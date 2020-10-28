Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cerence to Present at Gabelli 44th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, announced today that it will be presenting at the Gabelli 44th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat format will feature Sanjay Dhawan, Cerence CEO.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed in the “Events & Resources” tab under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.cerence.com.

The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.cerence.com for 90 days.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

