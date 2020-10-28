FTI Consulting Expands Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in the Middle East with Appointment of New Senior Managing Director

Vikas Papriwal Will Lead the Middle East Corporate Finance & Restructuring Practice

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Vikas Papriwal as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Dubai, where he will lead the Middle East practice.



Mr Papriwal brings nearly 30 years of experience in providing restructuring and transactions advice to a wide range of stakeholders. His experience encompasses numerous large financial restructuring projects, transactions advisory and acquisition projects from inception to completion across the United Arab Emirates and Europe.

He has provided advice to a wide range of private equity, sovereign wealth and corporate clients on over 200 transactions across more than 15 countries.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr Papriwal has served on the Board of one of the largest government-related entities in the Middle East as Lenders’ Representative and advised the lenders on the USD$25 billion debt restructuring. He has also assisted a group of unsecured lenders to a large UAE-based government-related entity with achieving a consensual restructuring of its USD$10 billion debt.

Mr Papriwal’s appointment will further bolster FTI Consulting’s global reach and ability to mobilize teams wherever and whenever required to support clients with a myriad of financial, operational and transactional challenges and deliver expert-driven solutions. It follows the acquisition of certain assets of Delta Partners, a leading telecom, media & technology (“TMT”)-focused strategy consulting and investment banking firm with offices in Dubai, earlier this year. Mr Papriwal’s appointment further enhances FTI Consulting’s reputation as the leading global independent restructuring firm, as recognized in numerous recent industry recognitions.

Commenting on the appointment, Simon Granger, a Senior Managing Director and the EMEA Head of Corporate Finance & Restructuring at FTI Consulting, said, “I am delighted to welcome Vikas to our growing Corporate Finance & Restructuring practice in EMEA, to lead the Middle East practice. This appointment reflects our continued investment in growing our practice across the EMEA region and commitment to providing local expertise and support for our clients. Vikas brings with him extensive strategic and leadership acumen and an extensive network at what is an exciting time of growth for our Corporate Finance & Restructuring practice.”

