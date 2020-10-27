Startup Wisconsin Week offers startup advice, pitching opportunities

Startup Wisconsin is committed to advancing the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystems through unique programming, collaborative partnerships and networking. Though the format has gone virtual, Startup Wisconsin Week still provides plenty of opportunities for Wisconsin’s startup community—including aspiring entrepreneurs—to connect with one another.

Below are a few highlights from the more than 100 workshops and events scheduled between Nov. 11 and 18, many of them free to attend.

Resources

Throughout the week, several technical assistance providers are holding office hours, including the UW Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic and CS NEST, a venture studio sponsored by UW-Madison’s computer science department and WARF. For entrepreneurs in the health and medical sectors, representatives of the Isthmus Project startup incubator will be available to discuss potential ideas.

Several sessions promise to provide startups with advice on dealing with uncertainty, financial setbacks and other challenges. On Wednesday, startup investor and technology designer John Zeratsky will be discussing tools and techniques entrepreneurs can use to navigate uncertainty during the early stages of their startup ventures.

Funder insights

The Winnow Fund, a $6 million Wisconsin-based seed stage venture fund, will be making its first investments in November. Fund Managing Director Richelle Martin will be sitting down with Startup Wisconsin founder Matt Cordio on Thursday to talk about how the fund started and its investment philosophy.

Matthew Kee, the manager of Green Bay’s newly formed Tundra Angels angel investor network, will be hosting two sessions. On Thursday he will be giving attendees an inside look at what investors take into consideration when evaluating companies. On Friday, he will be running a workshop for startup funders on crafting and improving their funding pitch.

Pitch opportunities

For startups that have perfected their pitches, there are several pitch opportunities happening throughout the week. Green Bay’s Startup Hub has organized competitions in Appleton, Door County, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marinette, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. Winners at each will receive $3,000 and the opportunity to pitch again at the New North Summit on March 11.

Milwaukee’s Milky Way Tech Hub will be hosting their first quarterly virtual pitch competition on Tuesday. Startup founders from underrepresented groups are invited to apply by Oct. 30 for a chance to compete or more than $15,000 in prize money.

There are also two reverse pitch opportunities. Green Bay’s TechConnect challenge launches on Monday, and Reverse Pitch MKE kicks off on Tuesday. This year’s Reverse Pitch MKE challenges come from Northwestern Mutual and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, which are looking for new ways to promote diverse talent, engage young adults in their financial future, address social isolation and provide wider access to digital health services.

For more details and the rest of the week’s schedule, visit the Startup Wisconsin Week website.