Orange County Courts Closed / Canceled Due to a Positive Case of COVID-19

HILLSBOROUGH — Orange County court officials have announced that due to an exposure of COVID-19, the Orange County Courthouse is temporarily closed to keep the public and court employees safe. Court officials have been in communication with Orange County Public Health officials to coordinate the appropriate response.

“We are working quickly to protect the health of those who work in the building as well as the people that we serve,” said Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour. “We’re grateful for the quick response by the Orange County Public Health Department and the County’s Environmental Services Department.”

While the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough will be closed through Friday, November 6, 2020, some operations will continue to occur:

First appearances for in-custody defendants at 2:00 p.m. daily Emergency domestic violence matters will be heard remotely. All Ex Parte orders that cannot be heard remotely will be continued in effect. Emergency filings in all matters may occur weekdays from 9-12 and 2-5 by filing with the magistrate in Hillsborough Criminal Superior Court matters will occur on WebEx as previously scheduled District Court matters in Chapel Hill will occur as previously scheduled Civil District Court matters will be addressed remotely when possible, lawyers or parties will be contacted

Other matters, including traffic court and criminal district court, will be rescheduled automatically. Persons with cases in these courts will receive a letter with a new court date.

The Orange County Grand Jury scheduled for Monday, November 2, 2020 will be postponed to the November 30, 2002 session.

“We are following best practices to keep everyone who enters the courthouse safe. We will be ready to resume operations on Monday, November 9, and we ask the public for their patience and understanding until then,” said Judge Baddour.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.nccourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov/closings.

Additional information may be found at https://courthelp.legal/orange/courts and at chathamorangepd.com