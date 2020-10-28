Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.76 Per Share for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- HAMPSTEAD, Md., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $2,264,609, or $0.76 per common share, compared to $3,500,018, or $1.19 per common share, for the same period in 2019. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $385,247, or $0.13 per common share, compared to $1,177,910, or $0.40 per common share, for the same period in 2019. On October 1, 2020, the Company consummated its previously-announced acquisition of Carroll Bancorp, Inc. and Carroll Community Bank. The Company incurred significant one-time costs of $1,267,401 and $1,612,321 during the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2020 related to this acquisition. The table below provides a comparison of the Company’s results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, both with and without the acquisition costs.

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
    Excluding     Excluding  
  As Reported Acquisition Costs As Reported As Reported Acquisition Costs As Reported
             
Income before taxes $ 462,110   $ 1,729,511   $ 1,485,634   $ 2,724,959   $ 4,337,280   $ 4,284,526  
Income taxes   76,863     370,835     307,724     460,350     849,235     784,508  
Net income $ 385,247   $ 1,358,676   $ 1,177,910   $ 2,264,609   $ 3,488,045   $ 3,500,018  
Earnings per share $ 0.13   $ 0.45   $ 0.40   $ 0.76   $ 1.17   $ 1.19  
Return on average assets   0.31 %   1.10 %   1.09 %   0.63 %   0.97 %   1.09 %
Return on average equity   2.95 %   10.40 %   9.70 %   5.88 %   9.06 %   9.84 %

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $513,340 higher than for the same period in 2019 due to a $47.5 million increase in average interest earning assets to $457.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $409.8 million for the same period in 2019, offset by a decline in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.46% in the 2020 period from 3.69% in the 2019 period. The net yield declined because the yield on loans and investments decreased 38 basis points to 4.20% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from 4.58% for the same period in 2019 as a result of the Federal Reserve rate cuts and the Company’s origination of $31 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans that are yielding less than 2.50%. The Company’s cost of deposits and borrowings of 0.98% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 16 basis points lower than the cost of 1.14% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Company expects the cost of funds to continue to decline over the remainder of 2020 because the Company has significantly reduced rates on many of its deposit products. The provision for loan losses totaled $475,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as a result of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to no provision for the same period in 2019.

Noninterest income increased by $288,999 in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019, primarily as a result of a $434,797 increase in mortgage banking income and a $210,150 decrease in the write down of other real estate owned, offset by a $194,368 decrease in bank owned life insurance income, a $75,900 decrease in the gain on the sale of SBA loans, and a $80,251 decrease in service charges. Noninterest expense was $1,886,906 higher in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 due primarily to the aforementioned acquisition costs of $1,612,321 and usual salary and benefit increases of $295,331. Income taxes declined by $324,158 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 due to lower income before taxes and a higher percentage of tax-exempt revenue.

Total assets increased to $513 million at September 30, 2020 from $442 million at December 31, 2019. Loans increased to $390 million at September 30, 2020 from $359 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in loans was due primarily to the origination of $31 million of PPP loans. Investment in debt securities increased to $62 million at September 30, 2020 from $56 million at December 31, 2019. Deposits increased to $426 million at September 30, 2020 from $377 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits was due in large part to existing customers who deposited the proceeds of their PPP loans with the Bank.   In many cases, the customers have not withdrawn the PPP funds. In connection with the acquisition by merger of Carroll Bancorp, Inc., the Company borrowed $17 million that it used to fund a portion of the $25 million cash merger consideration. Although the acquisition was consummated on October 1, 2020, the terms of the acquisition agreement required the Company to deposit the borrowed funds, together with $8 million in cash on hand, in escrow with the parties’ exchange agent on September 30, 2020. The $17 million borrowing was recorded as a long-term debt and the $25 million deposit was recorded as other assets as of September 30, 2020. The book value of the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. was $17.36 per share at September 30, 2020, compared to $16.63 per share at December 31, 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been wreaking havoc on the U.S. economy. The full impact and its effect on the banking industry will not be known for several quarters, but will be significant. The Bank is providing relief to its borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. During the second quarter, the Bank granted 90-day payment deferrals on 107 loans totalling $109.2 million, which was approximately 30% of the portfolio. The initial 90-day deferral period has ended. Of these deferred loans, 13 loans totaling $21.8 million, or 6% of the portfolio, have been granted an additional 90-day deferral. In addition, as mentioned previously, the Bank has made a significant amount of PPP loans to customers.

James R. Bosley, Jr., President and CEO, commented “We are excited that the acquisition of Carroll Community Bank has finally closed effective October 1. During the fourth quarter we will be converting systems and integrating operations between the two banks. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are happy to report that our employees are healthy and that most of our borrowers are weathering the storm. We are pleased to have helped many of our borrowers with payment deferrals and/or PPP loans. Finally, our earnings excluding acquisition costs are just slightly behind 2019’s earnings indicating that the Bank’s core operations are performing well.”

About the Company

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919, and is currently celebrating over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30 and Route 795 corridors from Owings Mills, Maryland to the Pennsylvania State line. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, and Westminster. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets

    September 30,     December 31,
    2020     2019
    (Unaudited)      
Assets
     
Cash and due from banks $ 14,766,830   $ 6,664,307
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits   465,755     2,457,045
          Cash and cash equivalents   15,232,585     9,121,352
Certificate of deposit in other bank   100,000     100,000
Securities available for sale   39,882,135     36,531,774
Securities held to maturity   22,602,562     19,510,018
Equity security at fair value   553,057     532,321
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   696,300     376,200
Mortgage loans held for sale   2,650,459     242,000
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,141,312 and 2,593,715   390,114,430     359,382,843
Premises and equipment   5,096,063     5,036,851
Accrued interest receivable   1,215,284     1,019,540
Deferred income taxes   754,417     1,036,078
Bank owned life insurance   7,272,949     7,145,477
Other assets   27,307,504     2,180,644
  $ 513,477,745   $ 442,215,098
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
     
Deposits    
  Noninterest-bearing $ 79,010,403   $ 60,659,015
  Interest-bearing   347,065,245     315,954,299
          Total deposits   426,075,648     376,613,314
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   6,317,682     10,958,118
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances   7,000,000     -
Long-tem debt   16,971,874     -
Accrued interest payable   230,177     346,214
Other liabilities   4,954,184     4,843,936
    461,549,565     392,761,582
Stockholders' equity    
  Common stock, par value $.01 per share,    
   authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding    
   2,991,964 in 2020 and 2,974,019 in 2019   29,920     29,740
  Additional paid-in capital   28,054,158     27,812,991
  Retained earnings   23,059,567     21,568,161
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   784,535     42,624
    51,928,180     49,453,516
  $ 513,477,745   $ 442,215,098
     

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020     2019       2020     2019  
         
Interest income        
  Loans, including fees $ 4,489,992   $ 4,250,071     $ 13,205,913   $ 12,582,392  
  Investment securities - taxable   159,277     234,274       561,038     631,382  
  Investment securities - tax exempt   163,522     150,141       462,305     431,354  
  Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets   9,563     84,526       58,362     280,876  
          Total interest income   4,822,354     4,719,012       14,287,618     13,926,004  
         
Interest expense        
  Deposits   690,833     916,452       2,429,496     2,577,229  
  Securities sold under repurchase agreements   18,020     29,190       95,710     82,912  
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings   12,752     10,769       25,726     42,517  
          Total interest expense   721,605     956,411       2,550,932     2,702,658  
          Net interest income   4,100,749     3,762,601       11,736,686     11,223,346  
         
Provision for loan losses   -     (13,000 )     475,000     -  
         
          Net interest income after provision for loan losses   4,100,749     3,775,601       11,261,686     11,223,346  
         
Noninterest income        
  Service charges on deposit accounts   138,288     176,577       414,501     494,752  
  Mortgage banking income   272,297     144,268       684,664     249,867  
  Bank owned life insurance income   42,250     39,443       127,473     321,841  
  Unrealized gain on equity security   1     3,966       13,045     18,721  
  Write down of other real estate owned   -     -       -     (210,150 )
  Gain on sale of SBA loans   -     -       63,635     139,535  
  Other fees and commissions   34,532     28,714       94,278     94,031  
          Total noninterest income   487,368     392,968       1,397,596     1,108,597  
         
Noninterest expense        
  Salaries   1,462,946     1,358,208       4,114,143     3,993,998  
  Employee benefits   376,860     312,119       1,183,414     1,008,228  
  Occupancy   183,719     189,603       552,265     594,566  
  Furniture and equipment   175,006     149,191       501,267     460,271  
  Acquisition   1,267,401     -       1,612,321     -  
  Other   660,075     673,814       1,970,913     1,990,354  
          Total noninterest expense   4,126,007     2,682,935       9,934,323     8,047,417  
         
Income before income taxes   462,110     1,485,634       2,724,959     4,284,526  
Income taxes   76,863     307,724       460,350     784,508  
Net income $ 385,247   $ 1,177,910     $ 2,264,609   $ 3,500,018  
         
Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.13   $ 0.40     $ 0.76   $ 1.19  
         


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Contact:﻿
 Mr. James R. Bosley, Jr.
4510 Lower Beckleysville Rd, Suite H     President
Hampstead, Maryland 21074   (410) 374-1510, ext.104

