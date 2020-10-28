The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Virginia Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Virginia is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Virginia has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.
Due to the Appalachian Mountains, Virginia contains vast natural deposits of asbestos, which is a major reason why the state ranks 11th in the U.S. for mesothelioma and asbestosis deaths. Additionally, many Virginians have been exposed to asbestos in industries and jobsites such as mining, milling, power plants, chemical plants, shipbuilding and oil refining, to name a few.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Virginia include, but are not limited to, Colonna’s Shipyard, National Shipyards, USX Shipyard, Lyon Shipyard, Newport News Naval Shipyard, Crown Cork & Seal, Virginia Vermiculite, LLC, E Luke Green Company, Inc., Exxon Mobil, Proscience Analytical Services, Inc., Garlock Sealing Technologies, John Crane, Inc., Little Creek Amphibious Base, Quality Specialties, Inc., Charleston Nuclear Power Plant, North Anna Nuclear Power Plant, Surry Nuclear Power Plant, Chesapeake Paper Powerhouse, North Ann Powerhouse, Maplewood Recycling and Waste Disposal Facility, Smith Gap Regional Landfill, BFI King and Queen Landfill, First Piedmont Industrial Landfill.
In addition, the following Virginia counties have an elevated risk of environmental asbestos exposure: Fairfax; Prince Williams; Franklin; Page; Fauquier; Albermarle, Nelson, Amelia, Fluvanna, Hanover, Grayson, Wythe, Loudoun, Arlington, Warren, Madison, Bedford, Buckingham, Louisa, Goochland, Prince Edward, Carroll, Henry and Floyd.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California.
