First Young Sportsman Deer Hunt Oct. 31-Nov. 1

NASHVILLE --- The first of two Tennessee young sportsman deer hunts for the 2020-21 season will be held the weekend of Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

Youth ages 6-16 may participate. Participating youth can use gun, muzzleloader, or archery equipment.

Young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 21 or older who must remain in position to take immediate control of the hunting device. The adult must also comply with the fluorescent orange regulations as specified for legal hunters. Multiple youth may be accompanied by a single qualifying adult.

Archery season began in the state on Sept. 26 and the first segment ends Oct. 30, the day prior to the opening of the young sportsman hunt. The second segment of archery only season is Monday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 6. Muzzleloader/archery season starts Nov. 7. In Unit CWD, gun/muzzleloader/archery season begins Nov. 7.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recommends that all hunters obtain a 2020-21 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. The guide lists license requirements, the counties and bag limits for each of the different deer management units. The guide is available on the TWRA website. www.tnwildlife.org, the TWRA App, and where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

---TWRA---