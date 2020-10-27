Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For the Third Quarter of 2020

/EIN News/ -- TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $30.0 million, as compared to $37.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.53 for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.65 and $0.64, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.



Net income for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, was $52.1 million, as compared to net income of $129.2 million for the same time period in 2019. Basic and diluted EPS were $0.93 and $0.92, respectively, for the first nine months of 2020, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $2.21 for the first nine months of 2019.

“Our third quarter results continue to reflect the strong core earnings of our Company and highlight our team members’ commitment to the core operations of the bank,” commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud of the commitment of our team during these uncertain times and the dedication that they have shown to the communities we serve. Our team members have worked countless hours over the past seven months ensuring that our clients’ needs were met, whether by closing a PPP loan or working through our internal deferral process, and they have done this while maintaining the quality that is central to our core ideals. During the third quarter, we continued to build credit reserves and issued subordinated debt, which enhanced our already strong capital position. Looking ahead, we are excited about our Company’s position and our future prospects as we continue to prudently manage our balance sheet by focusing on profitable growth without sacrificing credit quality.”

Paycheck Protection Program and COVID-19 Response Update

Over the course of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) the Company closed over 11,000 PPP loans in the aggregate amount of $1.31 billion.

The Company reopened its branch lobbies to the public on October 19, 2020, subject to capacity limitations, mask-wearing and social distancing requirements designed to promote the safety of clients and employees. Also, the additional measures the Company implemented to minimize Company employees’ exposure to COVID-19, such as working remotely, reconfiguring work spaces to promote social distancing and adjusting staff levels, remain in place. As discussed in more detail below, in the third quarter of 2020, the Company continued to incur expenses, primarily related to employee overtime and other employee benefit costs, in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and expects that these elevated expenses will continue in future periods even while conditions presenting significant challenges to growth persist.

Impact of Certain Expenses and Charges

From time to time, the Company incurs expenses and charges in connection with certain transactions with respect to which management is unable to accurately predict when these expenses or charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount of such expenses or charges. The following table presents the impact of these expenses and charges on reported EPS for the third quarter of 2020 and for the same period in 2019. The “COVID-19 related expenses” line item in the table below primarily consists of (a) employee overtime and employee benefit accruals directly related to the Company’s response to both the COVID-19 pandemic itself and federal legislation enacted to address the pandemic, such as the CARES Act, and (b) expenses associated with supplying branches with protective equipment and sanitation supplies (such as floor markings and cautionary signage for branches, face coverings and hand sanitizer) and more frequent and rigorous branch cleaning.

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Pre-tax After-tax Impact to Diluted EPS Pre-tax After-tax Impact to

Diluted EPS Earnings, as reported $ 37,604 $ 29,992 $ 0.53 $ 65,152 $ 52,130 $ 0.92 Debt prepayment penalty 28 22 — 118 94 — MSR valuation adjustment (828 ) (650 ) (0.01 ) 13,694 10,916 0.19 COVID-19 related expenses 570 448 0.01 9,730 7,758 0.14 Earnings, with exclusions (Non-GAAP) $ 37,374 $ 29,812 $ 0.53 $ 88,694 $ 70,898 $ 1.25 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 Pre-tax After-tax Impact to Diluted EPS Pre-tax After-tax Impact to

Diluted EPS Earnings, as reported $ 48,578 $ 37,446 $ 0.64 $ 167,848 $ 129,181 $ 2.21 Merger and conversion expenses 24 19 — 203 157 — Debt prepayment penalty 54 41 — 54 41 — MSR valuation adjustment 3,132 2,414 0.04 3,132 2,410 0.04 Earnings, with exclusions (Non-GAAP) $ 51,788 $ 39,920 $ 0.68 $ 171,237 $ 131,789 $ 2.25

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Profitability Metrics

The following tables present the Company’s profitability metrics, including and excluding the impact of the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation adjustment, debt prepayment penalties, merger and conversion expenses and COVID-19 related expenses, as applicable, for the dates presented:

As Reported With Exclusions

(Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Return on average assets 0.80 % 0.55 % 1.16 % 0.79 % 0.80 % 1.23 % Return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 0.89 % 0.63 % 1.30 % 0.89 % 0.90 % 1.39 % Return on average equity 5.63 % 3.85 % 6.97 % 5.60 % 5.62 % 7.43 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 10.87 % 7.72 % 13.38 % 10.81 % 11.01 % 14.23 %

As Reported With Exclusions

(Non-GAAP) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Return on average assets 0.48 % 1.35 % 0.66 % 1.38 % Return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 0.56 % 1.52 % 0.75 % 1.55 % Return on average equity 3.30 % 8.22 % 4.49 % 8.39 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 6.65 % 15.93 % 8.86 % 16.24 %

Financial Condition



Total assets were $14.81 billion at September 30, 2020, as compared to $13.40 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loans held for investment were $11.08 billion at September 30, 2020, as compared to $9.69 billion at December 31, 2019. Loans held for investment at September 30, 2020 included $1.31 billion in PPP loans.

Total deposits increased to $11.93 billion at September 30, 2020, from $10.21 billion at December 31, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $1.21 billion to $3.76 billion, or 31.49% of total deposits, at September 30, 2020, as compared to $2.55 billion, or 24.99% of total deposits, at December 31, 2019. The growth in non-interest bearing deposits during the year was primarily driven by the Company’s PPP lending (as loan proceeds have been held as Company deposits until utilization), other government stimulus and client sentiment to maintain liquidity.

Continued Focus on Prudent Capital Management

The Company remains committed to maintaining a strong capital and liquidity position. On October 20, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program (the previous program having just expired), authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $50.0 million of its outstanding common stock, either in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions. The new repurchase program will remain in effect for one year or, if earlier, the repurchase of the entire amount of common stock authorized to be repurchased. Notwithstanding the Board’s action, the Company currently has no plans to initiate stock repurchases.

On September 3, 2020, the Company completed the public offering and sale of $100 million of its 4.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due September 1, 2035. The subordinated notes were sold at par, resulting in net proceeds, after deducting underwriting discounts and expenses, of approximately $98.3 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include providing capital to support the Company’s organic growth or growth through strategic acquisitions, repaying indebtedness, financing investments, capital expenditures and for investments in Renasant Bank as regulatory capital.

At September 30, 2020, Tier 1 leverage capital was 9.17%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.80%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.79%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 14.89%. All regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be “well-capitalized.”

The Company’s ratio of shareholders’ equity to assets was 14.21% at September 30, 2020, as compared to 15.86% at December 31, 2019. The Company’s tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.19% at September 30, 2020, as compared to 9.25% at December 31, 2019.

The PPP loans originated and held on the Company’s balance sheet at September 30, 2020, negatively impacted the Company’s tangible capital ratio by 85 basis points and its leverage ratio by 94 basis points.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $106.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $105.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $108.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net interest income was $318.7 million for the first nine months of 2020, as compared to $334.8 million for the first nine months of 2019.

The Company continued to experience margin pressure during the third quarter of 2020 as a result of the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates as well as changes in the mix of earning assets during the quarter due to PPP loans and the excess liquidity on the balance sheet. The Company continued to focus on lowering the cost of funding by growing noninterest-bearing deposits and aggressively lowering interest rates on interest-bearing deposits. The following tables present the percentage of total average earning assets, by type and yield, for the periods presented:

Percentage of Total Average Earning Assets Yield Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Loans held for investment excl. PPP loans 74.70 % 76.31 % 82.86 % 4.30 % 4.45 % 5.29 % PPP loans 10.01 6.78 — 2.27 2.73 — Loans held for sale 2.90 2.67 3.51 3.31 3.51 4.09 Securities 9.74 10.14 11.17 2.41 2.71 2.92 Other 2.65 4.10 2.46 0.10 0.15 2.18 Total earning assets 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 3.77 % 3.95 % 4.91 %





Percentage of Total Average Earning Assets Yield Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loans held for investment excl. PPP loans 77.95 % 82.89 % 4.56 % 5.39 % PPP loans 5.82 — 2.45 — Loans held for sale 2.82 3.30 3.46 5.55 Securities 10.31 11.40 2.68 3.06 Other 3.10 2.41 0.38 2.42 Total earning assets 100.00 % 100.00 % 4.08 % 5.06 %

The following tables present reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and yield on loans, including loans held for sale, for the periods presented (in thousands).

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 107,884 $ 107,457 $ 110,276 Average earning assets $ 13,034,422 $ 12,776,644 $ 10,993,645 Net interest margin 3.29 % 3.38 % 3.98 % Taxable equivalent interest income on loans $ 115,908 $ 116,703 $ 125,391 Average loans, including loans held for sale $ 11,419,909 $ 10,956,729 $ 9,494,689 Loan yield 4.04 % 4.28 % 5.24 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 323,659 $ 339,130 Average earning assets $ 12,475,561 $ 10,944,142 Net interest margin 3.47 % 4.14 % Taxable equivalent interest income on loans $ 354,340 $ 380,492 Average loans, including loans held for sale $ 10,802,512 $ 9,432,544 Loan yield 4.38 % 5.39 %

PPP loans reduced margin and loan yield by 12 basis points and 23 basis points, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020 and 6 basis points and 14 basis points, respectively, in the first nine months of 2020.

The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans, including loans held for sale, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following tables for the periods presented (in thousands).

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 282 $ 384 $ 905 Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 4,949 4,700 5,510 Total impact to interest income $ 5,231 $ 5,084 $ 6,415 Impact to total loan yield 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.27 % Impact to net interest margin 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.23 %

(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $2,286, $1,731 and $2,564 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. This additional interest income increased total loan yield by 8 basis points, 6 basis points and 11 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 7 basis points, 5 basis points and 9 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 884 $ 3,890 Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 15,118 20,566 Total impact to interest income $ 16,002 $ 24,456 Impact to total loan yield 0.20 % 0.35 % Impact to net interest margin 0.17 % 0.30 %

(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $6,205 and $10,594 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. This additional interest income increased total loan yield by 8 basis points and 15 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 7 basis points and 13 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

For the third quarter of 2020, the cost of total deposits was 40 basis points, as compared to 49 basis points for the second quarter of 2020 and 84 basis points for the third quarter of 2019. The cost of total deposits was 53 basis points for the first nine months of 2020, as compared to 82 basis points for the same period in 2019. The tables below present, by type, the Company’s funding sources and the total cost of each funding source for the periods presented:

Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds Cost of Funds Three Months Ending Three Months Ending September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Noninterest-bearing demand 29.66 % 27.80 % 23.75 % — % — % — % Interest-bearing demand 43.06 41.64 45.02 0.36 0.43 0.90 Savings 6.35 6.04 6.19 0.08 0.09 0.22 Time deposits 15.20 16.44 22.10 1.42 1.62 1.77 Borrowed funds 5.73 8.08 2.94 2.20 1.73 5.31 Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 0.50 % 0.59 % 0.97 %





Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds Cost of Funds Nine Months Ending Nine Months Ending September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Noninterest-bearing demand 27.03 % 22.96 % — % — % Interest-bearing demand 42.95 45.25 0.51 0.88 Savings 6.17 6.11 0.11 0.20 Time deposits 16.79 22.43 1.59 1.70 Borrowed funds 7.06 3.25 2.10 4.84 Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 % 100.00 % 0.64 % 0.95 %

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $70.9 million, as compared to $64.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $38.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2020 was $172.7 million, as compared to $115.8 million for the same period in 2019. Although service charges on deposit accounts increased slightly quarter over quarter, these remain lower year over year and have not yet returned to the pre-pandemic levels. Effective July 1, 2019, the Company became subject to the limitations on interchange fees imposed by the Durbin Amendment under the Dodd-Frank Act, which is reflected in the reduction in fees and commissions on loans and deposits in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to the first nine months of 2019. Mortgage banking income continued to be a strong source of noninterest income for the Company with mortgage production during the third quarter of 2020 of approximately $1.74 billion and year-to-date production of $5.32 billion. The following tables present the components of mortgage banking income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 45,985 $ 46,560 $ 14,627 Fees, net 5,367 5,309 3,725 Mortgage servicing income, net (2,466 ) (1,428 ) 490 MSR valuation adjustment 828 (4,951 ) (3,132 ) Mortgage banking income, net $ 49,714 $ 45,490 $ 15,710





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 114,327 $ 35,416 Fees, net 13,595 8,363 Mortgage servicing income, net (3,489 ) 2,084 MSR valuation adjustment (13,694 ) (3,132 ) Mortgage banking income, net $ 110,739 $ 42,731

Noninterest expense was $116.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $118.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $96.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense was $349.8 million for the first nine months of 2020, as compared to $278.6 million for the same period in 2019. Salaries and benefits expense was $75.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, which represents a decrease of $4.0 million from the previous quarter. Although compensation related to the continued strong mortgage production during the quarter remained elevated, expenses related to overtime and other accruals for employee benefits provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic decreased. The Company recorded a $2.7 million provision for unfunded commitments in other noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to a $2.6 million provision for unfunded commitments in the second quarter of 2020 and $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality Metrics

At September 30, 2020, the Company’s credit quality metrics remained strong. The Company has continued to monitor borrowers throughout the loan portfolio, with enhanced monitoring of loans remaining on deferral. The Company also continues to focus on those industries more highly impacted by the pandemic, primarily the hospitality and healthcare industries. To provide necessary relief to the Company’s borrowers – both consumer and commercial clients – the Company established loan deferral programs allowing qualified clients to defer principal and interest payments. As of June 30, 2020, approximately 21.5% of the Company’s loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) was in deferral. The deferral percentage decreased to approximately 5.1% and 2.9%, respectively, as of September 30, 2020 and October 23, 2020.

The Company’s credit quality in future quarters may be impacted by both external and internal factors related to the pandemic in addition to those factors that traditionally affect credit quality. External factors outside the Company’s control could include items such as federal, state and local government measures, the re-imposition of “shelter-in-place” orders, the economic impact of government programs, including additional fiscal stimulus or the re-opening of the Paycheck Protection Program, and the future impact of COVID-19. Internal factors that will potentially impact credit quality include items such as the Company’s loan deferral programs, involvement in government offered programs and the related financial impact of these programs. The impact of each of these items are unknown at this time and could materially and adversely impact future credit quality.

The table below shows nonperforming assets, which includes nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and other real estate owned, as well as early stage delinquencies (loans 30-89 days past due) for the periods presented (in thousands).

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Non Purchased Purchased Total Non Purchased Purchased Total Nonaccrual loans $ 18,831 $ 24,821 $ 43,652 $ 21,509 $ 7,038 $ 28,547 Loans 90 days past due or more 1,826 318 2,144 3,458 4,317 7,775 Nonperforming loans $ 20,657 $ 25,139 $ 45,796 $ 24,967 $ 11,355 $ 36,322 Other real estate owned 3,576 4,576 8,152 2,762 5,248 8,010 Nonperforming assets $ 24,233 $ 29,715 $ 53,948 $ 27,729 $ 16,603 $ 44,332 Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.41 % 0.37 % Nonperforming loans/total loans excluding PPP loans 0.47 % — Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.36 % 0.33 % Nonperforming assets/total assets excluding PPP loans 0.40 % — Loans 30-89 days past due $ 10,254 $ 6,390 $ 16,644 $ 22,781 $ 14,887 $ 37,668 Loans 30-89 days past due/total loans 0.15 % 0.39 %

The implementation of CECL on January 1, 2020, which required purchased credit deteriorated loans to be classified as nonaccrual based on performance, contributed approximately $4.7 million as of September 30, 2020 to the increase in purchased nonaccrual loans.

The table below shows the allowance transition from the former incurred loss allowance model at December 31, 2019 through the day one transition to CECL on January 1, 2020 and the subsequent reserve build-up through the first three quarters of 2020 and the ending allowance under the CECL model at September 30, 2020 (in thousands).

December 31, 2019 January 1, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Incurred Loss Model CECL Model Allowance for credit losses $ 52,162 $ 94,647 $ 120,185 $ 145,387 $ 168,098 Reserve for unfunded commitments 946 11,336 14,735 17,335 20,035 Total reserves $ 53,108 $ 105,983 $ 134,920 $ 162,722 $ 188,133 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.54 % 0.98 % 1.23 % 1.32 % 1.52 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans excluding PPP loans — — — 1.50 % 1.72 % Reserve for unfunded commitments/total unfunded commitments 0.04 % 0.47 % 0.60 % 0.66 % 0.73 %

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $23.1 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments, which is recorded in other noninterest expense (and discussed above), of $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $389 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans held for investment on an annualized basis. The continued elevated provision and reserve are driven by qualitative factors related to the uncertainty concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, with limited GDP growth and elevated unemployment rates projected for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021 and 2022, and a potential prolonged economic recovery period.

The provision for credit losses recorded during the third quarter of 2019 was $1.7 million with net charge-offs of $945 thousand, or 0.04% of average loans held for sale on an annualized basis. The Company’s coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans, was 367.05% as of September 30, 2020, as compared to 329.65% as of June 30, 2020 and 143.61% as of December 31, 2019.

RENASANT CORPORATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 2020- For The Nine Months Ending 2020 2019 Q3 2019 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third Second First Percent Percent Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Variance 2020 2019 Variance Statement of earnings Interest income - taxable equivalent basis $ 123,677 $ 125,630 $ 131,887 $ 135,119 $ 135,927 $ 139,285 $ 138,578 (9.01 )% $ 381,194 $ 413,790 (7.88 )% Interest income $ 122,078 $ 123,955 $ 130,173 $ 133,148 $ 134,476 $ 137,862 $ 137,094 (9.22 ) $ 376,206 $ 409,432 (8.12 ) Interest expense 15,792 18,173 23,571 24,263 25,651 25,062 23,947 (38.44 ) 57,536 74,660 (22.94 ) Net interest income 106,286 105,782 106,602 108,885 108,825 112,800 113,147 (2.33 ) 318,670 334,772 (4.81 ) Provision for loan losses 23,100 26,900 26,350 2,950 1,700 900 1,500 1,258.82 76,350 4,100 1,762.20 Net interest income after provision 83,186 78,882 80,252 105,935 107,125 111,900 111,647 (22.35 ) 242,320 330,672 (26.72 ) Service charges on deposit accounts 7,486 6,832 9,070 9,273 8,992 8,605 9,102 (16.75 ) 23,388 26,699 (12.40 ) Fees and commissions on loans and deposits 3,402 2,971 3,054 2,822 3,090 7,047 6,471 10.10 9,427 16,608 (43.24 ) Insurance commissions and fees 2,681 2,125 1,991 2,105 2,508 2,190 2,116 6.90 6,797 6,814 (0.25 ) Wealth management revenue 4,364 3,824 4,002 3,920 3,588 3,601 3,324 21.63 12,190 10,513 15.95 Securities gains (losses) — 31 — — 343 -8 13 (100.00 ) 31 348 (91.09 ) Mortgage banking income 49,714 45,490 15,535 15,165 15,710 16,620 10,401 216.45 110,739 42,731 159.15 Other 3,281 2,897 3,918 4,171 3,722 3,905 4,458 (11.85 ) 10,096 12,085 (16.46 ) Total noninterest income 70,928 64,170 37,570 37,456 37,953 41,960 35,885 86.88 172,668 115,798 49.11 Salaries and employee benefits 75,406 79,361 73,189 67,684 65,425 60,325 57,350 15.26 227,956 183,100 24.50 Data processing 5,259 5,047 5,006 5,095 4,980 4,698 4,906 5.60 15,312 14,584 4.99 Occupancy and equipment 13,296 13,511 14,120 13,231 12,943 11,544 11,835 2.73 40,927 36,322 12.68 Other real estate 1,033 620 418 339 418 252 1,004 147.13 2,071 1,674 23.72 Amortization of intangibles 1,733 1,834 1,895 1,946 1,996 2,053 2,110 (13.18 ) 5,462 6,159 (11.32 ) Merger and conversion related expenses — — — 76 24 179 — (100.00 ) — 203 — Debt extinguishment penalty 28 90 — — 54 — — (48.15 ) 118 54 100.00 Other 19,755 17,822 20,413 7,181 10,660 14,239 11,627 85.32 57,990 36,526 58.76 Total noninterest expense 116,510 118,285 115,041 95,552 96,500 93,290 88,832 20.74 349,836 278,622 25.56 Income before income taxes 37,604 24,767 2,781 47,839 48,578 60,570 58,700 (22.59 ) 65,152 167,848 (61.18 ) Income taxes 7,612 4,637 773 9,424 11,132 13,945 13,590 (31.62 ) 13,022 38,667 (66.32 ) Net income $ 29,992 $ 20,130 $ 2,008 $ 38,415 $ 37,446 $ 46,625 $ 45,110 (19.91 ) $ 52,130 $ 129,181 (59.65 ) Basic earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.36 $ 0.04 $ 0.67 $ 0.65 $ 0.80 $ 0.77 (18.46 ) $ 0.93 $ 2.21 (57.92 ) Diluted earnings per share 0.53 0.36 0.04 0.67 0.64 0.80 0.77 (17.19 ) 0.92 2.21 (58.37 ) Average basic shares outstanding 56,185,884 56,165,452 56,534,816 57,153,160 58,003,215 58,461,024 58,585,517 (3.13 ) 56,294,984 58,347,840 (3.52 ) Average diluted shares outstanding 56,386,153 56,325,476 56,706,289 57,391,876 58,192,419 58,618,976 58,730,535 (3.10 ) 56,468,577 58,508,582 (3.49 ) Common shares outstanding 56,193,705 56,181,962 56,141,018 56,855,002 57,455,306 58,297,670 58,633,630 (2.20 ) 56,193,705 57,455,306 (2.20 ) Cash dividend per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 — $ 0.66 $ 0.65 1.54 Performance ratios Return on avg shareholders’ equity 5.63 % 3.85 % 0.38 % 7.15 % 6.97 % 8.90 % 8.86 % 3.30 % 8.22 % Return on avg tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP) (1) 10.87 % 7.72 % 1.20 % 13.75 % 13.38 % 17.15 % 17.41 % 6.65 % 15.93 % Return on avg assets 0.80 % 0.55 % 0.06 % 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.47 % 1.44 % 0.48 % 1.35 % Return on avg tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 0.89 % 0.63 % 0.11 % 1.30 % 1.30 % 1.64 % 1.61 % 0.56 % 1.52 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.29 % 3.38 % 3.75 % 3.90 % 3.98 % 4.19 % 4.27 % 3.47 % 4.14 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.77 % 3.95 % 4.57 % 4.75 % 4.91 % 5.11 % 5.16 % 4.08 % 5.06 % Cost of funding 0.50 % 0.59 % 0.85 % 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.96 % 0.92 % 0.64 % 0.95 % Average earning assets to average assets 87.31 % 86.88 % 86.17 % 85.71 % 85.58 % 85.72 % 85.58 % 86.81 % 85.63 % Average loans to average deposits 93.31 % 93.35 % 93.83 % 92.43 % 89.13 % 89.13 % 89.33 % 93.48 % 89.19 % Noninterest income (less securities gains/ losses) to average assets 1.89 % 1.75 % 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.16 % 1.32 % 1.14 % 1.60 % 1.21 % Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties/ penalties/merger-related expenses) to average assets 3.10 % 3.23 % 3.43 % 2.88 % 2.98 % 2.93 % 2.83 % 3.25 % 2.91 % Net overhead ratio 1.21 % 1.48 % 2.31 % 1.75 % 1.82 % 1.61 % 1.69 % 1.65 % 1.70 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 65.16 % 68.92 % 78.86 % 64.43 % 65.10 % 59.73 % 59.02 % 70.49 % 61.25 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) (4) 62.63 % 60.89 % 68.73 % 63.62 % 62.53 % 58.30 % 57.62 % 63.89 % 59.47 % RENASANT CORPORATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2020 - As of 2020 2019 Q3 2019 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third Second First Percent Percent Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Variance 2020 2019 Variance Average Balances Total assets $ 14,928,159 $ 14,706,027 $ 13,472,550 $ 13,157,843 $ 12,846,131 $ 12,764,669 $ 12,730,939 16.21 % $ 14,370,953 $ 12,781,001 12.44 % Earning assets 13,034,422 12,776,643 11,609,477 11,277,000 10,993,645 10,942,492 10,895,205 18.56 12,475,561 10,944,142 13.99 Securities 1,269,565 1,295,539 1,292,875 1,234,718 1,227,678 1,262,271 1,253,224 3.41 1,285,933 1,247,631 3.07 Loans held for sale 378,225 340,582 336,829 350,783 385,437 353,103 345,264 (1.87 ) 351,975 361,415 (2.61 ) Loans, net of unearned 11,041,684 10,616,147 9,687,285 9,457,658 9,109,252 9,043,788 9,059,802 21.21 10,450,537 9,071,129 15.21 Intangibles 972,394 974,237 975,933 977,506 975,306 974,628 976,820 (0.30 ) 974,182 975,579 (0.14 ) Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,723,059 3,439,634 2,586,963 2,611,265 2,500,810 2,395,899 2,342,406 48.87 3,251,612 2,413,619 34.72 Interest-bearing deposits 8,109,844 7,933,035 7,737,615 7,620,602 7,719,510 7,750,986 7,799,892 5.06 7,927,499 7,756,502 2.20 Total deposits 11,832,903 11,372,669 10,324,578 10,231,867 10,220,320 10,146,885 10,142,298 15.78 11,179,111 10,170,120 9.92 Borrowed funds 719,800 1,000,789 829,320 596,101 308,931 354,234 363,140 133.00 849,494 341,903 148.46 Shareholders' equity 2,119,500 2,101,092 2,105,143 2,131,342 2,131,537 2,102,093 2,065,370 (0.56 ) 2,108,618 2,099,909 0.41 Q3 2020 - As of 2020 2019 Q4 2019 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third Second First Percent Percent Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Variance 2020 2019 Variance Balances at period end Total assets $ 14,808,933 $ 14,897,207 $ 13,890,550 $ 13,400,618 $ 13,039,674 $ 12,892,653 $ 12,862,395 10.51 % $ 14,808,933 $ 13,039,674 13.57 % Earning assets 12,984,651 13,041,846 11,980,482 11,522,388 11,145,052 11,064,957 11,015,535 12.69 12,984,651 11,145,052 16.51 Securities 1,293,388 1,303,494 1,359,129 1,290,613 1,238,577 1,268,280 1,255,353 0.22 1,293,388 1,238,577 4.43 Loans held for sale 399,773 339,747 448,797 318,272 392,448 461,681 318,563 25.61 399,773 392,448 1.87 Non purchased loans 9,424,224 9,206,101 7,802,404 7,587,974 7,031,818 6,704,288 6,565,599 24.20 9,424,224 7,031,818 34.02 Purchased loans 1,660,514 1,791,203 1,966,973 2,101,664 2,281,966 2,350,366 2,522,694 (20.99 ) 1,660,514 2,281,966 (27.23 ) Total loans 11,084,738 10,997,304 9,769,377 9,689,638 9,313,784 9,054,654 9,088,293 14.40 11,084,738 9,313,784 19.01 Intangibles 971,481 973,214 975,048 976,943 978,390 973,673 975,726 (0.56 ) 971,481 978,390 (0.71 ) Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,758,242 3,740,296 2,642,059 2,551,770 2,607,056 2,408,984 2,366,223 47.28 3,758,242 2,607,056 44.16 Interest-bearing deposits 8,175,898 8,106,062 7,770,367 7,661,398 7,678,980 7,781,077 7,902,689 6.72 8,175,898 7,678,980 6.47 Total deposits 11,934,140 11,846,358 10,412,426 10,213,168 10,286,036 10,190,061 10,268,912 16.85 11,934,140 10,286,036 16.02 Borrowed funds 517,706 718,490 1,179,631 865,598 433,705 401,934 350,859 (40.19 ) 517,706 433,705 19.37 Shareholders’ equity 2,104,300 2,082,946 2,070,512 2,125,689 2,119,659 2,119,696 2,088,877 (1.01 ) 2,104,300 2,119,659 (0.72 ) Market value per common share 22.72 24.90 21.84 35.42 35.01 35.94 33.85 (35.86 ) 22.72 35.01 (35.10 ) Book value per common share 37.45 37.07 36.88 37.39 36.89 36.36 35.63 0.16 37.45 36.89 1.52 Tangible book value per common share 20.16 19.75 19.51 20.20 19.86 19.66 18.98 (0.20 ) 20.16 19.86 1.51 Shareholders’ equity to assets (actual) 14.21 % 13.98 % 14.91 % 15.86 % 16.26 % 16.44 % 16.24 % 14.21 % 16.26 % Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP)(3) 8.19 % 7.97 % 8.48 % 9.25 % 9.46 % 9.62 % 9.36 % 8.19 % 9.46 % Leverage ratio 9.17 % 9.12 % 9.90 % 10.37 % 10.56 % 10.65 % 10.44 % 9.17 % 10.56 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.80 % 10.69 % 10.63 % 11.12 % 11.36 % 11.64 % 11.49 % 10.80 % 11.36 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.79 % 11.69 % 11.63 % 12.14 % 12.40 % 12.69 % 12.55 % 11.79 % 12.40 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.89 % 13.72 % 13.44 % 13.78 % 14.07 % 14.62 % 14.57 % 14.89 % 14.07 % RENASANT CORPORATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2020 - As of 2020 2019 Q4 2019 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third Second First Percent Percent Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Variance 2020 2019 Variance Non purchased loans Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,137,321 $ 1,134,965 $ 1,144,004 $ 1,052,353 $ 988,867 $ 930,598 $ 921,081 8.07 % $ 1,137,321 $ 988,867 15.01 % SBA Paycheck Protection Program 1,307,972 1,281,278 — — — — — 100.00 1,307,972 — 100.00 Lease financing 82,928 80,779 84,679 81,875 69,953 59,158 58,651 1.29 82,928 69,953 18.55 Real estate - construction 738,873 756,872 745,066 774,901 764,589 716,129 651,119 (4.65 ) 738,873 764,589 (3.36 ) Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 2,369,292 2,342,987 2,356,627 2,350,126 2,235,908 2,160,617 2,114,908 0.82 2,369,292 2,235,908 5.97 Real estate - commercial mortgages 3,610,642 3,400,718 3,242,172 3,128,876 2,809,470 2,741,402 2,726,186 15.40 3,610,642 2,809,470 28.52 Installment loans to individuals 177,195 208,502 229,856 199,843 163,031 96,384 93,654 (11.33 ) 177,195 163,031 8.69 Loans, net of unearned $ 9,424,223 $ 9,206,101 $ 7,802,404 $ 7,587,974 $ 7,031,818 $ 6,704,288 $ 6,565,599 24.20 $ 9,424,223 $ 7,031,818 34.02 Purchased loans Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 202,768 $ 225,355 $ 280,572 $ 315,619 $ 339,693 $ 374,478 $ 387,376 (35.76 ) $ 202,768 $ 339,693 (40.31 ) Real estate - construction 34,246 34,236 42,829 51,582 52,106 65,402 89,954 (33.61 ) 34,246 52,106 (34.28 ) Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 391,102 445,526 489,674 516,487 561,725 604,855 654,265 (24.28 ) 391,102 561,725 (30.37 ) Real estate - commercial mortgages 966,367 1,010,035 1,066,536 1,115,389 1,212,905 1,276,567 1,357,446 (13.36 ) 966,367 1,212,905 (20.33 ) Installment loans to individuals 66,031 76,051 87,362 102,587 115,537 29,064 33,653 (35.63 ) 66,031 115,537 (42.85 ) Loans, net of unearned $ 1,660,514 $ 1,791,203 $ 1,966,973 $ 2,101,664 $ 2,281,966 $ 2,350,366 $ 2,522,694 (20.99 ) $ 1,660,514 $ 2,281,966 (27.23 ) Asset quality data Non purchased assets Nonaccrual loans $ 18,831 $ 16,591 $ 21,384 $ 21,509 $ 15,733 $ 14,268 $ 12,507 (12.45 ) $ 18,831 $ 15,733 19.69 Loans 90 past due or more 1,826 3,993 4,459 3,458 7,325 4,175 1,192 (47.19 ) 1,826 7,325 (75.07 ) Nonperforming loans 20,657 20,584 25,843 24,967 23,058 18,443 13,699 (17.26 ) 20,657 23,058 (10.41 ) Other real estate owned 3,576 4,694 3,241 2,762 1,975 3,475 4,223 29.47 3,576 1,975 81.06 Nonperforming assets $ 24,233 $ 25,278 $ 29,084 $ 27,729 $ 25,033 $ 21,918 $ 17,922 (12.61 ) $ 24,233 $ 25,033 (3.20 ) Purchased assets Nonaccrual loans $ 24,821 $ 21,361 $ 19,090 $ 7,038 $ 6,123 $ 7,250 $ 7,828 252.67 $ 24,821 $ 6,123 305.37 Loans 90 past due or more 318 2,158 5,104 4,317 7,034 7,687 5,436 (92.63 ) 318 7,034 (95.48 ) Nonperforming loans 25,139 23,519 24,194 11,355 13,157 14,937 13,264 121.39 25,139 13,157 91.07 Other real estate owned 4,576 4,431 5,430 5,248 6,216 5,258 5,932 (12.80 ) 4,576 6,216 (26.38 ) Nonperforming assets $ 29,715 $ 27,950 $ 29,624 $ 16,603 $ 19,373 $ 20,195 $ 19,196 78.97 $ 29,715 $ 19,373 53.38 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 389 $ 1,698 $ 811 $ 1,602 $ 945 $ 676 $ 691 (75.72 ) $ 2,898 $ 2,312 25.35 Allowance for loan losses $ 168,098 $ 145,387 $ 120,185 $ 52,162 $ 50,814 $ 50,059 $ 49,835 222.26 $ 168,098 $ 50,814 230.81 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.01 % 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.03 % Nonperforming loans / total loans* 0.41 % 0.40 % 0.51 % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.30 % 0.41 % 0.39 % Nonperforming assets / total assets* 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.42 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.33 % 0.29 % 0.36 % 0.34 % Allowance for loan losses / total loans* 1.52 % 1.32 % 1.23 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.55 % 0.55 % 1.52 % 0.55 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans* 367.05 % 329.65 % 240.19 % 143.61 % 140.31 % 149.97 % 184.83 % 367.05 % 140.31 % Nonperforming loans / total loans** 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.28 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.33 % Nonperforming assets / total assets** 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.19 % *Based on all assets (includes purchased assets) **Excludes all purchased assets

RENASANT CORPORATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ending For The Nine Months Ending September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Average Interest Yield/ Balance Income/ Rate Balance Income/ Rate Balance Income/ Rate Balance Income/ Rate Balance Income/ Rate Expense Expense Expense Expense Expense Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans Non purchased $ 8,012,741 $ 81,281 4.04 % $ 7,872,371 $ 81,836 4.18 % $ 6,792,021 $ 85,084 4.97 % $ 7,847,197 $ 251,671 4.28 % $ 6,624,266 $ 250,190 5.05 % Purchased 1,723,714 24,034 5.55 % 1,877,698 26,005 5.57 % 2,317,231 36,330 6.22 % 1,877,449 80,226 5.71 % 2,446,863 115,298 6.30 % SBA Paycheck Protection Program 1,305,229 7,449 2.27 % 866,078 5,886 2.73 % — — — % 725,891 13,335 2.45 % — — — % Total loans 11,041,684 112,764 4.06 % 10,616,147 113,727 4.31 % 9,109,252 121,414 5.29 % 10,450,537 345,232 4.41 % 9,071,129 365,488 5.39 % Loans held for sale 378,225 3,144 3.31 % 340,582 2,976 3.51 % 385,437 3,977 4.09 % 351,975 9,108 3.46 % 361,415 15,004 5.55 % Securities: Taxable(1) 1,003,886 5,473 2.17 % 1,031,740 6,386 2.49 % 1,040,302 7,200 2.75 % 1,034,189 19,148 2.47 % 1,062,261 22,792 2.87 % Tax-exempt 265,679 2,205 3.30 % 263,799 2,346 3.58 % 187,376 1,846 3.91 % 251,744 6,609 3.51 % 185,370 5,728 4.13 % Total securities 1,269,565 7,678 2.41 % 1,295,539 8,732 2.71 % 1,227,678 9,046 2.92 % 1,285,933 25,757 2.68 % 1,247,631 28,520 3.06 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 344,948 91 0.10 % 524,376 195 0.15 % 271,278 1,490 2.18 % 387,116 1,098 0.38 % 263,967 4,778 2.42 % Total interest-earning assets 13,034,422 123,677 3.77 % 12,776,644 125,630 3.95 % 10,993,645 135,927 4.91 % 12,475,561 381,195 4.08 % 10,944,142 413,790 5.06 % Cash and due from banks 210,278 214,079 173,156 203,582 181,140 Intangible assets 972,394 974,237 975,306 974,182 975,579 Other assets 711,065 741,067 704,024 717,628 680,140 Total assets $ 14,928,159 $ 14,706,027 $ 12,846,131 $ 14,370,953 $ 12,781,001 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 5,405,085 $ 4,839 0.36 % $ 5,151,713 $ 5,524 0.43 % $ 4,740,426 $ 10,769 0.90 % $ 5,166,393 $ 19,616 0.51 % $ 4,755,948 $ 31,338 0.88 % Savings deposits 796,841 167 0.08 % 747,173 173 0.09 % 652,121 355 0.22 % 741,933 593 0.11 % 642,523 976 0.20 % Time deposits 1,907,918 6,804 1.42 % 2,034,149 8,174 1.62 % 2,326,963 10,390 1.77 % 2,019,173 23,967 1.59 % 2,358,031 29,963 1.70 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,109,844 11,810 0.58 % 7,933,035 13,871 0.70 % 7,719,510 21,514 1.11 % 7,927,499 44,176 0.74 % 7,756,502 62,277 1.07 % Borrowed funds 719,800 3,983 2.20 % 1,000,789 4,302 1.73 % 308,931 4,137 5.31 % 849,494 13,360 2.10 % 341,903 12,383 4.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,829,644 15,793 0.71 % 8,933,824 18,173 0.82 % 8,028,441 25,651 1.27 % 8,776,993 57,536 0.88 % 8,098,405 74,660 1.23 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,723,059 3,439,634 2,500,810 3,251,612 2,413,619 Other liabilities 255,956 231,477 185,343 233,730 169,068 Shareholders’ equity 2,119,500 2,101,092 2,131,537 2,108,618 2,099,909 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 14,928,159 $ 14,706,027 $ 12,846,131 $ 14,370,953 $ 12,781,001 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 107,884 3.29 % $ 107,457 3.38 % $ 110,276 3.98 % $ 323,659 3.47 % $ 339,130 4.14 % Cost of funding 0.50 % 0.59 % 0.97 % 0.64 % 0.95 % Cost of total deposits 0.40 % 0.49 % 0.84 % 0.53 % 0.82 % (1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which we operate. (2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

RENASANT CORPORATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP Nine Months Ended 2020 2019 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2020 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 29,992 $ 20,130 $ 2,008 $ 38,415 $ 37,446 $ 46,625 $ 45,110 $ 52,130 $ 129,181 Amortization of intangibles 1,733 1,834 1,895 1,946 1,996 2,053 2,110 5,462 6,159 Tax effect of adjustment noted above (A) (374 ) (335 ) (527 ) (383 ) (457 ) (473 ) (488 ) (1,108 ) (1,418 ) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 31,351 $ 21,629 $ 3,376 $ 39,978 $ 38,985 $ 48,205 $ 46,732 $ 56,484 $ 133,922 Net income (GAAP) $ 29,992 $ 20,130 $ 2,008 $ 38,415 $ 37,446 $ 46,625 $ 45,110 $ 52,130 $ 129,181 Merger & conversion expenses — — — 76 24 179 — — 203 Debt prepayment penalties 28 90 — — 54 — — 118 54 MSR valuation adjustment (828 ) 4,951 9,571 (1,296 ) 3,132 — — 13,694 3,132 COVID-19 related expenses 570 6,257 2,903 — — — — 9,730 — Tax effect of adjustment noted above (A) 50 (2,065 ) (3,467 ) 241 (736 ) (41 ) — (4,774 ) (781 ) Net income with exclusions (non-GAAP) $ 29,812 $ 29,363 $ 11,015 $ 37,436 $ 39,920 $ 46,763 $ 45,110 $ 70,898 $ 131,789 Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,119,500 $ 2,101,092 $ 2,105,143 $ 2,131,342 $ 2,131,537 $ 2,102,093 $ 2,065,370 $ 2,108,618 $ 2,099,909 Intangibles 972,394 974,237 975,933 977,506 975,306 974,628 976,820 974,182 975,579 Average tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,147,106 $ 1,126,855 $ 1,129,210 $ 1,153,836 $ 1,156,231 $ 1,127,465 $ 1,088,550 $ 1,134,436 $ 1,124,330 Average total assets (GAAP) $ 14,928,159 $ 14,706,027 $ 13,472,550 $ 13,157,843 $ 12,846,131 $ 12,764,669 $ 12,730,939 $ 14,370,953 $ 12,781,001 Intangibles 972,394 974,237 975,933 977,506 975,306 974,628 976,820 974,182 975,579 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 13,955,765 $ 13,731,790 $ 12,496,617 $ 12,180,337 $ 11,870,825 $ 11,790,041 $ 11,754,119 $ 13,396,771 $ 11,805,422 Actual shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,104,300 $ 2,082,946 $ 2,070,512 $ 2,125,689 $ 2,119,659 $ 2,119,696 $ 2,088,877 $ 2,104,300 $ 2,119,659 Intangibles 971,481 973,214 975,048 976,943 978,390 973,673 975,726 971,481 978,390 Actual tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,132,819 $ 1,109,732 $ 1,095,464 $ 1,148,746 $ 1,141,269 $ 1,146,023 $ 1,113,151 $ 1,132,819 $ 1,141,269 Actual total assets (GAAP) $ 14,808,933 $ 14,897,207 $ 13,890,550 $ 13,400,618 $ 13,039,674 $ 12,892,653 $ 12,862,395 $ 14,808,933 $ 13,039,674 Intangibles 971,481 973,214 975,048 976,943 978,390 973,673 975,726 971,481 978,390 Actual tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 13,837,452 $ 13,923,993 $ 12,915,502 $ 12,423,675 $ 12,061,284 $ 11,918,980 $ 11,886,669 $ 13,837,452 $ 12,061,284 (A) Tax effect is calculated based on respective periods effective tax rate.

RENASANT CORPORATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP Nine Months Ended 2020 2019 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2020 2019 (1) Return on Average Equity Return on avg s/h’s equity (GAAP) 5.63 % 3.85 % 0.38 % 7.15 % 6.97 % 8.90 % 8.86 % 3.30 % 8.22 % Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 5.24 % 3.87 % 0.82 % 6.60 % 6.41 % 8.25 % 8.55 % 3.35 % 7.71 % Return on avg tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP) 10.87 % 7.72 % 1.20 % 13.75 % 13.38 % 17.15 % 17.41 % 6.65 % 15.93 % Return on avg s/h’s equity (GAAP) 5.63 % 3.85 % 0.38 % 7.15 % 6.97 % 8.90 % 8.86 % 3.30 % 8.22 % Effect of exclusions from net income (0.03 )% 1.77 % 1.72 % (0.18 )% 0.46 % 0.02 % — % 1.19 % 0.17 % Return on avg s/h’s equity with excl. (non-GAAP) 5.60 % 5.62 % 2.10 % 6.97 % 7.43 % 8.92 % 8.86 % 4.49 % 8.39 % Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 5.21 % 5.39 % 2.31 % 6.44 % 6.80 % 8.28 % 8.55 % 4.37 % 7.85 % Return on avg tangible s/h’s equity with exclusions (non-GAAP) 10.81 % 11.01 % 4.41 % 13.41 % 14.23 % 17.20 % 17.41 % 8.86 % 16.24 % (2) Return on Average Assets Return on avg assets (GAAP) 0.80 % 0.55 % 0.06 % 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.47 % 1.44 % 0.48 % 1.35 % Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.08 % 0.17 % Return on avg tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.89 % 0.63 % 0.11 % 1.30 % 1.30 % 1.64 % 1.61 % 0.56 % 1.52 % Return on avg assets (GAAP) 0.80 % 0.55 % 0.06 % 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.47 % 1.44 % 0.48 % 1.35 % Effect of exclusions from net income (0.01 )% 0.25 % 0.27 % (0.03 )% 0.07 % — % — % 0.18 % 0.03 % Return on avg assets with exclusions (non-GAAP) 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.33 % 1.13 % 1.23 % 1.47 % 1.44 % 0.66 % 1.38 % Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.07 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.09 % 0.17 % Return on avg tangible assets with exclusions (non-GAAP) 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.40 % 1.27 % 1.39 % 1.64 % 1.61 % 0.75 % 1.55 % (3) Shareholder Equity Ratio Shareholders’ equity to actual assets (GAAP) 14.21 % 13.98 % 14.91 % 15.86 % 16.26 % 16.44 % 16.24 % 14.21 % 16.26 % Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 6.02 % 6.01 % 6.43 % 6.61 % 6.80 % 6.82 % 6.88 % 6.02 % 6.80 % Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) 8.19 % 7.97 % 8.48 % 9.25 % 9.46 % 9.62 % 9.36 % 8.19 % 9.46 %