Siyata Mobile and Fleet Complete for FirstNet® Collaborate to Help Enhance School Bus Transportation Safety

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its relationship with Fleet Complete for FirstNet that will help enhance the fleet management and communications solutions for school bus transportation safety within the United States.



Fleet Complete for FirstNet offers a fully integrated solution that is specifically designed for public safety organizations – first responders and those that support them – to provide critical connectivity and insights into fleet and in-field activities. With advanced vehicle analytics, GPS tracking and Enhanced Push-to-Talk, Fleet Complete for FirstNet helps improve dispatch efficiency, response times, and safety.

Fleet Complete for FirstNet is a collaborative solution between AT&T and Fleet Complete.

This Fleet Complete for FirstNet solution consists of a FirstNet Ready™ Uniden® UV30 in-vehicle mobile device that can take advantage of Band 14 and two FirstNet Certified™ apps in the FirstNet App Catalog: Fleet Complete Mobile and Fleet Complete Dispatch.

Built with AT&T, in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is designed to strengthen and advance public safety communications, helping first responders connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

The collaboration between Siyata and Fleet Complete for FirstNet focuses on enhancing the school bus transportation safety and security with improved communication tools and fleet tracking.

“Always-reliable communication is crucial for school bus fleets in what concerns maximizing their safety and situational awareness,” comments Brent Dutka, VP Business Development FirstNet, Government and Education at Fleet Complete. “Together with Siyata, we are providing a comprehensive solution that is innovative, reliable and scalable, helping bring together an optimal connected vehicle experience to school bus operators. We achieve that by integrating our software and applications with Siyata’s dedicated hardware that connects to FirstNet, which helps improve visibility and awareness into the safety of students and drivers.”

The integration of dedicated Fleet Complete apps with the Uniden ® UV350 in-vehicle mobile device provides an all-in-one communication tool for high quality cellular voice calls while in the vehicle, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, and near real-time GPS tracking with fleet-wide analytics.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, states, "We are very excited to partner with Fleet Complete for FirstNet to provide a holistic fleet management and communication solution to school bus transportation customers. This will be a large-scale market for Siyata to address as there are more than 500,000 yellow school buses in the United States. Together with Fleet Complete’s Android apps, Siyata’s UV350 can now serve as the main device for drivers operating under demanding situations to access critical information and communicate seamlessly with dispatch.”

About the UV350

LTE high-speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal clear, extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) using Nova Talk PTT ensures instant communication at the push of a button

For more information the Uniden® UV350 visit: https://www.siyatamobile.com/uniden-uv350/

About Fleet Complete®

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, Cosmote in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO

Investor Relations

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

RBMG (RB Milestone Group LLC)

info@rbmilestone.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com



This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements in this press release represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in our F-1/A, filed with the SEC on September 22, 2020. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, where businesses can be impacted by rapidly changing state and federal regulations, as well as the health and availability of their workforce. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required under the Federal securities laws.



