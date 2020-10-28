Andrew Suzuka and Damon Burton Discuss Remote Team Management with Fotis Georgiadis
Andrew Suzuka, founder of Otamot Foods. Damon Burton, founder of SEO National
QVC experience: However, I was relentless and convinced them to give me another shot. [...] on a fifth time where we sold 20,000 jars of Otamot in 8-minutes! It was a total mind-trip."
— Andrew Suzuka, founder of Otamot Foods
While the world continues to deal with the rollercoaster Covid-19 pandemic, companies still need to operate. The remote workforce, while once viewed as an elite corporate exclusive, has seen virtually everyone company, large and small, use remote systems for some or all their operations. Fotis Georgiadis discusses management of these teams with Andrew Suzuka and Damon Burton, going into some exciting points as can be seen in the below excerpts.
Andrew Suzuka, founder of Otamot Foods
Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?
Relationships; Being a great manager means having great working relationships with your team, which is challenging when you can’t simply grab a lunch or a beer with them. I once hired someone who I interviewed over a call, and never went on video. It was nearly impossible to try and build a relationship with just a voice, so that didn’t last too long.
Trust; You cannot manage a remote team when you have trust issues. My former CEO asked to install software that would allow him to see what people were working on, 24/7. First, I didn’t care what they did in their personal time. Second, people need their personal space, and not just outside of work hours. We quickly shot down that idea before triggering a mass exodus.
Intuition; Sometimes you get a bad apple, it’s life. My mantra is “trust but verify” and I had a hunch that one of my employees was not working as much as they claimed. During one day that seemed to take them longer than it should have to complete a task, I checked their Facebook page and found him posting pictures from the beach with his girlfriend. That was his last day.
Culture; This is one of the hardest things to build remotely. I once tried to have my team play an online version of Scrabble as a team-building exercise. The issue was not everyone spoke fluent English, and also people just thought it was pretty lame.
Kids and Pets; Remote workers have their own challenges, like caring for their kids and pets while working from home. There was a group Zoom we were on, and the person’s dog in the background kept walking in circles, sniffing and doing more circles. Finally, the dog let his presence be known by leaving a gift for his owner. We all just broke out laughing…as it might go down in history as one of the most memorable Zoom moments ever. Read the rest of the interview here.
Damon Burton, founder of SEO National
Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?
Frontload your hiring efforts to find the right candidate
Better to take more time finding the right person than to “save time” finding the wrong person and have to clean up the mess later and start the search all over again.
“Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.” — Abraham Lincoln
2. Experience over resume — ask to see their work
Anyone can say anything on a resume. Understandably, people need a job. Unfortunately, that means skills are exaggerated.
When available, depending on the industry, ask to see some real-life examples of their work. Seeing tangible results is infinitely more insightful than a resume.
3. Pay for a test
I pay candidates to do a test all of the time. Offer a paid test and set realistic expectations that you want to make sure their skills are a match. That way, you establish trust (if you do continue engaging) by valuing their time. They’ll also appreciate time not lost as unpaid if the opportunity didn’t work out.
