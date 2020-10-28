Tropical Parkway Section Closed Starting October 28 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Tropical Parkway between Nicco Way and Range Road from 9 p.m., October 28, through 6 a.m., November 27, in North Las Vegas. The 24/7 closure is needed to erect falsework for a new northbound Interstate 15 to westbound 215 Beltway flyover as part of the $100 million I-15/215 Northern Beltway interchange project that broke ground earlier this year. Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor. Traffic will be detoured using El Campo Grande Avenue and Range Road.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.