Blackhawk Floors Hires a New Manager for Its Wood Flooring Showroom in North Scottsdale

One of the nation’s best in hardwood flooring has expanded its team.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. announced today that it has hired a new store manager for its wood flooring showroom in North Scottsdale.

“We are excited to announce the hiring of our new store manager: Hannah Wood,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors. “Hannah is the new face of our showroom. She is the first person you talk to when you call Blackhawk Floors. She will be with you every step of your project.”

Elquest went on to describe Wood as bright, personable, and competent.

“Blackhawk Floors is excited to welcome her to Blackhawk Floors,” Elquest said.

In addition to hiring Wood as the company’s new store manager, Blackhawk Floors is also offering free estimates using COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We offer free estimates year-round,” Elquest revealed. “Our team wears masks and maintains social distancing.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), taking safety precautions is vitally important. In fact, when safety precautions are taken, it reduces the chances of being infected or spreading COVID-19.

“Taking safety precautions is very important, which is why we’re taking an active approach to ensuring safety for everyone while offering free estimates using COVID-19 safety protocols,” Elquest said. “But we didn’t stop there. In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, we’re ensuring a safe environment by providing free estimates using the latest COVID-19 safety protocols.”

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel, which has served customers for the past 18 years.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past 18 years,” said Elquest. As to how the company was started, Jason Elquest and Michelle Elquest decided that they could do it better and decided to develop their own hardwood flooring business.

“Quality is assured because we do 100 percent of the work – we don’t use subcontractors,” Elquest said. “We are so excited about what the future holds. We are certain that the best is yet to come.”

For more information, please visit blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/about-blackhawk-flooring-hardwood-flooring and https://www.blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

Jason Elquest

Owner

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States

Phone: 480-595-9554

Source: Blackhawk Floors, Inc.