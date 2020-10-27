Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Data Reporting 101 Training – Recording and Presentation Now Available | Nebraska Department of Education

New Data Steward Training – “Data Reporting 101” was held October 27.  Recording of this training along with the PowerPoint presentation are now available on the ADVISER Google website under the NDE Resources tab.  ADVISER Resources Google Site

This training is designed for district Data Stewards that are new.  This training may also be beneficial to new District Administrators (Superintendents).

Agenda included: Quick overview NDE main website NDE Portal —  Activation Codes Who report data Data Collections Tab —  Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) —  Other stand-alone collections/reports Student and Staff Tab —  ADVISER Person ID —  Staff Reporting —  NDE Staff ID —  NSSRS Validation —  ADVISER Validation Resources NDE Bulletin NDE Helpdesk

 

