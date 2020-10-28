11ELEVEN MEDIA NETWORKS, A NEW DIGITAL STREAMING PLATFORM, LINKS TOGETHER WITH ATLANTA’S PREMIERE HALLOWEEN EXPERIENCE
Dayy Bella and No IG Jeremy highlight creativity with Halloween fashion, and next-level extravagance at their star-studded annual Halloween Costume PartyATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 11Eleven Network is joining forces with Dayy Bella and No IG Jeremy for their 4th Annual Halloween Costume Party 9 p.m Oct. 31 at a non-disclosed location hosted by Social Media Influencer Pretty Vee and Radio Personality Brii Renee’.
The theme of this year’s event is The Pandemic Purge featuring the exclusive costume contest known to get the participation from the hottest celebrities in town. Guests are encouraged to wear their most original, creative and scariest costumes to enter for a chance to win a cash prize. In addition to enjoying drinks, hookah and music, guests will capture their decedent looks with the 360 photo booth. With Atlanta being a socially driven city dominated by the nightlife, Dayy Bella and No IG Jeremy wanted to create their own standard of Black Excellence for the city.
“Atlanta has it all and represents the best of the best in the African-American community,” says Dayy Bella. “It’s important for us to showcase our culture in a positive light and with the joint efforts of 11Eleven Media Networks, we can globally display and celebrate our unique selves in a favorable and tasteful way.”
11Eleven Media Networks is delighted to embark on another creative venture and is thrilled to discover a new way to deliver content in the most exclusive spaces. As the official media partner, the streaming network will film special behind the scenes footage and live stream to capture the ultimate experience. “We’re excited to have joined forces with Dayy Bella and No IG Jeremy for such a highly-sought after event,” says 11Eleven Media Networks Co-Founder Kevin Ray. “Being able to sell out an in-person event during this pandemic shows its significance and influence.”
The event organizers found it necessary to continue this event in the midst of COVID-19 to uplift people in a safe and controlled environment while reuniting and reconnecting people from all walks of life including celebrities, tastemakers, social influencers and professionals. Special precautions will be taken including sanitizing stations, complimentary masks, temperature checks and standard COVID-19 procedures.
For more information about this event, visit thepandemicpurge.eventbrite.com.
To learn more about 11Eleven Media Networks, visit https://11eleven.tv/contact.
About 11Eleven Media Networks:
11Eleven Media Networks is a hybrid digital entertainment platform and boutique agency established as an all inclusive resource for the next content creator. The streaming platform features exclusive music, videos, interviews, concerts, news, documentaries, episodics and eventually feature length programming. The agency offers creators and artists a one-stop hands-on approach to production, marketing, PR, branding and the virtual new world. As a culture accelerator, 11Eleven Media Networks equips artists and content creators with distribution, tools, support team and cutting-edge, live streaming technology. We stamp ourselves with the motto #culturemanifested
Call for Content
11Eleven Media Networks is looking for content from emerging creators of music, podcasts and short form films. Submissions should be original, innovative and push culture forward. For more information on how to submit your content, visit https://11eleven.tv/.
