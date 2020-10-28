Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.76 Per Share for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- HAMPSTEAD, Md., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $2,264,609, or $0.76 per common share, compared to $3,500,018, or $1.19 per common share, for the same period in 2019. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $385,247, or $0.13 per common share, compared to $1,177,910, or $0.40 per common share, for the same period in 2019. On October 1, 2020, the Company consummated its previously-announced acquisition of Carroll Bancorp, Inc. and Carroll Community Bank. The Company incurred significant one-time costs of $1,267,401 and $1,612,321 during the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2020 related to this acquisition. The table below provides a comparison of the Company’s results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, both with and without the acquisition costs.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Excluding Excluding As Reported Acquisition Costs As Reported As Reported Acquisition Costs As Reported Income before taxes $ 462,110 $ 1,729,511 $ 1,485,634 $ 2,724,959 $ 4,337,280 $ 4,284,526 Income taxes 76,863 370,835 307,724 460,350 849,235 784,508 Net income $ 385,247 $ 1,358,676 $ 1,177,910 $ 2,264,609 $ 3,488,045 $ 3,500,018 Earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.45 $ 0.40 $ 0.76 $ 1.17 $ 1.19 Return on average assets 0.31 % 1.10 % 1.09 % 0.63 % 0.97 % 1.09 % Return on average equity 2.95 % 10.40 % 9.70 % 5.88 % 9.06 % 9.84 %

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $513,340 higher than for the same period in 2019 due to a $47.5 million increase in average interest earning assets to $457.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $409.8 million for the same period in 2019, offset by a decline in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.46% in the 2020 period from 3.69% in the 2019 period. The net yield declined because the yield on loans and investments decreased 38 basis points to 4.20% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from 4.58% for the same period in 2019 as a result of the Federal Reserve rate cuts and the Company’s origination of $31 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans that are yielding less than 2.50%. The Company’s cost of deposits and borrowings of 0.98% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 16 basis points lower than the cost of 1.14% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Company expects the cost of funds to continue to decline over the remainder of 2020 because the Company has significantly reduced rates on many of its deposit products. The provision for loan losses totaled $475,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as a result of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to no provision for the same period in 2019.

Noninterest income increased by $288,999 in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019, primarily as a result of a $434,797 increase in mortgage banking income and a $210,150 decrease in the write down of other real estate owned, offset by a $194,368 decrease in bank owned life insurance income, a $75,900 decrease in the gain on the sale of SBA loans, and a $80,251 decrease in service charges. Noninterest expense was $1,886,906 higher in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 due primarily to the aforementioned acquisition costs of $1,612,321 and usual salary and benefit increases of $295,331. Income taxes declined by $324,158 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 due to lower income before taxes and a higher percentage of tax-exempt revenue.

Total assets increased to $513 million at September 30, 2020 from $442 million at December 31, 2019. Loans increased to $390 million at September 30, 2020 from $359 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in loans was due primarily to the origination of $31 million of PPP loans. Investment in debt securities increased to $62 million at September 30, 2020 from $56 million at December 31, 2019. Deposits increased to $426 million at September 30, 2020 from $377 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits was due in large part to existing customers who deposited the proceeds of their PPP loans with the Bank. In many cases, the customers have not withdrawn the PPP funds. In connection with the acquisition by merger of Carroll Bancorp, Inc., the Company borrowed $17 million that it used to fund a portion of the $25 million cash merger consideration. Although the acquisition was consummated on October 1, 2020, the terms of the acquisition agreement required the Company to deposit the borrowed funds, together with $8 million in cash on hand, in escrow with the parties’ exchange agent on September 30, 2020. The $17 million borrowing was recorded as a long-term debt and the $25 million deposit was recorded as other assets as of September 30, 2020. The book value of the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. was $17.36 per share at September 30, 2020, compared to $16.63 per share at December 31, 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been wreaking havoc on the U.S. economy. The full impact and its effect on the banking industry will not be known for several quarters, but will be significant. The Bank is providing relief to its borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. During the second quarter, the Bank granted 90-day payment deferrals on 107 loans totalling $109.2 million, which was approximately 30% of the portfolio. The initial 90-day deferral period has ended. Of these deferred loans, 13 loans totaling $21.8 million, or 6% of the portfolio, have been granted an additional 90-day deferral. In addition, as mentioned previously, the Bank has made a significant amount of PPP loans to customers.

James R. Bosley, Jr., President and CEO, commented “We are excited that the acquisition of Carroll Community Bank has finally closed effective October 1. During the fourth quarter we will be converting systems and integrating operations between the two banks. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are happy to report that our employees are healthy and that most of our borrowers are weathering the storm. We are pleased to have helped many of our borrowers with payment deferrals and/or PPP loans. Finally, our earnings excluding acquisition costs are just slightly behind 2019’s earnings indicating that the Bank’s core operations are performing well.”

About the Company

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919, and is currently celebrating over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30 and Route 795 corridors from Owings Mills, Maryland to the Pennsylvania State line. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, and Westminster. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 14,766,830 $ 6,664,307 Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 465,755 2,457,045 Cash and cash equivalents 15,232,585 9,121,352 Certificate of deposit in other bank 100,000 100,000 Securities available for sale 39,882,135 36,531,774 Securities held to maturity 22,602,562 19,510,018 Equity security at fair value 553,057 532,321 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 696,300 376,200 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,650,459 242,000 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,141,312 and 2,593,715 390,114,430 359,382,843 Premises and equipment 5,096,063 5,036,851 Accrued interest receivable 1,215,284 1,019,540 Deferred income taxes 754,417 1,036,078 Bank owned life insurance 7,272,949 7,145,477 Other assets 27,307,504 2,180,644 $ 513,477,745 $ 442,215,098 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 79,010,403 $ 60,659,015 Interest-bearing 347,065,245 315,954,299 Total deposits 426,075,648 376,613,314 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 6,317,682 10,958,118 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 7,000,000 - Long-tem debt 16,971,874 - Accrued interest payable 230,177 346,214 Other liabilities 4,954,184 4,843,936 461,549,565 392,761,582 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,991,964 in 2020 and 2,974,019 in 2019 29,920 29,740 Additional paid-in capital 28,054,158 27,812,991 Retained earnings 23,059,567 21,568,161 Accumulated other comprehensive income 784,535 42,624 51,928,180 49,453,516 $ 513,477,745 $ 442,215,098

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 4,489,992 $ 4,250,071 $ 13,205,913 $ 12,582,392 Investment securities - taxable 159,277 234,274 561,038 631,382 Investment securities - tax exempt 163,522 150,141 462,305 431,354 Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 9,563 84,526 58,362 280,876 Total interest income 4,822,354 4,719,012 14,287,618 13,926,004 Interest expense Deposits 690,833 916,452 2,429,496 2,577,229 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 18,020 29,190 95,710 82,912 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 12,752 10,769 25,726 42,517 Total interest expense 721,605 956,411 2,550,932 2,702,658 Net interest income 4,100,749 3,762,601 11,736,686 11,223,346 Provision for loan losses - (13,000 ) 475,000 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,100,749 3,775,601 11,261,686 11,223,346 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 138,288 176,577 414,501 494,752 Mortgage banking income 272,297 144,268 684,664 249,867 Bank owned life insurance income 42,250 39,443 127,473 321,841 Unrealized gain on equity security 1 3,966 13,045 18,721 Write down of other real estate owned - - - (210,150 ) Gain on sale of SBA loans - - 63,635 139,535 Other fees and commissions 34,532 28,714 94,278 94,031 Total noninterest income 487,368 392,968 1,397,596 1,108,597 Noninterest expense Salaries 1,462,946 1,358,208 4,114,143 3,993,998 Employee benefits 376,860 312,119 1,183,414 1,008,228 Occupancy 183,719 189,603 552,265 594,566 Furniture and equipment 175,006 149,191 501,267 460,271 Acquisition 1,267,401 - 1,612,321 - Other 660,075 673,814 1,970,913 1,990,354 Total noninterest expense 4,126,007 2,682,935 9,934,323 8,047,417 Income before income taxes 462,110 1,485,634 2,724,959 4,284,526 Income taxes 76,863 307,724 460,350 784,508 Net income $ 385,247 $ 1,177,910 $ 2,264,609 $ 3,500,018 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.40 $ 0.76 $ 1.19



