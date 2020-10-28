Advan Launches REPerspectives Portal for a Comprehensive View of US Mobility Trends

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advan Research Corporation, the leading geolocation data provider servicing the financial industry announces the launch of a new portal for easy visualization of human mobility trends across the US.



REPerspectives is an interactive map of residents, employees, visitors and visits in any US geographic statistical area, overlaid with Advan’s demographics, enabling the comprehensive analysis of consumer behavior on a specific date, as well as trends over time.

The data can be analyzed at all census levels: by census block group (CBG), census tract, zip code, county, metropolitan statistical area (MSA), combined statistical area (CSA) and state.

“Since 2015 we have been able to capture over 6 trillion data points from mobile phones. Given that over 81% of the US population now owns a smartphone, this vast wealth of data allows us to immediately see and analyze macro trends such as residential, employment and demographic shifts with monthly granularity that were previously available only on an annual basis and delayed by several years,” said Yiannis Tsiounis, Ph.D., Advan’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

“The REPerspectives portal complements our REveal platform. Designed for the real estate, financial investor and retail communities, both platforms give investors, tenants and landlords insights into the profile of their portfolio and a comprehensive view of site selection parameters. Perhaps most importantly, they offer a real-time view into human mobility patterns that can affect the value of holdings and reveal crucial information about future performance,” added Grigorios Reppas, Advan’s Chief Operating Officer.

About Advan

Advan provides hedge funds, real estate investors, retailers, and businesses with insights into foot and vehicle traffic and behavior that enable them to make better business and investment decisions. Its institutional-grade analytics allow fast and actionable insights into customer behavior and corporate activity. Advan processes billions of daily foot traffic observations from thousands of cellphone applications on 150 million locations and over 2,250 companies across all sectors. Through its proprietary, manual geofencing it has developed the most extensive and accurate location data, available in seconds through a self-service dashboard. Advan also computes 20 years of weather data across all its covered locations along with 5 years of traffic data on commercial trucks.

Advan is headquartered in New York City.

