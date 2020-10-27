Charlestown man found guilty of first-degree sexual assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Charlestown man was found guilty on Friday in Washington County Superior Court of first-degree sexual assault, stemming from a 2015 incident in Narragansett involving an 18-year-old female victim.

Angelo Fraley (age 27), was found guilty on October 23, 2020, of one count of first-degree sexual assault after a jury-waived trial presided over by Superior Court Justice Melanie Wilk Thunberg.

A status date will be set to schedule possible post-trial motions or a potential sentencing hearing.

"This verdict should send a strong message that perpetrators of sexual violence will be held accountable for the terrible trauma they inflict upon their victims," said Attorney General Neronha. "It is my hope that this outcome represents a positive step forward in the ongoing healing process for the victim and her loved ones."

During the trial, the State proved beyond a reasonable doubt that on June 30, 2015, Fraley sexually assaulted the victim near an abandoned building near the beach at the University of Rhode Island's Bay Campus in Narragansett.

On the day of the assault, Fraley and the victim spent time together with a group of friends at the beach in Narragansett. During the evening, the group of friends dispersed, while Fraley and the victim remained in the vicinity of the beach where he then sexually assaulted her.

Captain Mike Chalek of the University of Rhode Island Police Department led the investigation. Assistant Attorney General Mark Trovato prosecuted the case on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.

