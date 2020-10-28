SwarmConnect™ to Launch TeleHealth Channels Hub for Health & Wellness Providers

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces plans to launch Telehealth Channels as a new feature for its SwarmConnect™ video conferencing service.

SwarmConnect™, in collaboration with TeleHealthSelect, is developing a centralized hub to allow providers of health and wellness services to list profiles, and direct link to their SwarmConnect video conferencing accounts, to build a central platform of Telehealth service providers in the health & wellness industry.



Work From Home Solution.

Health and wellness businesses can utilize the SwarmConnect platform to stay in communication with clients to help keep business and revenue going during these difficult times.

These businesses can offer services such as online classes, or private one-on-one consultations with new and existing customers. This use of our video conferencing service will provide some businesses, who are suffering during lockdown restrictions, the ability to continue generating operations and revenues.



Types of Businesses.

– Medical Clinics

– Private Practices, Doctors

– Psychiatric and Mental Health Providers

– Therapists and Social Workers

– Dietitians and Exercise Instructors

– Yoga and Meditation

– Holistic Healing



SwarmConnect is focused on providing 'work from home' solutions for the new changing economy.



Create Free Trial Account

Customers interested in trying the service can go to the site and 'signup' for a free trial at https://swarmconnect.io/channels



About SwarmConnect



SwarmConnect offers video communication services such as video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, and laptop computers. SwarmConnect Webinars enables users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, training, and marketing presentations. For more information and a free trial visit https://www.swarmconnect.io

The implementation of SwarmConnect was a collaborative effort led by Deep Sky Wireless, a technology consulting and research lab in the areas of smart homes, 5G, and IoT solutions. https://www.deepskywireless.com/



About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/



