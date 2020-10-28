8 PM Update: Restrooms at I-80 Rest Areas in Columbia County Closed Due to Power Outage

​8 PM Update: The rest rooms at the Interstate 80 rest areas in Columbia County are now open.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the restrooms at the Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound rest areas in Columbia County are temporarily closed due to a power outage in the area.

The restrooms will reopen once power is restored.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

