Infinit Accounting Discusses the Impact of Strategic Accounting Partnerships in Today's Hyper-Competitive Market

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This last year has brought with it a myriad of challenges for businesses across the nation. From financial to operational, businesses throughout the United States have had to tighten their belts and look for ways to improve efficiency, reduce costs, earn more sales, keep customers and make every dollar count.



Infinit Accounting ( https://infinitaccounting.com ) knows firsthand the type of impact that the right strategic accounting partner can have on a business, having a long-standing track record of helping it's clients grow, prosper and succeed, no matter what direction the market moves.

This fall, the company highlights the importance of outsourcing accounting as a strategic measure aimed at improving overall operational performance in today's turbulent markets.

Putting Money to Work

More than ever before, organizations are feeling the pinch. As of August 31st, 2020, more than 163,000 US-based businesses had closed up shop, with CNN reporting that over half of these shutting their doors for good.

According to leadership at Infinit Accounting, planning for unknown risks and market downswings represents a key opportunity for accounting firms to help their clients succeed. As a strategic financial partner, Infinit takes a 'hands-on' approach to client success, helping its clients plan for and financially navigate the ups as well as the downs.

Part of this strategy involves risk management, cash flow optimization, precise accounting, reliable bookkeeping, accurate financial projections and capital management. According to Infinit Accounting, many businesses can do a lot more to make its money work for them in a way that provides more value and is in alignment with short, mid and long-term goals.

Leveraging Outsourced Accounting to Power Growth Initiatives

Growth is a common goal of most businesses, yet a major challenge to those businesses without a tight grasp on its numbers. It is here where the financial expertise of a CFO can make a real and impactful difference. Yet, according to Infinit Accounting, many companies lack a dedicated internal finance department and expertise to optimize the financial facets of its business. Outsourced accounting services can help bridge this gap, empowering companies with the financial data, forecasts, and advice needed to make decisions based on accurate data.

Customized Strategy and a Client-centric Approach to Accounting

Creating Opportunity, Minimizing Risk, and Reducing Costs

Infinit Accounting explains that every service they offer is customized to meet the unique and diverse needs of its clients. The company explains that although 'cookie-cutter' packages and productized services are rampant in the industry, these types of offers are often a disservice to the client. By working closely with clients to formulate tailored strategies, their team can better understand which types of solutions and approaches will provide the most value to the client and that will by synergistically in alignment with their goals.

About Infinit Accounting

Conveniently located at 110 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Infinit Accounting is a full-service accounting firm led by Certified Public Accountants, MBA graduates and expert tax professionals. Since its inception, the firm has developed a reputation for excellence of service, high standards of quality, and client results.

Those businesses or organizations interested in learning more about service offerings or in obtaining a free initial analysis are encouraged to reach out online or by calling (888) 847-9056.

