Radware Chosen by Fortune 50 Healthcare Company for Cloud DDoS Protection

/EIN News/ -- MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced today that one of world’s largest healthcare companies has chosen Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection services across 6 data centers located around the world. Radware has displaced an incumbent competitor in winning this new business by demonstrating superior protection capabilities, and robust service levels.



“Global companies like this client are increasingly coming to us to protect them as the post-pandemic world has exponentially increased the importance of assuring the availability of their digital assets across data centers, applications, and remote worker access,” said Raffi Kesten, Chief Business Officer for Radware. “Our strategic partnerships—such as Cisco, Nokia and Checkpoint—continue to introduce our services to top-tier companies. Our partners have solid relationships with large enterprises globally and rely upon us to bring them the best offerings and services. The strength of Radware’s protection vitally enriches the offerings that our partners can bring to their customers.”

Radware’sCloud DDoS Protection Service uses Radware’s global network of cloud security points of presence to deliver protection from advanced and next-generation DDoS attacks with the lowest latency possible. The solution is prized for its accuracy of attack detection, short time to protection, and proactive management by Radware security experts.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .

