Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 3Q20 GAAP Earnings of $0.50 and Record Core Earnings Up 56% Driven by Record Net Interest Income

/EIN News/ -- THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS1

  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.63 in 2Q20 and $0.37 in 3Q19
  • Record Core diluted EPS of $0.56 compared to $0.36 in 2Q20 and $0.48 in 3Q19
  • Net interest margin of 3.00%, up 13bps QoQ and 63bps YoY
  • Core net interest margin of 2.89%, up 4bps QoQ and 56bps YoY
  • Record GAAP net interest income of $49.9 million, up 2.5% QoQ and 28.2% YoY
  • Record Core net interest income of $49.7 million, up 1.2% QoQ and 23.6% YoY
  • GAAP and core ROAE were 9.9% and 11.2%, respectively, compared with 13.1% and 7.4%, respectively in 2Q20
  • GAAP and core ROAA were 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively, compared with 1.0% and 0.6%, respectively in 2Q20
  • Loan pipeline remains strong at $394.1 million
  • Provision for credit losses of $2.5 million, $0.07 after-tax per diluted common share, compared to $9.6 million in 2Q20 and $0.7 million in 3Q19
  • Net charge-offs were $0.8 million, compared to $1.0 million in 2Q20

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ-GS:  FFIC) the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I want to thank our employees for their tireless work in assisting our customers and communities as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mr. Buran continued, “We are pleased to announce our third quarter earnings totaled $14.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, driven by strong execution of our strategic objectives. We continued to proactively manage credit risk and made good progress improving our funding mix with an emphasis on non-interest bearing demand accounts, which increased 4% (not annualized), during the quarter. For the second consecutive quarter we achieved record net interest income, as the Company capitalized on the low interest rate environment. The cost of funds decreased 10 basis points while the yield on interest earning assets increased three basis points. The net interest margin expanded 13 basis points from the linked quarter. Given the current rate environment, we expect to sustain a strong margin and anticipate that our cost of funds will further decline during the fourth quarter as $315 million of retail certificates of deposits are scheduled to mature at an average rate of 1.10% compared to a current one year CD rate of 0.60%.”

“The principal balance of loans granted forbearance has decreased from a peak of $1.5 billion to $846 million with approximately 80% of loans scheduled to return to full payment have already done so. We generally granted additional forbearances at new terms more advantageous to the Company for the majority of customers that have not yet returned to full payment status. We expect further reduction in active forbearances during the fourth quarter as most will reach their expiration prior to year-end. Our loan portfolio is primarily real estate based with 88% collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value of less than 40%. Our forbearances share similar credit quality characteristics with the overall loan portfolio. We have a conservative, resilient seasoned loan portfolio built upon our long history and foundation of disciplined underwriting and excellent credit quality.”

“Our enhanced technology platform, which went live in March 2020 offering mobile banking capabilities, has effectively extended our branch footprint.  Importantly, 23% of all account openings in the third quarter were completed using our technology platform as customers continue to shift to digital banking.  Additionally, our online banking enrollment has increased 4% quarter over quarter.”

“Finally, we are excited to report that earlier today Empire Bancorp, Inc. (“Empire”) shareholders approved the merger, which is scheduled to close on or about October 31, 2020. The credit quality of Empire remains strong with no loans greater than 90 days past due and less than $1.0 million in loans greater than 30 days past due. As of September 30, 2020, Empire has $120 million in active forbearance agreements outstanding.”

Mr. Buran concluded, “We are pleased with the execution against our strategic objectives resulting in record net interest income of $49.9 million and record core earnings for the quarter which totaled $16.2 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share. Credit continued to be strong as non-performing assets at the end of the quarter totaled only 35 basis points. In addtition, loan forbearances declined consistent with our expectations. We look forward to welcoming Empire employees to the Flushing Bank family to together build upon their success and provide continued exceptional service as a leading banking franchise on Long Island.”

Summary of Strategic Objectives

  • Manage cost of funds and continue to improve funding mix
  • Increase interest income by leveraging loan pricing opportunities and portfolio mix
  • Enhance core earnings power by improving scalability and efficiency
  • Manage credit risk
  • Remain well capitalized under all stress test scenarios

Earnings Summary:

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for 3Q20 was $49.9 million, an increase of $11.0 million, or 28.2% YoY and $1.2 million, or 2.5% QoQ.

  • Net interest margin of 3.00%, increased 63bps YoY and 13bps QoQ
  • Net interest spread of 2.86%, increased 71bps YoY and 14bps QoQ
  • Yield on average interest-earning assets of 3.84%, decreased 38bps YoY, but increased 3bps QoQ
  • Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of 0.98%, decreased 109bps YoY and 11bps QoQ
  • Cost of funds of 0.89%, decreased 105bps YoY and 10bps QoQ
  • Average balance of total interest-earning assets of $6,675.9 million, increased $86.4 million, or 1.3%, YoY, but decreased $133.9 million, or 2.0%, QoQ
  • Net interest income includes prepayment penalty income from loans and securities totaling $1.4 million in 3Q20, $0.7 million in 2Q20 and $1.7 million in 3Q19; recovered interest from delinquent loans of $0.1 million in 3Q20 and 2Q20, and $0.3 million in 3Q19; net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges totaling $0.2 million in 3Q20, ($0.4) million in 2Q20, and ($1.3) million in 3Q19
  • Absent all above items noted in the preceding bullet, the net interest margin was 2.89% in 3Q20, an increase of 56bps YoY and 4bps QoQ

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.5 million in 3Q20, a decrease of $7.1 million or 74.3% QoQ, but an increase of $1.8 million YoY.

  • 3Q20 and 2Q20 provision for credit losses were primarily driven by the negative economic forecast; the reduction in provision for credit losses from 2Q20 was due to the consistency in the qualitative factors used in the calculation QoQ
  • Net charge-offs of $0.8 million in 3Q20, $1.0 million in 2Q20 and $0.2 million in 3Q19

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for 3Q20 was $1.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million or 30.0% YoY, but a decrease of $12.4 million or 90.2% QoQ.

  • Non-interest income included net losses from fair value adjustments of $2.2 million and $2.1 million in 3Q20 and 3Q19, respectively; net gains from fair value adjustments of $10.2 million in 2Q20
  • Additionally, non-interest income included life insurance proceeds totaling $0.7 million in 2Q20
  • Absent all above items, non-interest income was $3.6 million in 3Q20, an increase of $0.4 million, or 13.1% YoY, and $0.7 million, or 24.5% QoQ

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for 3Q20 was $30.0 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 15.1% YoY, and $1.2 million, or 4.3 % QoQ.

  • Non-interest expense increased QoQ primarily due to 2Q20 including $1.4 million of benefit for deferred compensation costs from originations of PPP loans compared to $0.2 million in 3Q20, and increased YoY primarily due to Company growth 
  • 3Q19 Non-interest expense included FDIC assessment credit
  • Non-interest expense included merger expenses totaling $0.4 million in 3Q20, $0.2 million in 2Q20 and $0.5 million in 3Q19
  • The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.69% in 3Q20 compared to 1.60% in 2Q20 and 1.49% in 3Q19
  • The efficiency ratio was 55.4% in 3Q20 compared to 54.9% in 2Q20 and 58.9% in 3Q19

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes in 3Q20 was $4.5 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 77.0% YoY, but a decrease of $1.3 million, or 22.7 % QoQ.

  • Pre-tax income increased by $5.6 million YoY, but decreased by $5.3 million QoQ
  • The effective tax rates were 23.9% in 3Q20, 24.1% in 2Q20 and 19.1% in 3Q19

Financial Condition Summary:

Loans:

  • Net loans held for investment were $5,903.1 million reflecting an increase of 2.7% from December 31, 2019, as we continue to focus on the origination of full banking relationship loans through C&I loans, multi-family loans and commercial real estate
  • SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) closings totaled $18.4 million in 3Q20, which ended in August 2020
  • Loan closings of commercial business loans, multi-family loans and commercial real estate totaled $126.9 million for 3Q20, or 91.5% of loan production, excluding PPP closings
  • Loan pipeline was $394.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $324.5 million at December 31, 2019

The following table shows the weighted average rate received from loan closings for the periods indicated:

               
    For the three months ended  
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,  
Loan type   2020   2020   2019  
Mortgage loans   3.56 % 3.79 % 4.40 %
Non-mortgage loans   2.81 % 1.99 % 4.38 %
Total loans   3.16 % 2.62 % 4.39 %
               
Excluding PPP loans   3.45 % 3.71 % 4.39 %

Credit Quality:

  • Non-performing loans totaled $24.8 million, an increase of $11.5 million, or 87.0%, from $13.3 million at December 31, 2019
  • Non-performing assets totaled $24.8 million, an increase of $11.3 million, or 83.5%, from $13.5 million at December 31, 2019
  • Classified assets totaled $30.4 million, an increase of $5.9 million, or 23.8%, from $24.6 million at December 31, 2019
  • Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $5.1 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 20.9%, from $6.5 million at December 31, 2019
  • Active COVID-19 forbearances at September 30th totaled 509 loans with a principal balance of $846.2 million at the time of modification decreased from a peak of $1.5 billion; total deferment of $28.4 million in principal, interest and escrow
  • Over 88% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate
  • The loan-to-value ratio on portfolio of real estate dependent loans as of September 30, 2020 totaled 37.8%
  • Net charge-offs totaled $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Capital Management:

  • The Company and Bank, at September 30, 2020, were both well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements
  • Through 3Q20, stockholders’ equity increased $6.7 million, or 1.2%, from December 31, 2019, to $586.4 million primarily due to net income of $31.2 million, partially offset by payment of dividends on the Company’s common stock and unrealized losses in the fair value of interest rate swaps.
  • During 3Q20, the Company did not repurchase any shares; as of September 30, 2020, up to 284,806 shares remained subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
  • Book value per common share was $20.78 at September 30, 2020, compared to $20.59 at December 31, 2019
  • Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $20.22 at September 30, 2020, compared to $20.02 at December 31, 2019

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s strategy and results for the third quarter
  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836
  • Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic201021.html 
  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529
  • Replay Access Code: 10138502
  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived through October 28, 2021

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, as well as the possibility that the expected benefits of the proposed Empire merger may not materialize in the timeframe expected or at all, or may be more costly to achieve; that the proposed transaction may not be timely completed, if at all; that prior to the completion of the proposed merger or thereafter, Flushing’s and Empire’s respective businesses may not perform as expected due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors; that the parties are unable to successfully implement integration strategies related to the proposed transaction; that customary closing conditions are not satisfied in a timely manner or at all; reputational risks and the reaction of the companies’ shareholders, customers, employees and other constituents to the proposed transaction; and diversion of management time on merger-related matters. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the proposed transaction, are more fully discussed in the proxy statement/prospectus that is included in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction, as amended and supplemented from time to time.   Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Statistical Tables Follow -

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2020     2020     2019     2020     2019  
Interest and Dividend Income                              
Interest and fees on loans   $ 60,367     $ 60,557     $ 62,825     $ 182,033     $ 187,428  
Interest and dividends on securities:                              
Interest     3,525       4,182       6,287       12,963       20,007  
Dividends     9       11       18       35       56  
Other interest income     13       22       259       325       1,286  
Total interest and dividend income     63,914       64,772       69,389       195,356       208,777  
                               
Interest Expense                              
Deposits     7,093       9,971       22,244       35,842       66,540  
Other interest expense     6,897       6,084       8,196       20,047       21,476  
Total interest expense     13,990       16,055       30,440       55,889       88,016  
                               
Net Interest Income     49,924       48,717       38,949       139,467       120,761  
Provision for credit losses     2,470       9,619       683       19,267       3,129  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses     47,454       39,098       38,266       120,200       117,632  
                               
Non-interest Income                              
Banking services fee income     1,316       944       847       3,058       2,879  
Net loss on sale of securities           (54 )           (91 )     (15 )
Net gain on sale of loans                 204       42       381  
Net gain on sale of assets                             770  
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments     (2,225 )     10,205       (2,124 )     1,987       (6,160 )
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends     874       881       834       2,719       2,563  
Life insurance proceeds           659             659       43  
Bank owned life insurance     923       932       1,000       2,798       2,550  
Other income     463       170       278       1,052       1,422  
Total non-interest income     1,351       13,737       1,039       12,224       4,433  
                               
Non-interest Expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits     17,335       16,184       15,461       52,139       50,295  
Occupancy and equipment     3,021       2,827       2,847       8,688       8,378  
Professional services     2,064       1,985       2,167       6,911       6,238  
FDIC deposit insurance     727       737       (589 )     2,114       563  
Data processing     1,668       1,813       1,490       5,175       4,402  
Depreciation and amortization     1,542       1,555       1,439       4,633       4,454  
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense     240       45       48       121       145  
Net loss from sales of real estate owned     5                   36        
Other operating expenses     3,383       3,609       3,182       11,303       11,147  
Total non-interest expense     29,985       28,755       26,045       91,120       85,622  
                               
Income Before Income Taxes     18,820       24,080       13,260       41,304       36,443  
                               
Provision for Income Taxes                              
Federal     3,359       4,307       2,457       8,655       7,381  
State and local     1,130       1,501       79       1,436       714  
Total taxes     4,489       5,808       2,536       10,091       8,095  
                               
Net Income   $ 14,331     $ 18,272     $ 10,724     $ 31,213     $ 28,348  
                               
                               
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.50     $ 0.63     $ 0.37     $ 1.08     $ 0.99  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.50     $ 0.63     $ 0.37     $ 1.08     $ 0.99  
Dividends per common share   $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.63     $ 0.63  


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

       September 30,       June 30,      December 31,
    2020     2020     2019  
ASSETS                     
Cash and due from banks   $  75,560     $  84,754     $  49,787  
Securities held-to-maturity:                   
Mortgage-backed securities      7,919        7,924        7,934  
Other securities      50,252        50,078        50,954  
Securities available for sale:                  
Mortgage-backed securities      386,235        442,507        523,849  
Other securities      234,721        232,803        248,651  
Loans:                  
Multi-family residential      2,252,757        2,285,555        2,238,591  
Commercial real estate      1,636,659        1,646,085        1,582,008  
One-to-four family ― mixed-use property      585,159        591,347        592,471  
One-to-four family ― residential      191,011        184,741        188,216  
Co-operative apartments      8,132        8,423        8,663  
Construction      63,567        69,433        67,754  
Small Business Administration      124,649        106,813        14,445  
Taxi medallion      2,317        3,269        3,309  
Commercial business and other      1,063,429        1,073,623        1,061,478  
Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees      13,718        13,986        15,271  
Allowance for loan losses      (38,343 )      (36,710 )      (21,751 )
Net loans      5,903,055        5,946,565        5,750,455  
Interest and dividends receivable      36,068        30,219        25,722  
Bank premises and equipment, net      25,766        27,018        28,676  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock      57,119        56,400        56,921  
Bank owned life insurance      158,701        157,779        157,713  
Goodwill      16,127        16,127        16,127  
Other real estate owned, net      —        208        239  
Right of use asset      42,326        38,303        41,254  
Other assets      69,207        71,974        59,494  
Total assets   $  7,063,056     $  7,162,659     $  7,017,776  
                   
LIABILITIES                     
Due to depositors:                     
Non-interest bearing   $  607,954     $  581,881     $  435,072  
Certificate of deposit accounts      1,051,644        1,135,977        1,437,890  
Savings accounts      160,294        184,895        191,485  
Money market accounts      1,381,552        1,474,880        1,592,011  
NOW accounts      1,704,915        1,672,241        1,365,591  
Total deposits      4,906,359        5,049,874        5,022,049  
Mortgagors' escrow deposits      57,136        48,525        44,375  
Borrowed funds      1,323,975        1,305,187        1,237,231  
Operating lease liability      49,737        45,897        49,367  
Other liabilities      139,443        141,255        85,082  
Total liabilities      6,476,650        6,590,738        6,438,104  
                   
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                     
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)      —        —        —  
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,530,595 shares issued at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 28,218,427 shares, 28,217,434 shares and 28,157,206 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)      315        315        315  
Additional paid-in capital      227,877        226,901        226,691  
Treasury stock (3,312,168 shares, 3,313,161 shares and 3,373,389 shares at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)      (69,409 )      (69,436 )      (71,487 )
Retained earnings      445,931        437,663        433,960  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes      (18,308 )      (23,522 )      (9,807 )
Total stockholders' equity      586,406        571,921        579,672  
                   
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $  7,063,056     $  7,162,659     $  7,017,776  
                         


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    At or for the three months ended   At or for the nine months ended  
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,  
    2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
Per Share Data                                
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.50   $ 0.63   $ 0.37   $ 1.08   $ 0.99  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.50   $ 0.63   $ 0.37   $ 1.08   $ 0.99  
Average number of shares outstanding for:                                
Basic earnings per common share computation     28,873,606     28,866,984     28,730,161     28,864,503     28,704,398  
Diluted earnings per common share computation     28,873,606     28,866,984     28,730,161     28,864,503     28,704,402  
Shares outstanding     28,218,427     28,217,434     28,157,206     28,218,427     28,157,206  
Book value per common share (1)   $ 20.78   $ 20.27   $ 20.19   $ 20.78   $ 20.19  
Tangible book value per common share (2)   $ 20.22   $ 19.71   $ 19.62   $ 20.22   $ 19.62  
                                 
Stockholders' Equity                                
Stockholders' equity   $ 586,406   $ 571,921   $ 568,392   $ 586,406   $ 568,392  
Tangible stockholders' equity     570,571     556,086     552,551     570,571     552,551  
                                 
Average Balances                                
Total loans, net   $ 5,904,051   $ 5,946,412   $ 5,645,503   $ 5,881,858   $ 5,585,445  
Total interest-earning assets     6,675,896     6,809,835     6,589,498     6,734,979     6,550,509  
Total assets     7,083,028     7,206,059     6,972,403     7,131,850     6,911,077  
Total due to depositors     4,353,560     4,395,228     4,422,050     4,442,202     4,537,869  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     5,731,899     5,912,774     5,877,740     5,865,045     5,838,307  
Stockholders' equity     576,512     557,414     564,255     570,198     559,209  
                                 
Performance Ratios (3)                                
Return on average assets     0.81 %   1.01 %   0.62 %   0.58 %   0.55 %
Return on average equity     9.94     13.11     7.60     7.30     6.76  
Yield on average interest-earning assets (4)     3.84     3.81     4.22     3.88     4.26  
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities     0.98     1.09     2.07     1.27     2.01  
Cost of funds     0.89     0.99     1.94     1.16     1.88  
Net interest rate spread during period (4)     2.86     2.72     2.15     2.61     2.25  
Net interest margin (4)     3.00     2.87     2.37     2.77     2.47  
Non-interest expense to average assets     1.69     1.60     1.49     1.70     1.65  
Efficiency ratio (5)     55.37     54.92     58.87     59.12     63.52  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     1.16 X   1.15 X   1.12 X   1.15 X   1.12 X

(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
(2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(4) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(5) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding accelerated employee benefits upon officer’s death, merger expense, OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges) and non-interest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale of securities and fair value adjustments).


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    At or for the nine   At or for the year   At or for the nine  
    months ended   ended   months ended  
    September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019  
                     
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data                    
                     
Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Financial Corporation):                    
Tier 1 capital   $ 630,380   $ 615,500   $ 606,844  
Common equity Tier 1 capital     593,344     572,651     564,466  
Total risk-based capital     740,499     712,251     703,879  
                     
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)     9.03 %   8.73 %   8.71 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)     11.02     10.95     10.73  
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)     11.71     11.77     11.53  
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)     13.76     13.62     13.37  
                     
Regulatory capital ratios (for Flushing Bank only):                    
Tier 1 capital   $ 694,041   $ 680,749   $ 673,084  
Common equity Tier 1 capital     694,041     680,749     673,084  
Total risk-based capital     729,160     702,500     695,120  
                     
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)     9.93 %   9.65 %   9.66 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)     12.88     13.02     12.79  
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)     12.88     13.02     12.79  
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)     13.54     13.43     13.21  
                     
Capital ratios:                    
Average equity to average assets     8.00 %   8.08 %   8.09 %
Equity to total assets     8.30     8.26     7.99  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     8.10     8.05     7.79  
                     
Asset quality:                    
Non-accrual loans (2)   $ 24,792   $ 12,813   $ 14,260  
Non-performing loans     24,792     13,258     14,705  
Non-performing assets     24,827     13,532     14,979  
Net charge-offs     2,993     2,005     2,039  
                     
Asset quality ratios:                    
Non-performing loans to gross loans     0.42 %   0.23 %   0.26 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.35     0.19     0.21  
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans     0.65     0.38     0.38  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets     154.44     160.73     147.11  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     154.66     164.05     149.85  
                     
Full-service customer facilities     20     20     19  

(1) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(2) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the three months ended  
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
                                                   
       
Interest-earning Assets:                                                  
Mortgage loans, net   $ 4,721,742   $ 49,814     4.22   % $ 4,762,068   $ 49,719   4.18 % $ 4,598,898   $ 50,462   4.39 %
Other loans, net     1,182,309     10,553     3.57       1,184,344     10,838   3.66     1,046,605     12,363   4.72  
Total loans, net (1) (2)     5,904,051     60,367     4.09       5,946,412     60,557   4.07     5,645,503     62,825   4.45  
Taxable securities:                                                  
Mortgage-backed securities     413,902     1,928     1.86       465,365     2,327   2.00     574,756     3,765   2.62  
Other securities     243,754     1,166     1.91       243,867     1,358   2.23     244,757     1,982   3.24  
Total taxable securities     657,656     3,094     1.88       709,232     3,685   2.08     819,513     5,747   2.81  
Tax-exempt securities: (3)                                                  
Other securities     51,652     557     4.31       60,280     643   4.27     65,709     706   4.30  
Total tax-exempt securities     51,652     557     4.31       60,280     643   4.27     65,709     706   4.30  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     62,537     13     0.08       93,911     22   0.09     58,773     259   1.76  
Total interest-earning assets     6,675,896     64,031     3.84       6,809,835     64,907   3.81     6,589,498     69,537   4.22  
Other assets     407,132               396,224               382,905            
Total assets   $ 7,083,028             $ 7,206,059             $ 6,972,403            
                                                   
                                                   
Interest-bearing Liabilities:                                                  
Deposits:                                                  
Savings accounts   $ 160,100     65     0.16     $ 188,587     74   0.16   $ 194,736     344   0.71  
NOW accounts     1,625,109     1,242     0.31       1,440,147     2,099   0.58     1,347,145     5,654   1.68  
Money market accounts     1,461,996     2,108     0.58       1,580,652     3,208   0.81     1,306,634     6,859   2.10  
Certificate of deposit accounts     1,106,355     3,700     1.34       1,185,842     4,564   1.54     1,573,535     9,321   2.37  
Total due to depositors     4,353,560     7,115     0.65       4,395,228     9,945   0.91     4,422,050     22,178   2.01  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     55,868     (22 )   (0.16 )     87,058     26   0.12     60,084     66   0.44  
Total interest-bearing deposits     4,409,428     7,093     0.64       4,482,286     9,971   0.89     4,482,134     22,244   1.99  
Borrowings     1,322,471     6,897     2.09       1,430,488     6,084   1.70     1,395,606     8,196   2.35  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     5,731,899     13,990     0.98       5,912,774     16,055   1.09     5,877,740     30,440   2.07  
Non interest-bearing demand deposits     589,674               560,637               400,762            
Other liabilities     184,943               175,234               129,646            
Total liabilities     6,506,516               6,648,645               6,408,148            
Equity     576,512               557,414               564,255            
Total liabilities and equity   $ 7,083,028             $ 7,206,059             $ 6,972,403            
                                                   
Net interest income / net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (3)         $ 50,041     2.86   %       $ 48,852   2.72 %       $ 39,097   2.15 %
                                                   
Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin (tax equivalent)   $ 943,997         3.00   % $ 897,061         2.87 % $ 711,758         2.37 %
                                                   
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities               1.16   X             1.15 X             1.12 X

(1) Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $0.8 million, $0.3 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.
(2) Loan interest income includes net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges of $0.2 million, ($0.4) million and ($1.3) million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.
(3) Interest and yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented totaling $0.1 million in each period.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

                                     
    For the nine months ended  
    September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019  
    Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Interest-earning Assets:                                    
Mortgage loans, net   $ 4,727,094   $ 148,945     4.20 % $ 4,602,896   $ 151,513   4.39 %
Other loans, net     1,154,764     33,088     3.82     982,549     35,915   4.87  
Total loans, net (1) (2)     5,881,858     182,033     4.13     5,585,445     187,428   4.47  
Taxable securities:                                    
Mortgage-backed securities     462,216     7,295     2.10     578,020     12,238   2.82  
Other securities     243,782     4,221     2.31     243,071     6,328   3.47  
Total taxable securities     705,998     11,516     2.17     821,091     18,566   3.01  
Tax-exempt securities: (3)                                    
Other securities     58,464     1,876     4.28     60,010     1,895   4.21  
Total tax-exempt securities     58,464     1,876     4.28     60,010     1,895   4.21  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold     88,659     325     0.49     83,963     1,286   2.04  
Total interest-earning assets     6,734,979     195,750     3.88     6,550,509     209,175   4.26  
Other assets     396,871                 360,568            
Total assets   $ 7,131,850               $ 6,911,077            
                                     
                                     
Interest-bearing Liabilities:                                    
Deposits:                                    
Savings accounts   $ 180,829     420     0.31   $ 200,246     1,053   0.70  
NOW accounts     1,495,473     7,989     0.71     1,458,801     18,326   1.67  
Money market accounts     1,579,712     12,358     1.04     1,340,841     20,654   2.05  
Certificate of deposit accounts     1,186,188     15,031     1.69     1,537,981     26,326   2.28  
Total due to depositors     4,442,202     35,798     1.07     4,537,869     66,359   1.95  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     69,427     44     0.08     68,678     181   0.35  
Total interest-bearing deposits     4,511,629     35,842     1.06     4,606,547     66,540   1.93  
Borrowings     1,353,416     20,047     1.97     1,231,760     21,476   2.32  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     5,865,045     55,889     1.27     5,838,307     88,016   2.01  
Non interest-bearing demand deposits     533,563                 398,085            
Other liabilities     163,044                 115,476            
Total liabilities     6,561,652                 6,351,868            
Equity     570,198                 559,209            
Total liabilities and equity   $ 7,131,850               $ 6,911,077            
                                     
Net interest income / net interest rate spread
 (tax equivalent) (3) 		        $ 139,861     2.61 %       $ 121,159   2.25 %
Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin (tax equivalent)   $ 869,934           2.77 % $ 712,202         2.47 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities                 1.15 X             1.12 X

(1) Loan interest income includes loan fee income (which includes net amortization of deferred fees and costs, late charges, and prepayment penalties) of approximately $1.3 million and $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(2) Loan interest income includes net losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges of $2.2 million and $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(3) Interest and yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented totaling $0.4 million for each of the nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)

                            September 2020 vs.           September 2020 vs.  
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 2019     September 30,   September 2019  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2019   % Change     2019   % Change  
Deposits                                          
Non-interest bearing   $ 607,954   $ 581,881   $ 489,198   $ 435,072   39.7   %   $ 421,786   44.1   %
Interest bearing:                                          
Certificate of deposit accounts     1,051,644     1,135,977     1,172,381     1,437,890   (26.9 ) %     1,506,376   (30.2 ) %
Savings accounts     160,294     184,895     192,192     191,485   (16.3 ) %     193,497   (17.2 ) %
Money market accounts     1,381,552     1,474,880     1,597,109     1,592,011   (13.2 ) %     1,329,156   3.9   %
NOW accounts     1,704,915     1,672,241     1,377,555     1,365,591   24.8   %     1,461,694   16.6   %
Total interest-bearing deposits     4,298,405     4,467,993     4,339,237     4,586,977   (6.3 ) %     4,490,723   (4.3 ) %
                                           
Total deposits   $ 4,906,359   $ 5,049,874   $ 4,828,435   $ 5,022,049   (2.3 ) %   $ 4,912,509   (0.1 ) %



FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOANS
(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

                               
    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
      September 30,   June 30,     September 30,     September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Multi-family residential   $ 33,733   $ 59,654   $ 60,454   $ 160,705   $ 143,297
Commercial real estate     26,644     8,003     66,648     134,218     123,289
One-to-four family – mixed-use property     3,867     8,117     18,167     25,439     47,475
One-to-four family – residential     2,296     2,674     7,421     13,383     19,191
Co-operative apartments             1,817     704     2,117
Construction     5,420     2,821     5,761     14,990     30,377
Small Business Administration (1)     18,456     93,241     121     111,754     2,705
Commercial business and other     65,160     59,287     237,754     226,895     524,113
Total   $ 155,576   $ 233,797   $ 398,143   $ 688,088   $ 892,564
                               

(1) Includes $18.4 million and $93.2 million of PPP closings for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Includes $111.6 million of PPP closings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Loan Composition

                            September 2020 vs.           September 2020 vs.  
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 2019       September 30,   September 2019  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020     2020     2020     2019     % Change     2019     % Change  
Loans held for investment:                                          
Multi-family residential   $ 2,252,757     $ 2,285,555     $ 2,272,343     $ 2,238,591     0.6   %   $ 2,232,305     0.9   %
Commercial real estate     1,636,659       1,646,085       1,664,934       1,582,008     3.5   %     1,559,581     4.9   %
One-to-four family ― mixed-use property     585,159       591,347       592,109       592,471     (1.2 ) %     587,100     (0.3 ) %
One-to-four family ― residential     191,011       184,741       189,774       188,216     1.5   %     184,432     3.6   %
Co-operative apartments     8,132       8,423       8,493       8,663     (6.1 ) %     9,089     (10.5 ) %
Construction     63,567       69,433       66,727       67,754     (6.2 ) %     64,234     (1.0 ) %
Small Business Administration (1)     124,649       106,813       14,076       14,445     762.9   %     13,982     791.5   %
Taxi medallion     2,317       3,269       3,281       3,309     (30.0 ) %     3,513     (34.0 ) %
Commercial business and other     1,063,429       1,073,623       1,104,967       1,061,478     0.2   %     1,096,164     (3.0 ) %
Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees     13,718       13,986       15,384       15,271     (10.2 ) %     15,363     (10.7 ) %
Allowance for loan losses     (38,343 )     (36,710 )     (28,098 )     (21,751 )   76.3   %     (22,035 )   74.0   %
Net loans   $ 5,903,055     $ 5,946,565     $ 5,903,990     $ 5,750,455     2.7   %   $ 5,743,728     2.8   %

(1) Includes $111.6 million and $93.2 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Net Loans Activity

    Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands)    2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
Loans originated and purchased   $ 155,576     $ 233,797     $ 298,715     $ 269,736     $ 398,143  
Principal reductions     (196,221 )     (180,182 )     (137,189 )     (255,977 )     (266,894 )
Loans sold                 (498 )     (7,129 )     (3,553 )
Loan charge-offs     (964 )     (1,030 )     (1,259 )     (95 )     (431 )
Foreclosures                              
Net change in deferred fees and costs     (268 )     (1,398 )     113       (92 )     85  
Net change in the allowance for loan losses     (1,633 )     (8,612 )     (6,347 )     284       (525 )
Total loan activity   $ (43,510 )   $ 42,575     $ 153,535     $ 6,727     $ 126,825  


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS and NET CHARGE-OFFS
(Unaudited)

Non-Performing Assets

    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2020   2019   2019  
Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing:                                
Multi-family residential   $   $   $   $ 445   $ 445  
Commercial business and other         150              
Total         150         445     445  
                                 
Non-accrual Loans:                                
Multi-family residential     2,661     3,688     2,741     2,296     3,132  
Commercial real estate     2,657     2,671     8     367     872  
One-to-four family - mixed-use property (1)     1,366     2,511     607     274     683  
One-to-four family - residential     6,454     6,412     5,158     5,139     5,050  
Small Business Administration     1,151     1,321     1,518     1,151     1,151  
Taxi medallion(1)     2,218     1,757     1,761     1,641     1,352  
Commercial business and other(1)     8,285     1,678     4,959     1,945     2,020  
Total     24,792     20,038     16,752     12,813     14,260  
                                 
Total Non-performing Loans     24,792     20,188     16,752     13,258     14,705  
                                 
Other Non-performing Assets:                                
Real estate acquired through foreclosure         208     208     239     239  
Other asset acquired through foreclosure     35     35     35     35     35  
Total     35     243     243     274     274  
                                 
Total Non-performing Assets   $ 24,827   $ 20,431   $ 16,995   $ 13,532   $ 14,979  
                                 
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets     0.35 %   0.29 %   0.23 %   0.19 %   0.21 %
Allowance For Loan Losses to Non-performing Loans     154.7 %   181.8 %   167.7 %   164.1 %   149.8 %

(1) Not included in the above analysis are non-accrual performing one-to-four family mixed use property loans totaling $0.3 million; non-accrual performing TDR taxi medallion loans totaling $0.1 million in 3Q20, $1.5 million in 2Q20, $1.5 million in 1Q20, $1.7 million in 4Q19 and $2.2 million in 3Q19, and non-accrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $1.0 million in 3Q20, 2Q20, 1Q20 and 3Q19 respectively, and $0.9 million in 4Q19.

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)

    Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
Multi-family residential   $ (14 )   $ (7 )   $ (6 )   $ (14 )   $ 183  
Commercial real estate                       (30 )      
One-to-four family – mixed-use property     (60 )     3       (78 )     119       (140 )
One-to-four family – residential     (2 )     (3 )     (5 )     (3 )     (3 )
Small Business Administration     (47 )     165       (7 )     (8 )     (32 )
Taxi medallion     951                          
Commercial business and other     9       849       1,245       (98 )     150  
Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 837     $ 1,007     $ 1,149     $ (34 )   $ 158  
                                         


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FORBEARANCES DETAIL
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Forbearances (1)   Backed by Mortgages (1)  
    Balance   % of Sector     Balance   % of
Forbearances		   LTV  
Higher Risk Segments                            
Restaurants and Catering Halls   $ 22,228   29.2 %   $ 22,228   100.0 % 37.7 %
Hotels     105,942   60.0       105,942   100.0   61.9  
Travel and Leisure     37,670   20.8       33,918   90.0   36.4  
Retail Services (2)     299   0.3            
CRE - Shopping Center     74,746   29.6       74,746   100.0   39.8  
CRE - Single Tenant     14,366   10.9       14,366   100.0   38.0  
CRE - Strip Mall     85,921   31.0       85,921   100.0   51.1  
Transportation (2)     4,621   3.9       1,802   39.0   40.5  
Contractors (2)     4,935   2.2       3,598   72.9   33.7  
Schools and Child Care     14,200   27.4       8,701   61.3   42.6  
Subtotal   $ 364,928   23.0 %   $ 351,222   96.2 % 46.7 %
                             
Lower Risk Segments   $ 481,296   11.1 %   $ 472,629   98.2 % 44.6 %
                             
Total   $ 846,224   14.3 %   $ 823,851   97.4 % 45.5 %
                             

   (1)        Represents dollar amount granted at modification
   (2)        Loans not backed by mortgages are collateralized by equipment


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is primarily due to the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to swaps designated to protect against rising rates and borrowing carried at fair value under the fair value option. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement.

Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income, Core Yield on Total Loans, Core Net Interest Margin and tangible book value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and non-interest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

                                 
    Three Months Ended      Nine Months Ended  
       September 30,       June 30,      September 30,       September 30,       September 30,   
    2020     2020     2019   2020     2019    
                                 
GAAP income before income taxes   $  18,820     $  24,080     $  13,260   $  41,304     $  36,443    
                                 
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments      2,225        (10,205 )      2,124      (1,987 )      6,160    
Net loss on sale of securities      —        54        —      91        15    
Life insurance proceeds      —        (659 )      —      (659 )      (43 )  
Net gain on sale of assets      —        —        —      —        (770 )  
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges      (230 )      365        1,262      2,208        2,717    
Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death      —        —        —      —        455    
Merger expense      422        194        510      1,545        510    
                                 
Core income before taxes      21,237        13,829        17,156      42,502        45,487    
                                 
Provision for income taxes for core income      5,069        3,532        3,312      10,537        10,116    
                                 
Core net income   $  16,168     $  10,297     $  13,844   $  31,965     $  35,371    
                                 
GAAP diluted earnings per common share   $  0.50     $  0.63     $  0.37   $  1.08     $  0.99    
                                 
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax      0.06        (0.27 )      0.06      (0.05 )      0.17    
Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax      —        —        —      —        —    
Life insurance proceeds      —        (0.02 )      —      (0.02 )      —    
Net gain on sale of assets, net of tax      —        —        —      —        (0.02 )  
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax      (0.01 )      0.01        0.04      0.06        0.07    
Accelerated employee benefits upon Officer's death, net of tax      —        —        —      —        0.01    
Merger expense, net of tax      0.01        0.01        0.01      0.04        0.01    
                                 
Core diluted earnings per common share(1)   $  0.56     $  0.36     $  0.48   $  1.11     $  1.23    
                                 
                                 
Core net income, as calculated above   $  16,168     $  10,297     $  13,844   $  31,965     $  35,371    
Average assets      7,083,028        7,206,059        6,972,403      7,131,850        6,911,077    
Average equity      576,512        557,414        564,255      570,198        559,209    
Core return on average assets(2)      0.91   %      0.57   %      0.79 %      0.60   %      0.68   %
Core return on average equity(2)      11.22   %      7.39   %      9.81 %      7.47   %      8.43   %

(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION
PRE-TAX NET REVENUE
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended      Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,  
    2020     2020     2019     2020     2019    
                                 
Net interest income   $ 49,924     $ 48,717     $ 38,949     $ 139,467     $ 120,761    
                                 
Non-interest income     1,351       13,737       1,039       12,224       4,433    
Non-interest expense     (29,985 )     (28,755 )     (26,045 )     (91,120 )     (85,622 )  
                                 
                                 
Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue (1)   $ 21,290     $ 33,699     $ 13,943     $ 60,571     $ 39,572    
                                 

(1) Includes non-cash net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments totaling ($2.0) million, $9.8 million and ($3.4) million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively and ($0.2) million and ($8.9) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN
To CORE NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,  
    2020     2020     2019     2020     2019    
GAAP net interest income   $ 49,924     $ 48,717     $ 38,949     $ 139,467     $ 120,761    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges     (230 )     365       1,262       2,208       2,717    
Core net interest income   $ 49,694     $ 49,082     $ 40,211     $ 141,675     $ 123,478    
                                 
                                 
GAAP interest income on total loans, net   $ 60,367     $ 60,557     $ 62,825     $ 182,033     $ 187,428    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges     (230 )     365       1,262       2,208       2,717    
Prepayment penalties received on loans     (1,357 )     (702 )     (1,697 )     (2,812 )     (3,622 )  
Net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans     (86 )     (74 )     (292 )     (596 )     (1,525 )  
Core interest income on total loans, net   $ 58,694     $ 60,146     $ 62,098     $ 180,833     $ 184,998    
Average total loans, net   $ 5,904,051     $ 5,946,412     $ 5,645,503     $ 5,881,858     $ 5,585,445    
Core yield on total loans     3.98   %   4.05   %   4.40   %   4.10   %   4.42   %
                                 
                                 
Net interest income tax equivalent   $ 50,041     $ 48,852     $ 39,097     $ 139,861     $ 121,159    
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges     (230 )     365       1,262       2,208       2,717    
Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities     (1,432 )     (702 )     (1,697 )     (2,887 )     (3,622 )  
Net recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans     (86 )     (74 )     (292 )     (596 )     (1,525 )  
Net interest income used in calculation of Core net interest margin   $ 48,293     $ 48,441     $ 38,370     $ 138,586     $ 118,729    
Total average interest-earning assets   $ 6,675,896     $ 6,809,835     $ 6,589,498     $ 6,734,979     $ 6,550,509    
Core net interest margin     2.89   %   2.85   %   2.33   %   2.74   %   2.42   %


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’
COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS
(Unaudited)

                     
    September 30,   December 31,   September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020     2019     2019    
Total Equity   $ 586,406     $ 579,672     $ 568,392    
Less:                    
Goodwill     (16,127 )     (16,127 )     (16,127 )  
Intangible deferred tax liabilities     292       292       286    
Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity   $ 570,571     $ 563,837     $ 552,551    
                     
Total Assets   $ 7,063,056     $ 7,017,776     $ 7,110,895    
Less:                    
Goodwill     (16,127 )     (16,127 )     (16,127 )  
Intangible deferred tax liabilities     292       292       286    
Tangible Assets   $ 7,047,221     $ 7,001,941     $ 7,095,054    
                     
Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets     8.10   %   8.05   %   7.79   %

Susan K. Cullen
Senior Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
Flushing Financial Corporation
(718) 961-5400

 

