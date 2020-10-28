Health & Wellness Stock Can B Corp. (OTCQB: $CANB) Replicating Successful Duramed Ultrasound Model to State of Michigan
Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company, is pleased to announce its expansion for its Duramed Division ultrasound program, the SAM Pro 2.0, to Michigan. The revolutionary Sustained Acoustic Medicine (“SAM”) wellness solution, is proven in accelerating tissue healing and chronic pain reduction and is reimbursable by health insurance companies.
This marks the first availability of Duramed beyond its initial success in New York and New Jersey. The opening of Michigan was made possible for no fault insurance via an agreement with Allcare Practice Management.
The SAM Pro 2.0 is the first and only FDA cleared wearable low intensity ultrasound device delivering multi-hour treatment to accelerate healing and improve function for musculoskeletal injuries (muscle, tendon, ligament) and reduce chronic pain (without opioid pain medication).
Duramed’s marketing strategy is to provide equipment and services to both medical offices as well as direct to consumer. The recurring revenue business model calls for a rental rate per day, which is billed to the insurance company.
Duramed is a member of MAGNACARE, an industry organization that insures expedient processing (1st check within 30 days) + arbitration/negotiation support.
Marco Alfonsi, Can B’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are thrilled in achieving this milestone of expanding upon our success in New York and New Jersey with this revolutionary solution that addresses a much needed void in the market to accelerate tissue healing and chronic pain reduction. The unique SAM delivery system, recurring revenue business model and our potential to add our proprietary CBD gels, is expected drive our acceleration of revenue at improved gross margins over the next twelve months.”
About Can B Corp.
Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) is a Health & Wellness company providing the highest quality cannabidiol (CBD) products under the brands of Canbiola, Seven Chakras, NuWellness, Pure Leaf Oil and Duramed. Can B utilizes multi-channel distribution to reach consumers, including medical facilities, doctor offices, retailers, online and direct. CanB is also an exclusive partner of the LifeGuard® Brand in developing a line of consumer products. The Company is also launching Super Foods, a line of nutritional supplements. Can B Corp. owns and operates an R&D and production facility in Lacey, WA and Green Grow Farms, a licensed hemp grow and cultivation in New York.To learn more about Can B Corp. and our comprehensive line of high quality CBD products, please visit: Canbiola.com and www.CanBCorp.com, follow Can B Corp on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 1,000+ retail outlets that carry Can B Corp. products.
Forward-Looking Statements
