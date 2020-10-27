Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,722 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton State­ment on Project Ver­i­tas Uncov­er­ing Orga­nized Elec­tion Fraud in Bexar Coun­ty, Texas

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that the organized election fraud scheme exposed in today’s Project Veritas video is already under review by investigators from his Election Fraud Unit.

“What’s shown in the video is shocking and should alarm all Texans who care about election integrity. We are aggressively investigating the serious allegations and potential crimes that Project Veritas’s documentary audio and video recordings shed light on today. My office is fiercely committed to ensuring that the voting process is secure and fair in all Texas elections—a process that this video unfortunately casts a shadow of doubt on,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Election integrity has been a top priority of mine since I first took office in 2015. Anyone who attempts to defraud the people of Texas, deprive them of their vote, or undermine the integrity of elections will be brought to justice and penalized to the fullest extent of the law.”

Individuals involved with or aware of the alleged election fraud shown in the recording are encouraged to come forward and cooperate with the Office of the Attorney General.

You just read:

AG Pax­ton State­ment on Project Ver­i­tas Uncov­er­ing Orga­nized Elec­tion Fraud in Bexar Coun­ty, Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.