Constellix Announces Free Multi-CDN Offer for New and Existing Customers for the 2020 Holiday Season
Constellix offers complimentary Multi-CDN services until February 2021 to existing customers and customers who switch over from their DNS provider.
— Steven Job, President of Constellix.
• Free Multi-CDN offer available to new and existing Constellix customers
• New Constellix customers who switch their DNS provider or current Constellix customers will receive our complimentary service
• This complimentary service is available until February 2021 when new or existing users sign up on or before Cyber Monday, November 30, 2020
Reston, VA, October 28, 2020– Constellix, the industry leader of global DNS services, has announced its free Multi-CDN holiday offer. It is available to both new and existing Constellix customers that sign up for the promotion before Cyber Monday, November 30, 2020. The industry-leading Multi-CDN services will be free of charge until the end of February 2021.
Constellix’s Multi-CDN solution allows the bundling of two or more CDNs to optimize the speed of content delivery and assists in avoiding latency and outage issues. CDN performance can differ depending on the region of the world in which the end user is located. Utilizing Multi-CDN can ensure optimal performance is achieved all around the globe for all queries.
“Based on the climbing internet traffic compounded by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, a reliable and fast-performing Web service has never been more important than it is now,” said Steven Job, President of DNS Made Easy and Constellix. “More people are relying on the internet for daily life services, including food and health deliveries more than anytime in history. With the continued internet growth, we have witnessed extensive innovation and development. Constellix is excited to be able to offer multi-cloud and multi-CDN services that revolutionize the way Web traffic can be routed.” Additionally, we are able to offer these services at an affordable price to allow organizations of all sizes to seamlessly fit them in their application stacks, just as we have done with DNS Made Easy since 2001.”
Constellix’s Multi-CDN solution includes a fully-automated monitoring system that displays multiple CDN providers’ performances in real-time. Updated every second, the real-time analysis displays any detected anomalies so that smart DNS traffic-routing decisions can be made. In the event one of your CDN connections slows down or becomes unavailable, the Multi-CDN tool will dynamically reroute new queries to the healthiest and fastest CDN for the querying client. This solution can be configured with other services, such as Traffic Steering and Failover. In addition to providing end users with the fastest and most reliable experience, Multi-CDN also sends end-user traffic to the CDN that is most cost effective. Traditionally, this has been an extremely costly endeavor, however Constellix has aimed to create a solution for enterprise-level companies at a more cost-effective rate. Existing Constellix customers have reported that the Multi-CDN solution has saved them thousands of dollars a month on CDN expenses.
This year’s holiday shopping season is predicted to be one of the busiest for online retailers, with shoppers expected to make the majority of their holiday shopping purchases online in unprecedented numbers. The free Multi-CDN offer extends the use of the services through the busiest time of the year. With Constellix being #1 in speeds, redundancy, features, and price, this offer guarantees 100% uptime and the best end-user experience.
For more information about the free Multi-CDN offer, visit Constellix’s official website. New and existing customers can sign up now or book an onboarding call. New customers must switch their DNS provider to Constellix to take advantage of this offer.
About Constellix
Constellix (Constellix.com) is a subsidiary of Tiggee LLC, the creators of DNS Made Easy, and the world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. Constellix is the only traffic-management solution built for the cloud that combines DNS management with monitoring solutions. Constellix DNS is the most powerful and precise DNS query-management platform, fully integrated with the Sonar monitoring platform. Users can quickly change routing configurations based on the analysis from Sonar alerts. Constellix Sonar has integrated tools that offer a range of advanced monitoring features including performance optimization, troubleshooting, real-time logging, and alert management built for teams. Constellix is located at: 11490 Commerce Park Drive Suite 140, Reston, Virginia 20191 USA.
