VitalHub Continues to Increase NHS UK Presence with Additional Regional Licensing Deal of Synopsis Products

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the licensing of newly-acquired subsidiary Intouch With Health’s (“Intouch”) digital, at-home pre-op solutions, Synopsis iQ, to Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (“Northumbria” or the “Trust”).

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has licensed VitalHub subsidiary Intouch’s digital pre-operative solution platform, Synopsis iQ, as the Trust launches a new digital pre-operative assessment (POA) pathway that will improve demand and capacity planning and resource utilization, helping to fill last-minute surgery slots and reducing the number of face-to-face appointments the department processes.

The Synopsis solution will enable Northumbria to meet a number of Trust targets, such as reducing the face-to-face appointments, which has become a much-needed requirement in the pandemic climate. Synopsis will provide the Trust with tools to afford patients with an improved experience leading up to surgery, affecting both the delivery and quality of care provided.

The project is part of the Trust’s drive to create a more efficient operating room booking pathway by creating a pool of ‘pre-op ready’ patients’ consultants can use to create operating room lists and fill last-minute surgery slots. As part of the project, patients waiting for surgery will also be able to complete their POA health questionnaire at home via a secure link on the Trust’s website. Results are then sent to the Trust’s pre-operative assessment department where staff can triage and swim-lane patients into the correct fitness and readiness categories.

The Trust identified a considerable burden on pre-op assessment departments, facing high volumes of last-minute requests for patient appointments, resulting in operating time delays and resource inefficiencies. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trust established a target to reduce the number of face-to-face appointments patients had to attend, creating a need for a pre-op pathway solution, and has selected Synopsis iQ and Synopsis Home as their solutions of choice to enable the progression of this target.

Digitizing the pre-operative assessment process will also allow consultants and anaesthetists to access full patient notes from any of the Trust’s four hospital sites. The project will be rolled out across North Tyneside General Hospital, Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, Hexham General Hospital and Wansbeck General Hospital, giving staff across all four hospitals secure access to patient records and a real-time view of each patient’s status through the pre-operative pathway.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is a regional healthcare network that provides a range of health and care services to support more than 500,000 people living in Northumberland and North Tyneside. The Trust delivers care from 11 sites, including their emergency care hospital, general and community hospitals, outpatient and diagnostic centers, an elderly care unit and an integrated health and social care facility. The Trust admitted over 116,000 patients and handled over 368,000 outpatient appointments in the 2017/18 period.

“We are seeing an aggressive uptick in awareness and interest in the Synopsis suite of products,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “With this contract, we add another region to our substantial presence as we increase our reach across the UK. The Synopsis products respond to established NHS mandates to improve efficiencies in the pre-operative pathway, and to digitize interactions where possible. This need has become amplified due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in increased profile and adoption of Synopsis across the NHS. With the acceptance we’re seeing in the UK, we are looking for distribution channels to expand internationally, recognizing the necessity and timeliness of these solutions.”

ABOUT NORTHUMBRIA HEALTHCARE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust provides a range of health and care services to support the more than 500,000 people living in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

The Trust has been twice rated ‘outstanding’ overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and is one of the North East’s largest employers with 12,000 dedicated members of staff. The Trust was one of the first NHS Trusts to receive Foundation status and have been a Foundation Trust for over a decade.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

