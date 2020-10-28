DoubleVerify Announces $350 Million Investment from Group Led by Tiger Global Management

New Investor Group Includes Fidelity, BlackRock, and Neuberger Berman; Providence to Remain Majority Investor

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”, the “Company”), a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics, today announced an agreement for a $350 million investment from an investor group led by Tiger Global Management (“Tiger”). Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC also participated in the round, together with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, and funds advised by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, among others. Providence Equity Partners (“Providence”), which invested in DoubleVerify in 2017, remains the majority investor.



The new investment will primarily be used to purchase shares from existing shareholders and a portion will be used to support continued growth in the business. The backing from the new investor group comes as DoubleVerify continues to innovate and invest in new growth areas including media performance optimization and Connected TV analytics.

“The support of these high caliber investors speaks to DoubleVerify’s momentum, including new customer growth, product innovation and global expansion,” said Mark Zagorski, Chief Executive Officer of DoubleVerify.

“We look forward to partnering with Mark and the entire DoubleVerify management team as the Company continues the growth of its business globally,” said John Curtius, Partner, Tiger Global.

“The DoubleVerify team has consistently executed across all levels of the business,” added Davis Noell, Senior Managing Director at Providence and Chairman of the Board at DoubleVerify. “We welcome the investment by Tiger and these other premier investment firms, and we are excited to continue to support the Company.”

DoubleVerify expects the new investment round to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. Earlier this month, the Company also refinanced its credit facility and entered into a new $150 million revolving credit facility, led by Capital One, N.A., of which only a portion is currently outstanding prior to the closing of this transaction.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as Joint Placement Agents on behalf of the Company and Providence.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. DV’s mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world’s largest brands, publishers, and digital ad platforms. DV’s technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.DoubleVerify.com.

About Tiger Global Management

Tiger Global Management, LLC is an investment firm that deploys capital globally. The firm's fundamentally oriented investments focus primarily on the global internet, software, financial technology, consumer and industrial sectors. The private equity strategy has a ten-year investment horizon and targets growth-oriented private companies. Such investments have included Spotify, Harry's, Warby Parker, Peloton, JD.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, Yandex, Mail.ru Group, Despegar, Ola and Flipkart. The public equity efforts emphasize deep due diligence on individual companies and long-term secular themes. Tiger Global Management, LLC, was founded in 2001 and is based in New York with affiliate offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangalore and Melbourne.

About Providence Equity Partners

Providence is a premier global private equity firm with more than $49 billion in capital under management. Providence pioneered a sector-focused approach to private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the firm's inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 200 companies and is a leading equity investment firm focused on the media, communications, education, software and services industries. Providence is headquartered in Providence, RI, and also has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.provequity.com.

