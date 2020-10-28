Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced third quarter 2020 net income of $1,177,000, or $.30 per share compared to third quarter 2019 net income of $1,478,000, or $.37 per share.   Return on Equity (ROE) was 11.50% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 15.57% for the third quarter of 2019.

For the third quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $155,000, or 4.1% compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to the growth in Paycheck Protection Program loans. These loans were authorized by the CARES Act approved by Congress in late March. Non-interest income decreased by $211,000, or 27.2% primarily due to lower loan fees. Operating expenses increased by $36,000, or 1.3% primarily due to the absence of FDIC insurance expense small bank assessment credits that were received in the prior year.

The provision for loan losses expense was $300,000 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to none for the third quarter of 2019. The provision expense in the current quarter relates to additional environmental factor allocations and increased classified loans.

Total assets were $548.1 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $512.1 million at September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to $33 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans outstanding at September 30, 2020 compared to zero at September 30, 2019. Total loans of $409.7 million increased $27.8 million, or 7.3% year over year.

The Board of Directors recently appointed Brent Hardman to the Bank and Holding Company Boards. Brent is co-owner and Chief Executive Officer of Powell Fabrication & Manufacturing LLC located in St. Louis, Michigan.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):            
  Quarter Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020       2019     2020     2019  
Return on Equity (ROE)   11.50%       15.57%     10.45%     13.51%  
Return on Assets (ROA)   0.85%       1.14%     0.78%     0.95%  
Net Interest Margin   3.01%       3.12%     3.09%     3.00%  
               
  September 30,        
    2020       2019          
Non-performing Assets Ratio   0.77%       0.75%          
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)   8.84%       9.08%          
Total Risk-based Capital(1)   15.39%       14.10%          
Book Value Per Share $10.27     $9.59          
Market Value Per Share $9.11     $10.20          
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank. .   .        
               


Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):          
  Quarter Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020     2019     2020     2019
Interest Income $ 4,715,503   $ 5,060,484   $ 14,401,670   $ 15,102,630
Interest Expense   807,886     1,308,200     2,785,487     4,184,398
Net Interest Income   3,907,617     3,752,284     11,616,183     10,918,232
Provision for loan losses   300,000     -     1,250,000     -
Non-interest income   566,672     778,132     1,560,698     1,861,603
Operating Expenses   2,772,687     2,736,680     8,201,942     8,322,030
Income before taxes   1,401,602     1,793,736     3,724,939     4,457,805
Income tax expense   224,500     315,500     597,500     755,500
Net Income $ 1,177,102   $ 1,478,236   $ 3,127,439   $ 3,702,305
Net Income per share – diluted $ 0.30   $ 0.37   $ 0.79   $ 0.93
Dividends declared $ 0.14   $ 0.13   $ 0.42   $ 0.39
               


Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):    
  September 30,
    2020       2019  
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,221,763     $ 29,548,841  
Time deposits with other banks   22,839,000       33,703,000  
Securities   38,306,539       39,462,218  
Loans   409,697,305       381,898,344  
Allowance for loan losses   (4,043,266 )     (2,753,679 )
Loans, net   405,654,039       379,144,665  
Premises and equipment, net   8,217,624       8,584,696  
Other assets   21,884,842       21,686,072  
Total Assets $ 548,123,807     $ 512,129,492  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits $ 451,610,662     $ 396,407,431  
Other borrowings   39,480,000       61,188,333  
Trust preferred   13,403,000       13,403,000  
Other liabilities   2,904,766       3,120,848  
Total Liabilities   507,398,428       474,119,612  
       
Equity      
Total Equity   40,725,379       38,009,880  
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 548,123,807     $ 512,129,492  
       

Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528

