Texas Supreme Court Revers­es Third Court Order, Pre­serves Gov­er­nor Abbott’s Order on Bal­lot Drop-Off Locations

Today, the Supreme Court of Texas reversed a Third Court of Appeals ruling and dissolved a district court injunction challenging Governor Greg Abbott’s order, which allows counties to have only one ballot return location during early voting.

The 2020 general election is already underway and the integrity of our election process must be protected and preserved. Governor Abbott’s order rightfully bolsters the security of dropped-off ballots. The Texas Supreme Court correctly stopped the district court’s unlawful injunction and preserved election integrity.

Read a copy of the order here.

