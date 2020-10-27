Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FLAG ALERT: Lowering of the US and NC Flags to Half-Staff Until Sunset Monday, November 2, 2020 in Honor of NC Native, US Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Monday, November 2, 2020 in honor of North Carolina native, US Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett. Originally from Weddington, North Carolina, Ensign Garrett and US Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross of Wixom, Michigan passed away during a routine training flight from Florida on Friday.

Garrett was a graduate of Weddington High School in Union County. In 2019, she graduated from the Coast Guard Academy where she served as a regimental activities officer.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code

 

