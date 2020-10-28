From Russia with Live: Premium Live-Stream Tours launched in Moscow and St. Petersburg
A real-time interactive tour around the most famous landmarks in Moscow and St. Petersburg with a professional guide will provide a unique ‘being there’ effect.
‘This is a non-standard technology and to use it we had to create our own media-server as the existing services of the streaming industry have their ’quality limits'”MOSCOW, RUSSIA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moscow Private Tours (www.moscowprivatetours.com) – a leading company in the field of private tours for foreigners in Russia with more than 2000 tailor-made tours sold yearly. However, the coronavirus pandemic and ban on international flights has pretty much stopped the flourishing well-established business.
— Viacheslav Kholopov
‘We have realized the scale of the upcoming changes by the end of February and it was already crystal clear to us that a large number of usual activities will become online, including tourism. However, we did not fancy following down the road the majority of our business colleagues did: launching online tours in the form of lectures with showing photos of locations or Google street view for donations’ – says Vyacheslav Kholopov, the founder of the company.
With 4 months’ time to market, after numerous tests and dummy runs Moscow Private Tours are ready to present an absolutely unique products: Live Tours Moscow (https://live.tours.moscow) and Live Tours St. Petersburg (https://live.stpeteprivatetours.com) – a real-time interactive private tours around Moscow and St. Petersburg with professional guide and a real ‘being there’ effect.
The ‘being there’ effect is achieved by means of Full HD video and the ability of the participants to directly communicate with the guide (not by comments or likes but by voice in live broadcast). Participants may ask questions, change the tour itinerary, interact with other people on the streets. Whatever they would do on a normal tour.
‘This is a non-standard technology and to use it we had to create our own media-server as the existing services of the streaming industry have either limited quality of the video (Zoom, Skype, Google Meets) or have considerable latency issues (Youtube, Facebook, Instagram)’ – explains Vyacheslav. The technology is unique and up to date there is no alternatives presented to the market.
The tours are available in English, Spanish, Russian, Italian, French, German and Portuguese.
Moscow Private Tours company believes this new format of excursions will stay in high demand even after international tourism has recovered and will prove to be an excellent tool for promoting Moscow and St.Petersburg as a travel destination.
