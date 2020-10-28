First Merchants Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings per Share

/EIN News/ -- MUNCIE, Ind., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported third quarter 2020 net income of $36.2 million compared to $36.8 million during the same period in 2019. Earnings per share for the period totaled $.67 per share compared to the third quarter of 2019 result of $.71 per share. Year-to-date net income totaled $103.5 million compared to $116.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Year-to-date earnings per share totaled $1.91 compared to $2.32 during the same period in 2019.



Total assets equaled $13.7 billion as of September 30, 2020 and loans totaled $9.2 billion. The Corporation’s loan portfolio increased by $940 million, or 11.3 percent, during the past twelve months. Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans accounted for $901 million of the period’s loan growth. Investments increased $444 million, or 17.8 percent, during the same period and now total $2.9 billion. Total deposits equaled $10.9 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $1.1 billion, or 11.7 percent.

The loan to deposit ratio now totals 84.8 percent and the loan to asset ratio totals 67.3 percent. As of September 30, 2020, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 14.38 percent, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 12.02 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.57 percent. Excluding PPP loans, our tangible common equity ratio totaled 10.19 percent.

The Corporation’s provision expense totaled $12.5 million and net charge-offs for the quarter totaled $6.9 million. The allowance for loan losses totaled $126.7 million as of September 30, 2020, up from $80.6 million as of September 30, 2019. The Corporation chose to defer the adoption of the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) model; therefore, the allowance for loan losses was calculated under the incurred loss method. Allowance for loan losses was 1.37% of total loans, 1.65% including remaining fair value marks with allowance, and 1.83% excluding PPP loans from total loans. The $51.9 million increase in year-to-date provision expense primarily reflects our view of increased credit risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael C. Rechin, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our third quarter results highlight increased earnings power as our net interest margin stabilizes while our fee levels reflect increasing activity in customer spending and treasury technology use. Our clients and businesses remain healthy and resilient. Their determination and results mirror the First Merchants’ employee base and the Bank’s performance. Our earnings also increased due to a reduced provision level. The provision level and resultant loan loss reserve reflect a loan portfolio which is granular, diversified and actively reviewed. First Merchants’ exposure to higher risk industries is modest in any peer comparison and is borne out by the low level of customers (2%) utilizing the deferrals and modifications provided through the CARES Act. Capital preservation and capital composition are strengths that will serve us well as we assess the recessionary climate that likely remains through 2021.”

“My confidence regarding 2021 and our longer term future also reflects the executive succession plan announced September 29, 2020. Our Board of Directors’ decision to choose internal candidates to lead First Merchants augers well for high performance and cultural continuity. Mark Hardwick, who will become CEO on January 1, 2021, in tandem with Mike Stewart as President and Michele Kawiecki as Chief Financial Officer, form a trio who are experienced, skilled, and trusted. I am excited about First Merchants’ future and the opportunity to expertly serve our communities, shareholders and teammates.”

Net-interest income for the quarter totaled $92.9 million, up nearly $4 million from the third quarter of 2019 despite margin compression year-over-year of 47 basis points. Linked quarter net-interest margin stabilized as the decline totaled just 4 basis points, two basis points due to fair value accretion and one basis point due to the impact of PPP loans. Yields on earning assets totaled 3.58 percent and the cost of supporting liabilities totaled 43 basis points resulting in quarterly net interest margin of 3.15 percent.

Non-interest income totaled $26.2 million for the quarter, a $4 million increase over the third quarter of 2019. Gains from the sale of mortgage loans reached record levels totaling $5.8 million for the quarter. Non-interest expense totaled $64.7 million for the quarter compared to $67.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, which included $11.2 million of acquisition related expense.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page ( http://www.firstmerchants.com ).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,632 $ 202,383 Interest-bearing deposits 273,936 230,101 Investment securities 2,933,286 2,489,420 Loans held for sale 3,183 7,910 Loans 9,243,833 8,299,260 Less: Allowance for loan losses (126,726 ) (80,571 ) Net loans 9,117,107 8,218,689 Premises and equipment 112,959 113,446 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 28,736 Interest receivable 52,992 45,923 Goodwill and other intangibles 574,369 579,751 Cash surrender value of life insurance 291,543 286,747 Other real estate owned 6,942 7,156 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 21,762 15,187 Other assets 155,903 99,612 TOTAL ASSETS $ 13,737,350 $ 12,325,061 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,187,607 $ 1,777,365 Interest-bearing 8,718,546 7,988,086 Total Deposits 10,906,153 9,765,451 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 80,000 — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 187,732 191,603 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 399,522 354,609 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,320 138,630 Total Borrowings 785,574 684,842 Interest payable 5,038 7,855 Other liabilities 206,929 117,901 Total Liabilities 11,903,694 10,576,049 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding - 125 shares 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 53,891,733 and 55,345,672 shares 6,736 6,918 Additional paid-in capital 1,003,777 1,053,148 Retained earnings 757,550 663,173 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 65,468 25,648 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,833,656 1,749,012 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 13,737,350 $ 12,325,061





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 84,162 $ 96,850 $ 268,126 $ 280,155 Tax-exempt 5,395 4,500 16,069 12,897 Investment securities: Taxable 5,399 6,729 19,177 19,822 Tax-exempt 10,931 8,335 30,285 22,660 Deposits with financial institutions 90 1,363 799 3,022 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 248 355 828 1,028 Total Interest Income 106,225 118,132 335,284 339,584 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 9,776 24,830 44,231 67,511 Federal funds purchased 5 15 118 225 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 83 385 527 1,057 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,749 1,894 5,317 5,400 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,691 2,076 5,275 6,315 Total Interest Expense 13,304 29,200 55,468 80,508 NET INTEREST INCOME 92,921 88,932 279,816 259,076 Provision for loan losses 12,544 600 54,191 2,300 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 80,377 88,332 225,625 256,776 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 5,209 6,107 15,491 16,639 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 5,910 4,429 17,496 12,178 Card payment fees 3,996 5,158 16,000 14,813 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,841 2,227 12,878 5,258 Derivative hedge fees 1,715 1,684 4,696 3,952 Other customer fees 372 450 1,103 1,230 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,171 1,144 3,857 3,079 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 1,817 393 9,497 3,376 Other income 132 524 1,425 1,918 Total Other Income 26,163 22,116 82,443 62,443 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 39,187 38,942 114,128 104,679 Net occupancy 5,855 4,777 17,103 14,273 Equipment 4,956 4,030 13,789 11,789 Marketing 1,311 1,332 4,846 5,158 Outside data processing fees 3,776 4,435 10,593 12,048 Printing and office supplies 331 312 997 961 Intangible asset amortization 1,486 1,356 4,511 4,404 FDIC assessments 1,249 (668 ) 4,244 717 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 717 294 1,906 2,362 Professional and other outside services 2,254 8,251 6,065 12,511 Other expenses 3,587 4,293 12,687 12,660 Total Other Expenses 64,709 67,354 190,869 181,562 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 41,831 43,094 117,199 137,657 Income tax expense 5,621 6,337 13,734 21,027 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 36,210 $ 36,757 $ 103,465 $ 116,630 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.67 $ 0.71 $ 1.91 $ 2.33 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.67 $ 0.71 $ 1.91 $ 2.32 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.78 $ 0.74 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 53,971 51,570 54,278 50,227





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 6,937 $ 1,303 $ 7,749 $ 2,281 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 13,660,818 $ 11,277,742 $ 13,297,789 $ 10,623,664 Total Loans 9,252,839 7,773,328 8,987,645 7,464,910 Total Earning Assets 12,341,257 10,192,183 11,941,839 9,618,285 Total Deposits 10,944,721 8,922,222 10,541,777 8,397,056 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,831,300 1,596,595 1,814,471 1,502,474 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.06 % 1.30 % 1.04 % 1.46 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 7.91 9.21 7.60 10.35 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 7.91 9.21 7.60 10.35 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 90.34 90.37 89.80 90.54 Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 1.37 0.97 1.37 0.97 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.30 0.07 0.11 0.04 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 13.41 14.16 13.64 14.14 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.58 4.77 3.88 4.84 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.43 1.15 0.62 1.12 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.15 3.62 3.26 3.72 Efficiency Ratio 51.40 57.60 50.52 53.36 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 23.48 $ 21.26 $ 23.48 $ 21.26





NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Non-Accrual Loans $ 56,739 $ 50,102 $ 15,649 $ 15,949 $ 22,728 Renegotiated Loans 2,677 1,086 665 841 576 Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 59,416 51,188 16,314 16,790 23,304 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 6,984 7,409 8,017 7,527 7,156 Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 66,400 58,597 24,331 24,317 30,460 90+ Days Delinquent 1,330 4,981 312 69 82 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 67,730 $ 63,578 $ 24,643 $ 24,386 $ 30,542 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 126,726 $ 121,119 $ 99,454 $ 80,284 $ 80,571 Quarterly Net Charge-offs 6,937 230 582 787 1,303 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.48 % 0.42 % 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.25 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.49 % 0.46 % 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.25 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.72 % 0.63 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.37 % Allowance for Loan Losses / Actual Loans (%) 1.37 % 1.30 % 1.15 % 0.95 % 0.97 % Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.30 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.07 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,632 $ 229,759 $ 127,731 $ 177,201 $ 202,383 Interest-bearing deposits 273,936 380,021 132,944 118,263 230,101 Investment securities 2,933,286 2,789,379 2,697,954 2,596,063 2,489,420 Loans held for sale 3,183 901 5,039 9,037 7,910 Loans 9,243,833 9,298,541 8,606,849 8,459,310 8,299,260 Less: Allowance for loan losses (126,726 ) (121,119 ) (99,454 ) (80,284 ) (80,571 ) Net loans 9,117,107 9,177,422 8,507,395 8,379,026 8,218,689 Premises and equipment 112,959 112,548 114,045 113,055 113,446 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 28,736 28,736 28,736 28,736 Interest receivable 52,992 57,063 47,489 48,901 45,923 Goodwill and other intangibles 574,369 575,855 577,366 578,880 579,751 Cash surrender value of life insurance 291,543 290,715 289,574 288,206 286,747 Other real estate owned 6,942 7,367 7,972 7,527 7,156 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 21,762 13,126 9,497 12,165 15,187 Other assets 155,903 156,486 147,776 100,194 99,612 TOTAL ASSETS $ 13,737,350 $ 13,819,378 $ 12,693,518 $ 12,457,254 $ 12,325,061 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,187,607 $ 2,260,351 $ 1,688,205 $ 1,736,396 $ 1,777,365 Interest-bearing 8,718,546 8,705,637 8,182,279 8,103,560 7,988,086 Total Deposits 10,906,153 10,965,988 9,870,484 9,839,956 9,765,451 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 80,000 — 47,000 55,000 — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 187,732 181,150 183,317 187,946 191,603 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 399,522 400,817 480,995 351,072 354,609 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,320 285,197 128,741 138,685 138,630 Total Borrowings 785,574 867,164 840,053 732,703 684,842 Interest payable 5,038 5,587 7,746 6,754 7,855 Other liabilities 206,929 171,544 197,275 91,404 117,901 Total Liabilities 11,903,694 12,010,283 10,915,558 10,670,817 10,576,049 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding 125 125 125 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 6,736 6,724 6,719 6,921 6,918 Additional paid-in capital 1,003,777 1,002,962 1,000,942 1,054,997 1,053,148 Retained earnings 757,550 735,439 716,518 696,520 663,173 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 65,468 63,845 53,656 27,874 25,648 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,833,656 1,809,095 1,777,960 1,786,437 1,749,012 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 13,737,350 $ 13,819,378 $ 12,693,518 $ 12,457,254 $ 12,325,061





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 84,162 $ 87,312 $ 96,652 $ 102,617 $ 96,850 Tax-exempt 5,395 5,359 5,315 4,671 4,500 Investment securities: Taxable 5,399 6,147 7,631 7,993 6,729 Tax-exempt 10,931 10,019 9,335 8,995 8,335 Deposits with financial institutions 90 134 575 1,203 1,363 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 248 281 299 342 355 Total Interest Income 106,225 109,252 119,807 125,821 118,132 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 9,776 12,707 21,748 24,074 24,830 Federal funds purchased 5 2 111 26 15 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 83 92 352 367 385 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,749 1,794 1,774 1,776 1,894 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,691 1,639 1,945 1,994 2,076 Total Interest Expense 13,304 16,234 25,930 28,237 29,200 NET INTEREST INCOME 92,921 93,018 93,877 97,584 88,932 Provision for loan losses 12,544 21,895 19,752 500 600 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 80,377 71,123 74,125 97,084 88,332 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 5,209 4,312 5,970 6,312 6,107 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 5,910 5,601 5,985 5,384 4,429 Card payment fees 3,996 6,097 5,907 5,430 5,158 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,841 3,674 3,363 2,633 2,227 Derivative hedge fees 1,715 1,042 1,939 1,405 1,684 Other customer fees 372 333 398 434 450 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,171 1,326 1,360 1,458 1,144 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 1,817 3,068 4,612 1,039 393 Other income 132 1,028 265 150 524 Total Other Income 26,163 26,481 29,799 24,245 22,116 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 39,187 35,698 39,243 39,358 38,942 Net occupancy 5,855 5,447 5,801 5,311 4,777 Equipment 4,956 4,489 4,344 4,429 4,030 Marketing 1,311 2,092 1,443 1,492 1,332 Outside data processing fees 3,776 2,618 4,199 4,428 4,435 Printing and office supplies 331 279 387 484 312 Intangible asset amortization 1,486 1,511 1,514 1,590 1,356 FDIC assessments 1,249 1,472 1,523 — (668 ) Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 717 684 505 66 294 Professional and other outside services 2,254 1,553 2,258 2,899 8,251 Other expenses 3,587 4,146 4,954 5,144 4,293 Total Other Expenses 64,709 59,989 66,171 65,201 67,354 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 41,831 37,615 37,753 56,128 43,094 Income tax expense 5,621 4,623 3,490 8,298 6,337 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 36,210 $ 32,992 $ 34,263 $ 47,830 $ 36,757 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.67 $ 0.62 $ 0.63 $ 0.87 $ 0.71 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.67 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 $ 0.87 $ 0.71 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 53,971 53,943 54,918 55,520 51,570 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.06 % 0.97 % 1.09 % 1.53 % 1.30 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 7.91 7.35 7.55 10.82 9.21 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 7.91 7.35 7.55 10.82 9.21 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 90.34 89.25 89.81 89.71 90.37 Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 1.37 1.30 1.15 0.95 0.97 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.30 0.01 0.03 0.04 0.07 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 13.41 13.15 14.45 14.17 14.16 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.58 3.72 4.38 4.63 4.77 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.43 0.53 0.92 1.01 1.15 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.15 3.19 3.46 3.62 3.62 Efficiency Ratio 51.40 47.95 52.17 51.07 57.60 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 23.48 $ 23.04 $ 22.46 $ 21.94 $ 21.26





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,875,331 $ 2,898,329 $ 2,199,226 $ 2,109,879 $ 2,034,311 Agricultural production financing and other loans to farmers 83,090 93,838 87,421 93,861 90,462 Real estate loans: Construction 622,084 640,560 643,674 787,568 670,138 Commercial and farmland 3,248,506 3,239,998 3,268,168 3,052,698 3,144,649 Residential 1,146,406 1,145,187 1,121,556 1,143,217 1,155,403 Home equity 527,458 532,314 570,398 588,984 601,335 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 125,411 123,611 129,765 135,989 131,246 Public finance and other commercial loans 615,547 624,704 586,641 547,114 471,716 Loans 9,243,833 9,298,541 8,606,849 8,459,310 8,299,260 Allowance for loan losses (126,726 ) (121,119 ) (99,454 ) (80,284 ) (80,571 ) NET LOANS $ 9,117,107 $ 9,177,422 $ 8,507,395 $ 8,379,026 $ 8,218,689





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Demand deposits $ 6,279,554 $ 6,288,360 $ 5,293,200 $ 5,250,568 $ 5,183,971 Savings deposits 3,518,286 3,278,156 2,962,821 2,896,177 2,808,745 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 467,610 607,474 694,062 736,843 731,693 Other certificates and time deposits 542,919 669,119 717,723 741,759 811,780 Brokered deposits 97,784 122,879 202,678 214,609 229,262 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 10,906,153 $ 10,965,988 $ 9,870,484 $ 9,839,956 $ 9,765,451





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 301,529 $ 90 0.12 % $ 262,082 $ 1,363 2.06 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 248 3.45 24,633 355 5.76 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,258,690 5,399 1.72 1,104,612 6,729 2.44 Tax-Exempt (2) 1,499,463 13,837 3.69 1,027,528 10,551 4.11 Total Investment Securities 2,758,153 19,236 2.79 2,132,140 17,280 3.24 Loans held for sale 24,705 257 4.16 21,913 274 5.00 Loans: (3) Commercial 6,965,837 66,826 3.84 5,674,956 77,370 5.45 Real Estate Mortgage 887,661 9,996 4.50 822,874 9,518 4.63 Installment 693,363 7,083 4.09 715,428 9,688 5.42 Tax-Exempt (2) 681,273 6,829 4.01 538,157 5,696 4.23 Total Loans 9,252,839 90,991 3.93 7,773,328 102,546 5.28 Total Earning Assets 12,341,257 110,565 3.58 % 10,192,183 121,544 4.77 % Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 70,277 30,353 Allowance for loan losses (125,150 ) (80,918 ) Cash and cash equivalents 169,539 143,266 Premises and equipment 113,216 99,021 Other assets 1,091,679 893,837 Total Assets $ 13,660,818 $ 11,277,742 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,098,017 $ 3,890 0.38 % $ 3,134,675 $ 9,285 1.18 % Money market deposits 1,813,392 1,167 0.26 1,307,647 3,766 1.14 Savings deposits 1,574,700 583 0.15 1,244,859 2,523 0.80 Certificates and other time deposits 1,267,152 4,136 1.31 1,736,759 9,256 2.11 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 8,753,261 9,776 0.45 7,423,940 24,830 1.33 Borrowings 733,757 3,528 1.92 660,107 4,370 2.59 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 9,487,018 13,304 0.56 8,084,047 29,200 1.43 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,191,460 1,498,282 Other liabilities 151,040 98,818 Total Liabilities 11,829,518 9,681,147 Stockholders' Equity 1,831,300 1,596,595 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 13,660,818 13,304 $ 11,277,742 29,200 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 97,261 $ 92,344 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.02 % 3.34 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 3.58 % 4.77 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 0.43 % 1.15 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.15 % 3.62 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2020 and 2019. These totals equal $4,340 and $3,412 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Federal Funds Sold Interest-bearing deposits $ 280,038 $ 799 0.38 % $ 184,640 $ 3,022 2.18 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 828 3.84 24,603 1,028 5.57 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,302,943 19,177 1.96 1,021,102 19,822 2.59 Tax-Exempt (2) 1,342,477 38,335 3.81 923,030 28,684 4.14 Total Investment Securities 2,645,420 57,512 2.90 1,944,132 48,506 3.33 Loans held for sale 17,175 581 4.51 13,618 512 5.01 Loans: (3) Commercial 6,698,042 213,241 4.24 5,469,377 224,766 5.48 Real Estate Mortgage 882,911 30,520 4.61 778,778 26,526 4.54 Installment 725,596 23,784 4.37 686,055 28,351 5.51 Tax-Exempt (2) 663,921 20,341 4.09 517,082 16,325 4.21 Total Loans 8,987,645 288,467 4.28 7,464,910 296,480 5.30 Total Earning Assets 11,941,839 347,606 3.88 % 9,618,285 349,036 4.84 % Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale 58,623 12,856 Allowance for loan losses (104,465 ) (81,172 ) Cash and cash equivalents 210,778 130,587 Premises and equipment 113,517 94,628 Other assets 1,077,497 848,480 Total Assets $ 13,297,789 $ 10,623,664 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,880,489 $ 16,351 0.56 % $ 2,921,762 $ 24,844 1.13 % Money market deposits 1,674,622 6,647 0.53 1,222,860 10,057 1.10 Savings deposits 1,507,269 3,007 0.27 1,187,173 7,315 0.82 Certificates and other time deposits 1,476,499 18,226 1.65 1,652,141 25,295 2.04 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 8,538,879 44,231 0.69 6,983,936 67,511 1.29 Borrowings 796,836 11,237 1.88 636,295 12,997 2.72 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 9,335,715 55,468 0.79 7,620,231 80,508 1.41 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,002,898 1,413,120 Other liabilities 144,705 87,839 Total Liabilities 11,483,318 9,121,190 Stockholders' Equity 1,814,471 1,502,474 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 13,297,789 55,468 $ 10,623,664 80,508 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 292,138 $ 268,528 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.09 % 3.43 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 3.88 % 4.84 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 0.62 % 1.12 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.26 % 3.72 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2020 and 2019. These totals equal $12,322 and $9,452 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

