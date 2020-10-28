‘Growing Exceptional Seedlings’ presents encouragement and guidance for parents and caregivers of gifted, special needs kids

Kendra Rogers discusses her personal experience and that of her friends in her new parenting book

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kendra Rogers offers a trusted companion for parents seeking guidance on how to raise neurodivergent children who are a larger blessing than life itself with her new book titled “Growing Exceptional Seedlings: Companionship for Parents of Neurodivergent Kids” (published by Archway Publishing).

The book details Rogers’ parenting journey with four children. The author draws from personal, and friends’ experiences along with lessons she has learned to encourage other parents and caregivers embarking on a journey with children whose brains work differently. Seeking to encourage others, Rogers shares her emotions throughout the process.

“I want readers to feel less alone and more uplifted and encouraged about their parenting journey,” Rogers explains. “I want parents to feel that they aren’t failing their children even when they make mistakes.”

“Growing Exceptional Seedlings”

By Kendra Rogers

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 170 pages | ISBN 9781480892286

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 170 pages | ISBN 9781480892293

E-Book | 170 pages | ISBN 9781480892309

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Kendra Rogers grew up in Pennsylvania, Alabama, and then Michigan, where she remained to earn her bachelor’s degree in elementary education when her parents moved to California. While earning her degree, Rogers recognized the importance and shortfalls of the public education system, and vowed her children would have the best education possible with her and her husband’s meager means. When their first child could read before turning three, they knew they had someone special to raise. When their second child was diagnosed with giftedness and autism, they knew they were in over their heads. The author set out to learn everything she could about giftedness and autism, how to raise, educate and help her children achieve their greatness. Rogers loves to adventure with her husband, four children, and dog in her free time. She continues to teach her own children, and friends' children. She is working on several more books about her experiences as a special needs mom.

