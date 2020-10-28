Penflex Joins Greater Houston Partnership to Help Support City’s Economic Trajectory

Penflex 3-Inch Inconel Assemblies P3 Series Flexible Metal Hose Penflex Universal Expansion Joint

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penflex Corporation, a global leader in the design and manufacture of flexible piping solutions, is excited to join the Greater Houston Partnership.

“The Greater Houston Partnership represents 1,100 companies across the Houston region working together to make this an even better place to live, work and build a business. We are proud to welcome Penflex as a member to help continue this mission,” said Nichelle Poindexter, Vice President of Membership for the Greater Houston Partnership.

With a customer base that spans industrial markets—from oil and gas to power generation and beyond—Houston has long played an important role in the growth of Penflex’s business. Company leaders are eager to reciprocate.

Earlier this year, the business opened its new warehouse in Houston. “With a physical presence, we now have access to the kind of talent that will help our business grow,” said Chris Cooper, Penflex Houston’s warehouse manager. “Upskilling welders and cross-training engineers are top priorities for us as we develop products to better serve traditional industries while also looking to spur innovation within companies that are redefining the energy sector.”

“We’re excited to be part of the Greater Houston Partnership and look forward to furthering the organization’s aims while meeting other business leaders equally dedicated to seeing this city thrive,” added Penflex President Nate Barker.

About Penflex

Penflex Corporation is a leading manufacturer of flexible metal hose and braid serving industrial sectors around the world. In addition to its signature metal hose and braid, Penflex offers expansion joints, assemblies, metal hose fittings, ferrules, weld wire and welding turntables and additional services such as failure analysis and specialized welder training. Based in Gilbertsville, PA, Penflex maintains warehouses in Houston, Atlanta and Chicago and operates a second manufacturing facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to serve the Asia Pacific market.