Council Sends Three Names to Governor for Vacancy in Court of Criminal Appeals – Middle Section

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments met yesterday and today to consider 11 applicants for the Court of Criminal Appeals vacancy in the Middle Section. After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Council selected the following applicants:

Jill Bartee Ayers Kim R. Helper David Veile

The Council has forwarded these three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration. Information on the appicants is available on TNCourts.gov.

The Court of Criminal Appeals vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable Thomas Woodall, effective December 31, 2020.