North Texas Jellystone Park™ Unveils Holiday Season Getaway Packages

One of the nation’s most exciting family getaway places has unveiled a variety of holiday getaway packages.

BURLESON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with North Texas Jellystone Park™ today announced its holiday season getaway packages.

Marcie Purviance, a spokesperson for North Texas Jellystone Park™, said campers have three unique two-night stay packages to choose from. All three packages can be viewed in detail here.

“The Holiday getaway packages vary from an economical option valued at $598 for only $300 to a deal for $500, which is almost a 50% savings,” highlighted Purviance. “Each package has varying levels of additional amenities offered. There’s one that is sure to fit your needs and budget. All packages include the same fun family-friendly activities for which North Texas Jellystone has become well known.”

“The Getaway packages are good for stays from Nov. 1 through Dec. 30, but excludes holidays and the offer expires December 16th, 2020,” Purviance said, before adding, “The deals include varying bonus amenities such as parking passes, Bear Bucks, golf cart rental, or a bundle of wood.”

Fun, according to Purviance, is the main attraction at North Texas Jellystone Park™! Located in Burleson, Texas, right outside the Dallas/Fort Worth area, it offers a unique camping/”glamping” experience that’s easy on the wallet and entertaining for all ages.

“Whether you choose to sleep out under the stars, claim an RV site, or snuggle up in a cozy, comfortable cabin, we offer accommodations for every type of camper with the best amenities possible,” Purviance stressed, before adding, “Great memories last a lifetime. Yogi Bear™ invites your family to make some new ones at North Texas Jellystone Park™, where you camp with friends.”

For more information, please visit https://northtexasjellystone.com/about-us and https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/blog/

###

About North Texas Jellystone Park

Contact Details:

Marcie Purviance

2301 S Burleson Blvd

Burleson, TX 76028

United States

Phone: 817-386-8004

Source: North Texas Jellystone ParkTM