Unlike offline tape storage which requires manual management and can entail significant recovery time, Object Lock can be fully automated using on-premises disk-based storage for trouble-free, lights-out operation. In addition, Cloudian’s Object Lock solution locks down privileged (root) access to the systems that host the data so that no one can compromise the immutability.

“The media and entertainment industry has become a prime target for ransomware,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “Unfortunately, traditional prevention efforts—such as phishing awareness training and anti-malware software—have proven either ineffective or unreliable. As a result, safeguarding content at the storage level is the last line of defense, and Object Lock has emerged as the best way to do so. We appreciate NAB recognizing Cloudian for helping media organizations overcome the growing ransomware threat.”

NAB Show Product of the Year Award winners are selected by a panel of industry experts in 19 categories and were announced on Oct. 20 in the NAB Show New York digital experience (watch the video here).

To learn more about Cloudian’s Object Lock solution and how Cloudian addresses M&E storage needs more broadly, visit http://bit.ly/RansomwareSolutions and bit.ly/CloudianMandE.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by 60% or more compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com.

