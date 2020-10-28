MDimune Partners with Lonza through Startup Creasphere Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Plug and Play, headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, announced that MDimune Inc., a Korean biotech company developing BioDrone® platform technology, will be partnering with Lonza. MDimune, based in Seoul, is among 11 Batch 5 startups to join the global startup incubation program ‘Startup Creasphere’.
The Startup Creasphere program is hosted twice a year by Plug and Play, the world's largest startup incubator. The program partners numerous startups with global corporations such as Microsoft, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Accenture, UKSH, Roche, Sanofi, and Lonza. The startups go through a close examination of their technology, marketability, and growth potential in various fields, including healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI), mobile, and media worldwide.
In Batch 5, which focuses on healthcare, the 11 startups, including MDimune, were partnered with one of the following: Sanofi, Lonza, or Roche. The startups then have the opportunity to complete a deep-dive development program in joint projects over a 12-week period with their sponsors.
During the kick-off meeting held on Oct 22, 2020, Lonza shared their company's roadmap for improved drug delivery and their strategies to overcome current hurdles of exosome research before MDimune was introduced in conjunction with them. "They have developed a drug delivery platform called BioDrone® Platform that yields 10-30 times higher production rate as compared to normal exosomes," said Fabian Schugenflug of Plug and Play as he introduced MDimune. Then, Seung Wook Oh, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of MDimune, presented the prospects of the BioDrone® platform technology.
“BioDrone® is a platform technology with excellent versatility and expandability. By combining numerous technologies to allow efficient drug loading and targeting, this platform can be applied to address diverse human diseases. The partnership with a prestigious company like Lonza will escalate the BioDrone® platform to the level closer to commercialization,” said Dr. Oh.
BioDrone® is an innovative technology that relies on cell-derived vesicles (CDVs) to achieve highly target-specific drug delivery. The BioDrone® platform technology is patented in the US, Europe, China, Japan, and Korea. The South Korean company also prepares to go public with an IPO in the second half of 2021.
About MDimune Inc.
Founded in 2015, MDimune has been dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutic platform called BioDrone®. BioDrone® platform technology is a novel technology that uses cell-derived vesicles (CDVs) to achieve highly target-specific drug delivery. The BioDrone® platform technology is patented in the US, Europe, China, Japan, and Korea. MDimune’s current focus includes cancer, COPD, OA and other rare diseases. MDimune is actively pursuing business partnerships with biotech, pharmaceuticals, and hospitals for the potential application of the BioDrone® technology in various unmet medical needs.
