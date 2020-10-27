COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER, STANWOOD CAMANO, PARTNERS WITH ZEACON TO HOST CHAMPIONS FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER

COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER OF STANWOOD CAMANO PARTNERS WITH ZEACON TO HOST CHAMPIONS FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano Logo Zeacon (zeacon.com) is a technology company that is re-imagining the future by seamlessly integrating the best of the physical and virtual worlds.

The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano announced that its “Champions for Social Justice” 2020 Fundraiser will be held virtually on Nov. 7th 10-11:30am

Our 2020 Virtual Fundraiser is not just a fundraising event -- it lets us stay connected with the supportive giving community that helps our organization provide critical support...” — Joanna Dobbs, Executive Director, CRC of Stanwood Camano

SEATTLE, WA, USA, October 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Resource Center (CRC) of Stanwood Camano announced that its “Champions for Social Justice” 2020 Fundraiser will be held virtually from 10-11:30am on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. The live-streamed event will be open for anyone to join and enables CRC to spread awareness about its services and help raise funds that directly support CRC’s many family and teen-focused programs.Since its inception, the CRC of Stanwood Camano has been focused on its mission to administer and cultivate programs that foster a healthy community. The November 7th fundraiser highlight the voices and stories from community members impacted by the CRC. These include those helped by our teen services, community workshops, family programs, and financial assistance and services to families in their time of need.“Our 2020 Virtual Fundraiser is not just a fundraising event -- it lets us stay connected with the supportive giving community that helps our organization provide critical support to the Stanwood Camano community and a chance to reach and showcase to new friends who are less familiar with CRC’s services and foundational Family Support Principles,” said Joanna Dobbs, CRC of Stanwood Camano Executive Director. “We want our supporters to know how CRC has strived to keep our community whole amidst the hardships COVID has posed to our residents, families, and remind everyone of how we can all help.”Attendees and organizations have a variety of ways to virtually participate to make this year’s fundraiser more memorable. Participants may purchase a Box to compliment the event or join the Raffle to win great prizes. The event website also accepts online donations and contains details on donating by check. This giving campaign and free livestream event is executed in collaboration with Zeacon , an interactive live streaming technology company that Intelligently Connects Communities. For more information, visit www.crc-sc.org “As Champions for Social Justice, we are thrilled to host our first virtual fundraiser which will feature a keynote on social and racial equity, including how this impacts individuals and community outcomes,” said William Zingarelli, Board President at CRC of Stanwood Camano. “Our keynote speaker will provide a deeper dive on the important discussion of racial equity and kick off a two-part workshop series on Racial Justice that will follow our event. We invite you join us online November 7th to support our community.”About the Community Resource Center of Stanwood CamanoThe Community Resource Foundation was founded in 1997 as a nonprofit community service organization to take over the management of the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano, which was previously managed by Deaconess Children’s Services. Since its inception, the Resource Center has been focused on its mission to administer and cultivate programs that foster a healthy community. The way in which the Resource Center approaches the work is guided by our foundational principles. Our staff and board use these principles to develop and enhance our programs, services, and our partnerships in the Stanwood-Camano community.About ZeaconZeacon (zeacon.com) is a technology company that is re-imagining the future by seamlessly integrating the best of the physical and virtual worlds. We offer a variety of technologies including an interactive live streaming platform, e-commerce-based offerings, and leading-edge location-based services. Zeacon works with organizations to drive DigiCal (Digital + Physical) transformation and provide immersive and personalized experiences that intelligently connect communities.

