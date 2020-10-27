Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For the Third Quarter of 2020

/EIN News/ -- TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $30.0 million, as compared to $37.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.53 for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.65 and $0.64, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

Net income for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, was $52.1 million, as compared to net income of $129.2 million for the same time period in 2019. Basic and diluted EPS were $0.93 and $0.92, respectively, for the first nine months of 2020, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $2.21 for the first nine months of 2019.

“Our third quarter results continue to reflect the strong core earnings of our Company and highlight our team members’ commitment to the core operations of the bank,” commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud of the commitment of our team during these uncertain times and the dedication that they have shown to the communities we serve. Our team members have worked countless hours over the past seven months ensuring that our clients’ needs were met, whether by closing a PPP loan or working through our internal deferral process, and they have done this while maintaining the quality that is central to our core ideals. During the third quarter, we continued to build credit reserves and issued subordinated debt, which enhanced our already strong capital position. Looking ahead, we are excited about our Company’s position and our future prospects as we continue to prudently manage our balance sheet by focusing on profitable growth without sacrificing credit quality.”

Paycheck Protection Program and COVID-19 Response Update

Over the course of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) the Company closed over 11,000 PPP loans in the aggregate amount of $1.31 billion.

The Company reopened its branch lobbies to the public on October 19, 2020, subject to capacity limitations, mask-wearing and social distancing requirements designed to promote the safety of clients and employees. Also, the additional measures the Company implemented to minimize Company employees’ exposure to COVID-19, such as working remotely, reconfiguring work spaces to promote social distancing and adjusting staff levels, remain in place. As discussed in more detail below, in the third quarter of 2020, the Company continued to incur expenses, primarily related to employee overtime and other employee benefit costs, in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and expects that these elevated expenses will continue in future periods even while conditions presenting significant challenges to growth persist.

Impact of Certain Expenses and Charges

From time to time, the Company incurs expenses and charges in connection with certain transactions with respect to which management is unable to accurately predict when these expenses or charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount of such expenses or charges. The following table presents the impact of these expenses and charges on reported EPS for the third quarter of 2020 and for the same period in 2019. The “COVID-19 related expenses” line item in the table below primarily consists of (a) employee overtime and employee benefit accruals directly related to the Company’s response to both the COVID-19 pandemic itself and federal legislation enacted to address the pandemic, such as the CARES Act, and (b) expenses associated with supplying branches with protective equipment and sanitation supplies (such as floor markings and cautionary signage for branches, face coverings and hand sanitizer) and more frequent and rigorous branch cleaning.

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020   September 30, 2020
  Pre-tax After-tax Impact to Diluted EPS   Pre-tax After-tax Impact to
Diluted EPS
Earnings, as reported $ 37,604     $ 29,992     $ 0.53     $ 65,152   $ 52,130   $ 0.92
Debt prepayment penalty 28     22         118   94  
MSR valuation adjustment (828 )   (650 )   (0.01 )   13,694   10,916   0.19
COVID-19 related expenses 570     448     0.01     9,730   7,758   0.14
Earnings, with exclusions (Non-GAAP) $ 37,374     $ 29,812     $ 0.53     $ 88,694   $ 70,898   $ 1.25
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2019   September 30, 2019
  Pre-tax After-tax Impact to Diluted EPS   Pre-tax After-tax Impact to
Diluted EPS
Earnings, as reported $ 48,578     $ 37,446     $ 0.64     $ 167,848   $ 129,181   $ 2.21
Merger and conversion expenses 24     19         203   157  
Debt prepayment penalty 54     41         54   41  
MSR valuation adjustment 3,132     2,414     0.04     3,132   2,410   0.04
Earnings, with exclusions (Non-GAAP) $ 51,788     $ 39,920     $ 0.68     $ 171,237   $ 131,789   $ 2.25

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Profitability Metrics
The following tables present the Company’s profitability metrics, including and excluding the impact of the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation adjustment, debt prepayment penalties, merger and conversion expenses and COVID-19 related expenses, as applicable, for the dates presented:

  As Reported With Exclusions
(Non-GAAP)
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
Return on average assets 0.80 % 0.55 % 1.16 % 0.79 % 0.80 % 1.23 %
Return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 0.89 % 0.63 % 1.30 % 0.89 % 0.90 % 1.39 %
Return on average equity 5.63 % 3.85 % 6.97 % 5.60 % 5.62 % 7.43 %
Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 10.87 % 7.72 % 13.38 % 10.81 % 11.01 % 14.23 %

               

             
  As Reported With Exclusions
(Non-GAAP)
  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
Return on average assets 0.48 %   1.35 % 0.66 %   1.38 %
Return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 0.56 %   1.52 % 0.75 %   1.55 %
Return on average equity 3.30 %   8.22 % 4.49 %   8.39 %
Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 6.65 %   15.93 % 8.86 %   16.24 %

Financial Condition

Total assets were $14.81 billion at September 30, 2020, as compared to $13.40 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loans held for investment were $11.08 billion at September 30, 2020, as compared to $9.69 billion at December 31, 2019. Loans held for investment at September 30, 2020 included $1.31 billion in PPP loans.

Total deposits increased to $11.93 billion at September 30, 2020, from $10.21 billion at December 31, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $1.21 billion to $3.76 billion, or 31.49% of total deposits, at September 30, 2020, as compared to $2.55 billion, or 24.99% of total deposits, at December 31, 2019. The growth in non-interest bearing deposits during the year was primarily driven by the Company’s PPP lending (as loan proceeds have been held as Company deposits until utilization), other government stimulus and client sentiment to maintain liquidity.

Continued Focus on Prudent Capital Management

The Company remains committed to maintaining a strong capital and liquidity position. On October 20, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program (the previous program having just expired), authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $50.0 million of its outstanding common stock, either in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions. The new repurchase program will remain in effect for one year or, if earlier, the repurchase of the entire amount of common stock authorized to be repurchased. Notwithstanding the Board’s action, the Company currently has no plans to initiate stock repurchases.

On September 3, 2020, the Company completed the public offering and sale of $100 million of its 4.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due September 1, 2035. The subordinated notes were sold at par, resulting in net proceeds, after deducting underwriting discounts and expenses, of approximately $98.3 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include providing capital to support the Company’s organic growth or growth through strategic acquisitions, repaying indebtedness, financing investments, capital expenditures and for investments in Renasant Bank as regulatory capital.

At September 30, 2020, Tier 1 leverage capital was 9.17%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.80%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.79%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 14.89%. All regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be “well-capitalized.”

The Company’s ratio of shareholders’ equity to assets was 14.21% at September 30, 2020, as compared to 15.86% at December 31, 2019. The Company’s tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.19% at September 30, 2020, as compared to 9.25% at December 31, 2019.

The PPP loans originated and held on the Company’s balance sheet at September 30, 2020, negatively impacted the Company’s tangible capital ratio by 85 basis points and its leverage ratio by 94 basis points.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $106.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $105.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $108.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net interest income was $318.7 million for the first nine months of 2020, as compared to $334.8 million for the first nine months of 2019.

The Company continued to experience margin pressure during the third quarter of 2020 as a result of the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates as well as changes in the mix of earning assets during the quarter due to PPP loans and the excess liquidity on the balance sheet. The Company continued to focus on lowering the cost of funding by growing noninterest-bearing deposits and aggressively lowering interest rates on interest-bearing deposits. The following tables present the percentage of total average earning assets, by type and yield, for the periods presented:

  Percentage of Total Average Earning Assets Yield
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  September  30, June 30, September  30, September  30, June 30, September  30,
  2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Loans held for investment excl. PPP loans 74.70 % 76.31 % 82.86 % 4.30 % 4.45 % 5.29 %
PPP loans 10.01   6.78     2.27   2.73    
Loans held for sale 2.90   2.67   3.51   3.31   3.51   4.09  
Securities 9.74   10.14   11.17   2.41   2.71   2.92  
Other 2.65   4.10   2.46   0.10   0.15   2.18  
Total earning assets 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 3.77 % 3.95 % 4.91 %


  Percentage of Total Average Earning Assets Yield
  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September  30, September  30, September  30, September  30,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Loans held for investment excl. PPP loans 77.95 % 82.89 % 4.56 % 5.39 %
PPP loans 5.82     2.45    
Loans held for sale 2.82   3.30   3.46   5.55  
Securities 10.31   11.40   2.68   3.06  
Other 3.10   2.41   0.38   2.42  
Total earning assets 100.00 % 100.00 % 4.08 % 5.06 %

The following tables present reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and yield on loans, including loans held for sale, for the periods presented (in thousands).

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
  2020 2020 2019
Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 107,884   $ 107,457   $ 110,276  
Average earning assets $ 13,034,422   $ 12,776,644   $ 10,993,645  
Net interest margin 3.29 % 3.38 % 3.98 %
       
Taxable equivalent interest income on loans $ 115,908   $ 116,703   $ 125,391  
Average loans, including loans held for sale $ 11,419,909   $ 10,956,729   $ 9,494,689  
Loan yield 4.04 % 4.28 % 5.24 %


  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2020 2019
Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 323,659   $ 339,130  
Average earning assets $ 12,475,561   $ 10,944,142  
Net interest margin 3.47 % 4.14 %
     
Taxable equivalent interest income on loans $ 354,340   $ 380,492  
Average loans, including loans held for sale $ 10,802,512   $ 9,432,544  
Loan yield 4.38 % 5.39 %

PPP loans reduced margin and loan yield by 12 basis points and 23 basis points, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020 and 6 basis points and 14 basis points, respectively, in the first nine months of 2020.

The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans, including loans held for sale, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following tables for the periods presented (in thousands).

       
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
  2020 2020 2019
Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 282   $ 384   $ 905  
Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 4,949   4,700   5,510  
Total impact to interest income $ 5,231   $ 5,084   $ 6,415  
       
Impact to total loan yield 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.27 %
       
Impact to net interest margin 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.23 %

(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $2,286, $1,731 and $2,564 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. This additional interest income increased total loan yield by 8 basis points, 6 basis points and 11 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 7 basis points, 5 basis points and 9 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

     
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2020 2019
Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 884   $ 3,890  
Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 15,118   20,566  
Total impact to interest income $ 16,002   $ 24,456  
     
Impact to total loan yield 0.20 % 0.35 %
     
Impact to net interest margin 0.17 % 0.30 %

(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $6,205 and $10,594 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. This additional interest income increased total loan yield by 8 basis points and 15 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 7 basis points and 13 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

For the third quarter of 2020, the cost of total deposits was 40 basis points, as compared to 49 basis points for the second quarter of 2020 and 84 basis points for the third quarter of 2019. The cost of total deposits was 53 basis points for the first nine months of 2020, as compared to 82 basis points for the same period in 2019. The tables below present, by type, the Company’s funding sources and the total cost of each funding source for the periods presented:

  Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds   Cost of Funds
  Three Months Ending   Three Months Ending
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2020   2020   2019
Noninterest-bearing demand 29.66 %   27.80 %   23.75 %   %   %   %
Interest-bearing demand 43.06     41.64     45.02     0.36     0.43     0.90  
Savings 6.35     6.04     6.19     0.08     0.09     0.22  
Time deposits 15.20     16.44     22.10     1.42     1.62     1.77  
Borrowed funds 5.73     8.08     2.94     2.20     1.73     5.31  
Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 %   100.00 %   100.00 %   0.50 %   0.59 %   0.97 %


               
  Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds   Cost of Funds
  Nine Months Ending   Nine Months Ending
  September 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Noninterest-bearing demand 27.03 %   22.96 %   %   %
Interest-bearing demand 42.95     45.25     0.51     0.88  
Savings 6.17     6.11     0.11     0.20  
Time deposits 16.79     22.43     1.59     1.70  
Borrowed funds 7.06     3.25     2.10     4.84  
Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 %   100.00 %   0.64 %   0.95 %

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $70.9 million, as compared to $64.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $38.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2020 was $172.7 million, as compared to $115.8 million for the same period in 2019. Although service charges on deposit accounts increased slightly quarter over quarter, these remain lower year over year and have not yet returned to the pre-pandemic levels. Effective July 1, 2019, the Company became subject to the limitations on interchange fees imposed by the Durbin Amendment under the Dodd-Frank Act, which is reflected in the reduction in fees and commissions on loans and deposits in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to the first nine months of 2019. Mortgage banking income continued to be a strong source of noninterest income for the Company with mortgage production during the third quarter of 2020 of approximately $1.74 billion and year-to-date production of $5.32 billion. The following tables present the components of mortgage banking income for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
Gain on sales of loans, net $ 45,985     $ 46,560     $ 14,627    
Fees, net 5,367     5,309     3,725    
Mortgage servicing income, net (2,466 )   (1,428 )   490    
MSR valuation adjustment 828     (4,951 )   (3,132 )  
Mortgage banking income, net $ 49,714     $ 45,490     $ 15,710    


  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
Gain on sales of loans, net $ 114,327     $ 35,416    
Fees, net 13,595     8,363    
Mortgage servicing income, net (3,489 )   2,084    
MSR valuation adjustment (13,694 )   (3,132 )  
Mortgage banking income, net $ 110,739     $ 42,731    

Noninterest expense was $116.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $118.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $96.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense was $349.8 million for the first nine months of 2020, as compared to $278.6 million for the same period in 2019. Salaries and benefits expense was $75.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, which represents a decrease of $4.0 million from the previous quarter. Although compensation related to the continued strong mortgage production during the quarter remained elevated, expenses related to overtime and other accruals for employee benefits provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic decreased. The Company recorded a $2.7 million provision for unfunded commitments in other noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to a $2.6 million provision for unfunded commitments in the second quarter of 2020 and $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality Metrics

At September 30, 2020, the Company’s credit quality metrics remained strong. The Company has continued to monitor borrowers throughout the loan portfolio, with enhanced monitoring of loans remaining on deferral. The Company also continues to focus on those industries more highly impacted by the pandemic, primarily the hospitality and healthcare industries. To provide necessary relief to the Company’s borrowers – both consumer and commercial clients – the Company established loan deferral programs allowing qualified clients to defer principal and interest payments. As of June 30, 2020, approximately 21.5% of the Company’s loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) was in deferral. The deferral percentage decreased to approximately 5.1% and 2.9%, respectively, as of September 30, 2020 and October 23, 2020.

The Company’s credit quality in future quarters may be impacted by both external and internal factors related to the pandemic in addition to those factors that traditionally affect credit quality.  External factors outside the Company’s control could include items such as federal, state and local government measures, the re-imposition of “shelter-in-place” orders, the economic impact of government programs, including additional fiscal stimulus or the re-opening of the Paycheck Protection Program, and the future impact of COVID-19.  Internal factors that will potentially impact credit quality include items such as the Company’s loan deferral programs, involvement in government offered programs and the related financial impact of these programs. The impact of each of these items are unknown at this time and could materially and adversely impact future credit quality.

The table below shows nonperforming assets, which includes nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and other real estate owned, as well as early stage delinquencies (loans 30-89 days past due) for the periods presented (in thousands). 

  September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
  Non Purchased Purchased Total Non Purchased Purchased Total
Nonaccrual loans $ 18,831   $ 24,821   $ 43,652   $ 21,509   $ 7,038   $ 28,547  
Loans 90 days past due or more 1,826   318   2,144   3,458   4,317   7,775  
Nonperforming loans $ 20,657   $ 25,139   $ 45,796   $ 24,967   $ 11,355   $ 36,322  
Other real estate owned 3,576   4,576   8,152   2,762   5,248   8,010  
Nonperforming assets $ 24,233   $ 29,715   $ 53,948   $ 27,729   $ 16,603   $ 44,332  
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.41 %     0.37 %
Nonperforming loans/total loans excluding PPP loans     0.47 %      
Nonperforming assets/total assets     0.36 %     0.33 %
Nonperforming assets/total assets excluding PPP loans     0.40 %      
Loans 30-89 days past due $ 10,254   $ 6,390   $ 16,644   $ 22,781   $ 14,887   $ 37,668  
Loans 30-89 days past due/total loans     0.15 %     0.39 %

The implementation of CECL on January 1, 2020, which required purchased credit deteriorated loans to be classified as nonaccrual based on performance, contributed approximately $4.7 million as of September 30, 2020 to the increase in purchased nonaccrual loans.

The table below shows the allowance transition from the former incurred loss allowance model at December 31, 2019 through the day one transition to CECL on January 1, 2020 and the subsequent reserve build-up through the first three quarters of 2020 and the ending allowance under the CECL model at September 30, 2020 (in thousands).

  December 31, 2019 January 1, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020
  Incurred Loss Model CECL Model
Allowance for credit losses $ 52,162   $ 94,647   $ 120,185   $ 145,387   $ 168,098  
Reserve for unfunded commitments 946   11,336   14,735   17,335   20,035  
Total reserves $ 53,108   $ 105,983   $ 134,920   $ 162,722   $ 188,133  
Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.54 % 0.98 % 1.23 % 1.32 % 1.52 %
Allowance for credit losses/total loans excluding PPP loans       1.50 % 1.72 %
Reserve for unfunded commitments/total unfunded commitments 0.04 % 0.47 % 0.60 % 0.66 % 0.73 %

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $23.1 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments, which is recorded in other noninterest expense (and discussed above), of $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $389 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans held for investment on an annualized basis. The continued elevated provision and reserve are driven by qualitative factors related to the uncertainty concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, with limited GDP growth and elevated unemployment rates projected for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021 and 2022, and a potential prolonged economic recovery period.

The provision for credit losses recorded during the third quarter of 2019 was $1.7 million with net charge-offs of $945 thousand, or 0.04% of average loans held for sale on an annualized basis. The Company’s coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans, was 367.05% as of September 30, 2020, as compared to 329.65% as of June 30, 2020 and 143.61% as of December 31, 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

The webcast can be accessed through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://services.choruscall.com/links/rnst201028.html. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com beginning one hour after the call and will remain accessible for one year. Replays can also be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 10149030 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until November 11, 2020.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.8 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management.  The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control.  In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change.  Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material.  Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.  

Currently, the most important factor that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements is the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental measures to respond to the pandemic on the United States economy and the economies of the markets in which the Company operates.  In this press release, the Company has addressed the historical impact of the pandemic on the operations of the Company and set forth certain expectations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic’s future impact on the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, asset quality, capital, cash flows and prospects.  The Company believes that its statements regarding future events and conditions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic are reasonable, but these statements are based on assumptions regarding, among other things, how long the pandemic will continue, the duration, extent and effectiveness of the governmental measures implemented to contain the pandemic and ameliorate its impact on businesses and individuals throughout the United States, and the impact of the pandemic and the government’s virus containment measures on national and local economies, all of which are out of the Company’s control.  If the Company’s assumptions underlying its statements about future events prove to be incorrect, the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, asset quality, capital, cash flows and prospects may be materially different from what is presented in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Important factors other than the COVID-19 pandemic currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management; (ii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iii) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (iv) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, insurance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (v) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vi) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards, such as the adoption of the CECL model as of January 1, 2020; (vii) changes in policy by regulatory agencies; (viii) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (ix) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (x) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers; (xi) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xii) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xiii) changes in demand for loan products and financial services; (xiv) concentration of credit exposure; (xv) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xvi) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xvii) natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xviii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xix) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.  The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated, and is likely to continue to exacerbate, the impact of any of these factors on the Company. 

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, namely, earnings, with exclusions, return on average tangible shareholders’ equity, return on average tangible assets, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets (commonly referred to as the “tangible capital ratio”), tangible book value per share and the adjusted efficiency ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and/or certain charges (such as, when applicable, COVID-19 related expenses, merger and conversion expenses, debt prepayment penalties and asset valuation adjustments) with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. With respect to COVID-19 related expenses in particular, management added these expenses as a charge to exclude when calculating non-GAAP financial measures because the expenses included within this line item (as discussed earlier in this release) were readily quantifiable and possess the same characteristics with respect to management’s inability to accurately predict the timing or amount thereof as the other charges excluded when calculating non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible and charges such as merger and conversion expenses and COVID-19 related expenses can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP.”

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release is intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Contacts: For Media:   For Financials:
  John Oxford   James C. Mabry IV
  Senior Vice President   Executive Vice President
  Director of Marketing   Chief Financial Officer
  (662) 680-1219   (662) 680-1281
  joxford@renasant.com    jim.mabry@renasant.com 






RENASANT CORPORATION             
(Unaudited)    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
                                      Q3 2020-    For The Nine Months Ending
        2020   2019   Q3 2019   September 30,
          Third   Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First   Percent           Percent
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Variance   2020   2019   Variance
Statement of earnings                                            
Interest income - taxable equivalent basis   $ 123,677     $ 125,630     $ 131,887     $ 135,119     $ 135,927     $ 139,285     $ 138,578     (9.01 )%   $ 381,194     $ 413,790     (7.88 )%
Interest income   $ 122,078     $ 123,955     $ 130,173     $ 133,148     $ 134,476     $ 137,862     $ 137,094     (9.22 )   $ 376,206     $ 409,432     (8.12 )
Interest expense   15,792     18,173     23,571     24,263     25,651     25,062     23,947     (38.44 )   57,536     74,660     (22.94 )
  Net interest income   106,286     105,782     106,602     108,885     108,825     112,800     113,147     (2.33 )   318,670     334,772     (4.81 )
Provision for loan losses   23,100     26,900     26,350     2,950     1,700     900     1,500     1,258.82     76,350     4,100     1,762.20  
  Net interest income after provision   83,186     78,882     80,252     105,935     107,125     111,900     111,647     (22.35 )   242,320     330,672     (26.72 )
Service charges on deposit accounts   7,486     6,832     9,070     9,273     8,992     8,605     9,102     (16.75 )   23,388     26,699     (12.40 )
Fees and commissions on loans and deposits   3,402     2,971     3,054     2,822     3,090     7,047     6,471     10.10     9,427     16,608     (43.24 )
Insurance commissions and fees   2,681     2,125     1,991     2,105     2,508     2,190     2,116     6.90     6,797     6,814     (0.25 )
Wealth management revenue   4,364     3,824     4,002     3,920     3,588     3,601     3,324     21.63     12,190     10,513     15.95  
Securities gains (losses)       31             343     -8     13     (100.00 )   31     348     (91.09 )
Mortgage banking income   49,714     45,490     15,535     15,165     15,710     16,620     10,401     216.45     110,739     42,731     159.15  
Other   3,281     2,897     3,918     4,171     3,722     3,905     4,458     (11.85 )   10,096     12,085     (16.46 )
  Total noninterest income   70,928     64,170     37,570     37,456     37,953     41,960     35,885     86.88     172,668     115,798     49.11  
Salaries and employee benefits   75,406     79,361     73,189     67,684     65,425     60,325     57,350     15.26     227,956     183,100     24.50  
Data processing   5,259     5,047     5,006     5,095     4,980     4,698     4,906     5.60     15,312     14,584     4.99  
Occupancy and equipment   13,296     13,511     14,120     13,231     12,943     11,544     11,835     2.73     40,927     36,322     12.68  
Other real estate   1,033     620     418     339     418     252     1,004     147.13     2,071     1,674     23.72  
Amortization of intangibles   1,733     1,834     1,895     1,946     1,996     2,053     2,110     (13.18 )   5,462     6,159     (11.32 )
Merger and conversion related expenses               76     24     179         (100.00 )       203      
Debt extinguishment penalty   28     90             54             (48.15 )   118     54     100.00  
Other   19,755     17,822     20,413     7,181     10,660     14,239     11,627     85.32     57,990     36,526     58.76  
  Total noninterest expense   116,510     118,285     115,041     95,552     96,500     93,290     88,832     20.74     349,836     278,622     25.56  
Income before income taxes   37,604     24,767     2,781     47,839     48,578     60,570     58,700     (22.59 )   65,152     167,848     (61.18 )
Income taxes   7,612     4,637     773     9,424     11,132     13,945     13,590     (31.62 )   13,022     38,667     (66.32 )
  Net income   $ 29,992     $ 20,130     $ 2,008     $ 38,415     $ 37,446     $ 46,625     $ 45,110     (19.91 )   $ 52,130     $ 129,181     (59.65 )
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.53     $ 0.36     $ 0.04     $ 0.67     $ 0.65     $ 0.80     $ 0.77     (18.46 )   $ 0.93     $ 2.21     (57.92 )
Diluted earnings per share   0.53     0.36     0.04     0.67     0.64     0.80     0.77     (17.19 )   0.92     2.21     (58.37 )
Average basic shares outstanding   56,185,884     56,165,452     56,534,816     57,153,160     58,003,215     58,461,024     58,585,517     (3.13 )   56,294,984     58,347,840     (3.52 )
Average diluted shares outstanding   56,386,153     56,325,476     56,706,289     57,391,876     58,192,419     58,618,976     58,730,535     (3.10 )   56,468,577     58,508,582     (3.49 )
Common shares outstanding   56,193,705     56,181,962     56,141,018     56,855,002     57,455,306     58,297,670     58,633,630     (2.20 )   56,193,705     57,455,306     (2.20 )
Cash dividend per common share   $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.21         $ 0.66     $ 0.65     1.54  
Performance ratios                                            
Return on avg shareholders’ equity   5.63 %   3.85 %   0.38 %   7.15 %   6.97 %   8.90 %   8.86 %       3.30 %   8.22 %    
Return on avg tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP) (1)   10.87 %   7.72 %   1.20 %   13.75 %   13.38 %   17.15 %   17.41 %       6.65 %   15.93 %    
Return on avg assets   0.80 %   0.55 %   0.06 %   1.16 %   1.16 %   1.47 %   1.44 %       0.48 %   1.35 %    
Return on avg tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)   0.89 %   0.63 %   0.11 %   1.30 %   1.30 %   1.64 %   1.61 %       0.56 %   1.52 %    
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.29 %   3.38 %   3.75 %   3.90 %   3.98 %   4.19 %   4.27 %       3.47 %   4.14 %    
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   3.77 %   3.95 %   4.57 %   4.75 %   4.91 %   5.11 %   5.16 %       4.08 %   5.06 %    
Cost of funding   0.50 %   0.59 %   0.85 %   0.89 %   0.97 %   0.96 %   0.92 %       0.64 %   0.95 %    
Average earning assets to average assets   87.31 %   86.88 %   86.17 %   85.71 %   85.58 %   85.72 %   85.58 %       86.81 %   85.63 %    
Average loans to average deposits   93.31 %   93.35 %   93.83 %   92.43 %   89.13 %   89.13 %   89.33 %       93.48 %   89.19 %    
Noninterest income (less securities gains/                                            
  losses) to average assets   1.89 %   1.75 %   1.12 %   1.13 %   1.16 %   1.32 %   1.14 %       1.60 %   1.21 %    
Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties/                                            
  penalties/merger-related expenses) to                                            
  average assets   3.10 %   3.23 %   3.43 %   2.88 %   2.98 %   2.93 %   2.83 %       3.25 %   2.91 %    
Net overhead ratio   1.21 %   1.48 %   2.31 %   1.75 %   1.82 %   1.61 %   1.69 %       1.65 %   1.70 %    
Efficiency ratio (FTE)   65.16 %   68.92 %   78.86 %   64.43 %   65.10 %   59.73 %   59.02 %       70.49 %   61.25 %    
Adjusted efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) (4)   62.63 %   60.89 %   68.73 %   63.62 %   62.53 %   58.30 %   57.62 %       63.89 %   59.47 %    
                                           
RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                                      Q3 2020 -   As of
        2020   2019   Q3 2019   September 30,
          Third   Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First   Percent           Percent
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Variance   2020   2019   Variance
Average Balances                                            
Total assets   $ 14,928,159     $ 14,706,027     $ 13,472,550     $ 13,157,843     $ 12,846,131     $ 12,764,669     $ 12,730,939     16.21 %   $ 14,370,953     $ 12,781,001     12.44 %
Earning assets   13,034,422     12,776,643     11,609,477     11,277,000     10,993,645     10,942,492     10,895,205     18.56     12,475,561     10,944,142     13.99  
Securities   1,269,565     1,295,539     1,292,875     1,234,718     1,227,678     1,262,271     1,253,224     3.41     1,285,933     1,247,631     3.07  
Loans held for sale   378,225     340,582     336,829     350,783     385,437     353,103     345,264     (1.87 )   351,975     361,415     (2.61 )
Loans, net of unearned   11,041,684     10,616,147     9,687,285     9,457,658     9,109,252     9,043,788     9,059,802     21.21     10,450,537     9,071,129     15.21  
Intangibles   972,394     974,237     975,933     977,506     975,306     974,628     976,820     (0.30 )   974,182     975,579     (0.14 )
Noninterest-bearing deposits   3,723,059     3,439,634     2,586,963     2,611,265     2,500,810     2,395,899     2,342,406     48.87     3,251,612     2,413,619     34.72  
Interest-bearing deposits   8,109,844     7,933,035     7,737,615     7,620,602     7,719,510     7,750,986     7,799,892     5.06     7,927,499     7,756,502     2.20  
Total deposits   11,832,903     11,372,669     10,324,578     10,231,867     10,220,320     10,146,885     10,142,298     15.78     11,179,111     10,170,120     9.92  
Borrowed funds   719,800     1,000,789     829,320     596,101     308,931     354,234     363,140     133.00     849,494     341,903     148.46  
Shareholders' equity   2,119,500     2,101,092     2,105,143     2,131,342     2,131,537     2,102,093     2,065,370     (0.56 )   2,108,618     2,099,909     0.41  
                                           
                              Q3 2020 -   As of
  2020   2019   Q4 2019   September 30,
    Third   Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First   Percent           Percent
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Variance   2020   2019   Variance
Balances at period end                                            
Total assets   $ 14,808,933     $ 14,897,207     $ 13,890,550     $ 13,400,618     $ 13,039,674     $ 12,892,653     $ 12,862,395     10.51 %   $ 14,808,933     $ 13,039,674     13.57 %
Earning assets   12,984,651     13,041,846     11,980,482     11,522,388     11,145,052     11,064,957     11,015,535     12.69     12,984,651     11,145,052     16.51  
Securities   1,293,388     1,303,494     1,359,129     1,290,613     1,238,577     1,268,280     1,255,353     0.22     1,293,388     1,238,577     4.43  
Loans held for sale   399,773     339,747     448,797     318,272     392,448     461,681     318,563     25.61     399,773     392,448     1.87  
Non purchased loans   9,424,224     9,206,101     7,802,404     7,587,974     7,031,818     6,704,288     6,565,599     24.20     9,424,224     7,031,818     34.02  
Purchased loans   1,660,514     1,791,203     1,966,973     2,101,664     2,281,966     2,350,366     2,522,694     (20.99 )   1,660,514     2,281,966     (27.23 )
  Total loans   11,084,738     10,997,304     9,769,377     9,689,638     9,313,784     9,054,654     9,088,293     14.40     11,084,738     9,313,784     19.01  
Intangibles   971,481     973,214     975,048     976,943     978,390     973,673     975,726     (0.56 )   971,481     978,390     (0.71 )
Noninterest-bearing deposits   3,758,242     3,740,296     2,642,059     2,551,770     2,607,056     2,408,984     2,366,223     47.28     3,758,242     2,607,056     44.16  
Interest-bearing deposits   8,175,898     8,106,062     7,770,367     7,661,398     7,678,980     7,781,077     7,902,689     6.72     8,175,898     7,678,980     6.47  
  Total deposits   11,934,140     11,846,358     10,412,426     10,213,168     10,286,036     10,190,061     10,268,912     16.85     11,934,140     10,286,036     16.02  
Borrowed funds   517,706     718,490     1,179,631     865,598     433,705     401,934     350,859     (40.19 )   517,706     433,705     19.37  
Shareholders’ equity   2,104,300     2,082,946     2,070,512     2,125,689     2,119,659     2,119,696     2,088,877     (1.01 )   2,104,300     2,119,659     (0.72 )
Market value per common share   22.72     24.90     21.84     35.42     35.01     35.94     33.85     (35.86 )   22.72     35.01     (35.10 )
Book value per common share   37.45     37.07     36.88     37.39     36.89     36.36     35.63     0.16     37.45     36.89     1.52  
Tangible book value per common share   20.16     19.75     19.51     20.20     19.86     19.66     18.98     (0.20 )   20.16     19.86     1.51  
Shareholders’ equity to assets (actual)   14.21 %   13.98 %   14.91 %   15.86 %   16.26 %   16.44 %   16.24 %       14.21 %   16.26 %    
Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP)(3)   8.19 %   7.97 %   8.48 %   9.25 %   9.46 %   9.62 %   9.36 %       8.19 %   9.46 %    
Leverage ratio   9.17 %   9.12 %   9.90 %   10.37 %   10.56 %   10.65 %   10.44 %       9.17 %   10.56 %    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   10.80 %   10.69 %   10.63 %   11.12 %   11.36 %   11.64 %   11.49 %       10.80 %   11.36 %    
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.79 %   11.69 %   11.63 %   12.14 %   12.40 %   12.69 %   12.55 %       11.79 %   12.40 %    
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.89 %   13.72 %   13.44 %   13.78 %   14.07 %   14.62 %   14.57 %       14.89 %   14.07 %    
                                           
RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                                      Q3 2020 -   As of
        2020   2019   Q4 2019   September 30,
          Third   Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First   Percent           Percent
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Variance   2020   2019   Variance
Non purchased loans                                            
Commercial, financial, agricultural   $ 1,137,321     $ 1,134,965     $ 1,144,004   $ 1,052,353     $ 988,867     $ 930,598     $ 921,081     8.07 %   $ 1,137,321     $ 988,867     15.01 %
SBA Paycheck  Protection Program   1,307,972     1,281,278                         100.00     1,307,972         100.00  
Lease financing   82,928     80,779     84,679   81,875     69,953     59,158     58,651     1.29     82,928     69,953     18.55  
Real estate - construction   738,873     756,872     745,066   774,901     764,589     716,129     651,119     (4.65 )   738,873     764,589     (3.36 )
Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages   2,369,292     2,342,987     2,356,627   2,350,126     2,235,908     2,160,617     2,114,908     0.82     2,369,292     2,235,908     5.97  
Real estate - commercial mortgages   3,610,642     3,400,718     3,242,172   3,128,876     2,809,470     2,741,402     2,726,186     15.40     3,610,642     2,809,470     28.52  
Installment loans to individuals   177,195     208,502     229,856   199,843     163,031     96,384     93,654     (11.33 )   177,195     163,031     8.69  
Loans, net of unearned   $ 9,424,223     $ 9,206,101     $ 7,802,404   $ 7,587,974     $ 7,031,818     $ 6,704,288     $ 6,565,599     24.20     $ 9,424,223     $ 7,031,818     34.02  
Purchased loans                                          
Commercial, financial, agricultural   $ 202,768     $ 225,355     $ 280,572   $ 315,619     $ 339,693     $ 374,478     $ 387,376     (35.76 )   $ 202,768     $ 339,693     (40.31 )
Real estate - construction   34,246     34,236     42,829   51,582     52,106     65,402     89,954     (33.61 )   34,246     52,106     (34.28 )
Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages   391,102     445,526     489,674   516,487     561,725     604,855     654,265     (24.28 )   391,102     561,725     (30.37 )
Real estate - commercial mortgages   966,367     1,010,035     1,066,536   1,115,389     1,212,905     1,276,567     1,357,446     (13.36 )   966,367     1,212,905     (20.33 )
Installment loans to individuals   66,031     76,051     87,362   102,587     115,537     29,064     33,653     (35.63 )   66,031     115,537     (42.85 )
Loans, net of unearned   $ 1,660,514     $ 1,791,203     $ 1,966,973   $ 2,101,664     $ 2,281,966     $ 2,350,366     $ 2,522,694     (20.99 )   $ 1,660,514     $ 2,281,966     (27.23 )
Asset quality data                                          
Non purchased assets                                          
Nonaccrual loans   $ 18,831     $ 16,591     $ 21,384   $ 21,509     $ 15,733     $ 14,268     $ 12,507     (12.45 )   $ 18,831     $ 15,733     19.69  
Loans 90 past due or more   1,826     3,993     4,459   3,458     7,325     4,175     1,192     (47.19 )   1,826     7,325     (75.07 )
Nonperforming loans   20,657     20,584     25,843   24,967     23,058     18,443     13,699     (17.26 )   20,657     23,058     (10.41 )
Other real estate owned   3,576     4,694     3,241   2,762     1,975     3,475     4,223     29.47     3,576     1,975     81.06  
Nonperforming assets   $ 24,233     $ 25,278     $ 29,084   $ 27,729     $ 25,033     $ 21,918     $ 17,922     (12.61 )   $ 24,233     $ 25,033     (3.20 )
Purchased assets                                          
Nonaccrual loans   $ 24,821     $ 21,361     $ 19,090   $ 7,038     $ 6,123     $ 7,250     $ 7,828     252.67     $ 24,821     $ 6,123     305.37  
Loans 90 past due or more   318     2,158     5,104   4,317     7,034     7,687     5,436     (92.63 )   318     7,034     (95.48 )
Nonperforming loans   25,139     23,519     24,194   11,355     13,157     14,937     13,264     121.39     25,139     13,157     91.07  
Other real estate owned   4,576     4,431     5,430   5,248     6,216     5,258     5,932     (12.80 )   4,576     6,216     (26.38 )
Nonperforming assets   $ 29,715     $ 27,950     $ 29,624   $ 16,603     $ 19,373     $ 20,195     $ 19,196     78.97     $ 29,715     $ 19,373     53.38  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 389     $ 1,698     $ 811   $ 1,602     $ 945     $ 676     $ 691     (75.72 )   $ 2,898     $ 2,312     25.35  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 168,098     $ 145,387     $ 120,185   $ 52,162     $ 50,814     $ 50,059     $ 49,835     222.26     $ 168,098     $ 50,814     230.81  
Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans   0.01 %   0.06 %   0.03 % 0.07 %   0.04 %   0.03 %   0.03 %       0.04 %   0.03 %    
Nonperforming loans / total loans*   0.41 %   0.40 %   0.51 % 0.37 %   0.39 %   0.37 %   0.30 %       0.41 %   0.39 %    
Nonperforming assets / total assets*   0.36 %   0.36 %   0.42 % 0.33 %   0.34 %   0.33 %   0.29 %       0.36 %   0.34 %    
Allowance for loan losses / total loans*   1.52 %   1.32 %   1.23 % 0.54 %   0.55 %   0.55 %   0.55 %       1.52 %   0.55 %    
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans*   367.05 %   329.65 %   240.19 % 143.61 %   140.31 %   149.97 %   184.83 %       367.05 %   140.31 %    
Nonperforming loans / total loans**   0.22 %   0.22 %   0.33 % 0.33 %   0.33 %   0.28 %   0.21 %       0.22 %   0.33 %    
Nonperforming assets / total assets**   0.16 %   0.17 %   0.21 % 0.21 %   0.19 %   0.17 %   0.14 %       0.16 %   0.19 %    
*Based on all assets (includes purchased assets)                
**Excludes all purchased assets                

 

RENASANT CORPORATION                    
(Unaudited)                        
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
                                                                             
    Three Months Ending   For The Nine Months Ending  
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020       September 30, 2019  
    Average   Interest   Yield/     Average   Interest   Yield/     Average   Interest   Yield/       Average       Interest   Yield/         Average       Interest   Yield/    
Balance Income/  Rate Balance Income/  Rate Balance Income/  Rate     Balance       Income/  Rate       Balance       Income/    Rate  
  Expense     Expense     Expense               Expense                 Expense      
Assets                                                                            
Interest-earning assets:                                                                            
Loans                                                                            
Non purchased   $ 8,012,741     $ 81,281     4.04 %   $ 7,872,371     $ 81,836     4.18 %   $ 6,792,021     $ 85,084     4.97 %   $ 7,847,197     $ 251,671   4.28 %   $ 6,624,266     $ 250,190   5.05 %
Purchased   1,723,714     24,034     5.55 %   1,877,698     26,005     5.57 %   2,317,231     36,330     6.22 %   1,877,449     80,226   5.71 %   2,446,863     115,298   6.30 %
SBA Paycheck Protection Program   1,305,229     7,449     2.27 %   866,078     5,886     2.73 %           %   725,891     13,335   2.45 %         %
Total loans   11,041,684     112,764     4.06 %   10,616,147     113,727     4.31 %   9,109,252     121,414     5.29 %   10,450,537     345,232   4.41 %   9,071,129     365,488   5.39 %
Loans held for sale   378,225     3,144     3.31 %   340,582     2,976     3.51 %   385,437     3,977     4.09 %   351,975     9,108   3.46 %   361,415     15,004   5.55 %
Securities:                                                        
Taxable(1)   1,003,886     5,473     2.17 %   1,031,740     6,386     2.49 %   1,040,302     7,200     2.75 %   1,034,189     19,148   2.47 %   1,062,261     22,792   2.87 %
Tax-exempt   265,679     2,205     3.30 %   263,799     2,346     3.58 %   187,376     1,846     3.91 %   251,744     6,609   3.51 %   185,370     5,728   4.13 %
Total securities   1,269,565     7,678     2.41 %   1,295,539     8,732     2.71 %   1,227,678     9,046     2.92 %   1,285,933     25,757   2.68 %   1,247,631     28,520   3.06 %
Interest-bearing balances with banks   344,948     91     0.10 %   524,376     195     0.15 %   271,278     1,490     2.18 %   387,116     1,098   0.38 %   263,967     4,778   2.42 %
Total interest-earning assets   13,034,422     123,677     3.77 %   12,776,644     125,630     3.95 %   10,993,645     135,927     4.91 %   12,475,561     381,195   4.08 %   10,944,142     413,790   5.06 %
Cash and due from banks   210,278             214,079             173,156             203,582           181,140        
Intangible assets   972,394             974,237             975,306             974,182           975,579        
Other assets   711,065             741,067             704,024             717,628           680,140        
Total assets   $ 14,928,159             $ 14,706,027             $ 12,846,131             $ 14,370,953           $ 12,781,001        
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                                                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                        
Deposits:                                                        
Interest-bearing demand(2)   $ 5,405,085     $ 4,839     0.36 %   $ 5,151,713     $ 5,524     0.43 %   $ 4,740,426     $ 10,769     0.90 %   $ 5,166,393     $ 19,616   0.51 %   $ 4,755,948     $ 31,338   0.88 %
Savings deposits   796,841     167     0.08 %   747,173     173     0.09 %   652,121     355     0.22 %   741,933     593   0.11 %   642,523     976   0.20 %
Time deposits   1,907,918     6,804     1.42 %   2,034,149     8,174     1.62 %   2,326,963     10,390     1.77 %   2,019,173     23,967   1.59 %   2,358,031     29,963   1.70 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   8,109,844     11,810     0.58 %   7,933,035     13,871     0.70 %   7,719,510     21,514     1.11 %   7,927,499     44,176   0.74 %   7,756,502     62,277   1.07 %
Borrowed funds   719,800     3,983     2.20 %   1,000,789     4,302     1.73 %   308,931     4,137     5.31 %   849,494     13,360   2.10 %   341,903     12,383   4.84 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,829,644     15,793     0.71 %   8,933,824     18,173     0.82 %   8,028,441     25,651     1.27 %   8,776,993     57,536   0.88 %   8,098,405     74,660   1.23 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   3,723,059             3,439,634             2,500,810             3,251,612           2,413,619        
Other liabilities   255,956             231,477             185,343             233,730           169,068        
Shareholders’ equity   2,119,500             2,101,092             2,131,537             2,108,618           2,099,909        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 14,928,159             $ 14,706,027             $ 12,846,131             $ 14,370,953           $ 12,781,001        
Net interest income/ net interest margin       $ 107,884     3.29 %       $ 107,457     3.38 %       $ 110,276     3.98 %       $ 323,659   3.47 %       $ 339,130   4.14 %
Cost of funding           0.50 %           0.59 %           0.97 %         0.64 %         0.95 %
Cost of total deposits           0.40 %           0.49 %           0.84 %         0.53 %         0.82 %
                                                         
(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which we operate.          
(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.          
                                                                             

 

RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
          RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
                                      Nine Months Ended
          2020   2019   September 30,
          Third   Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First        
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   2020   2019
Net income (GAAP)   $ 29,992     $ 20,130     $ 2,008     $ 38,415     $ 37,446     $ 46,625     $ 45,110     $ 52,130     $ 129,181  
  Amortization of intangibles   1,733     1,834     1,895     1,946     1,996     2,053     2,110     5,462     6,159  
  Tax effect of adjustment noted above (A)   (374 )   (335 )   (527 )   (383 )   (457 )   (473 )   (488 )   (1,108 )   (1,418 )
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)   $ 31,351     $ 21,629     $ 3,376     $ 39,978     $ 38,985     $ 48,205     $ 46,732     $ 56,484     $ 133,922  
                                           
Net income (GAAP)   $ 29,992     $ 20,130     $ 2,008     $ 38,415     $ 37,446     $ 46,625     $ 45,110     $ 52,130     $ 129,181  
  Merger & conversion expenses               76     24     179             203  
  Debt prepayment penalties   28     90             54             118     54  
  MSR valuation adjustment   (828 )   4,951     9,571     (1,296 )   3,132             13,694     3,132  
  COVID-19 related expenses   570     6,257     2,903                     9,730      
  Tax effect of adjustment noted above (A)   50     (2,065 )   (3,467 )   241     (736 )   (41 )       (4,774 )   (781 )
Net income with exclusions (non-GAAP)   $ 29,812     $ 29,363     $ 11,015     $ 37,436     $ 39,920     $ 46,763     $ 45,110     $ 70,898     $ 131,789  
                                           
Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP)   $ 2,119,500     $ 2,101,092     $ 2,105,143     $ 2,131,342     $ 2,131,537     $ 2,102,093     $ 2,065,370     $ 2,108,618     $ 2,099,909  
  Intangibles   972,394     974,237     975,933     977,506     975,306     974,628     976,820     974,182     975,579  
Average tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,147,106     $ 1,126,855     $ 1,129,210     $ 1,153,836     $ 1,156,231     $ 1,127,465     $ 1,088,550     $ 1,134,436     $ 1,124,330  
                                           
Average total assets (GAAP)   $ 14,928,159     $ 14,706,027     $ 13,472,550     $ 13,157,843     $ 12,846,131     $ 12,764,669     $ 12,730,939     $ 14,370,953     $ 12,781,001  
  Intangibles   972,394     974,237     975,933     977,506     975,306     974,628     976,820     974,182     975,579  
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 13,955,765     $ 13,731,790     $ 12,496,617     $ 12,180,337     $ 11,870,825     $ 11,790,041     $ 11,754,119     $ 13,396,771     $ 11,805,422  
                                           
Actual shareholders’ equity (GAAP)   $ 2,104,300     $ 2,082,946     $ 2,070,512     $ 2,125,689     $ 2,119,659     $ 2,119,696     $ 2,088,877     $ 2,104,300     $ 2,119,659  
  Intangibles   971,481     973,214     975,048     976,943     978,390     973,673     975,726     971,481     978,390  
Actual tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,132,819     $ 1,109,732     $ 1,095,464     $ 1,148,746     $ 1,141,269     $ 1,146,023     $ 1,113,151     $ 1,132,819     $ 1,141,269  
                                           
Actual total assets (GAAP)   $ 14,808,933     $ 14,897,207     $ 13,890,550     $ 13,400,618     $ 13,039,674     $ 12,892,653     $ 12,862,395     $ 14,808,933     $ 13,039,674  
  Intangibles   971,481     973,214     975,048     976,943     978,390     973,673     975,726     971,481     978,390  
Actual tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 13,837,452     $ 13,923,993     $ 12,915,502     $ 12,423,675     $ 12,061,284     $ 11,918,980     $ 11,886,669     $ 13,837,452     $ 12,061,284  
                                           
  (A) Tax effect is calculated based on respective periods effective tax rate.  

 

RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
          RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
                                      Nine Months Ended
          2020   2019   September 30,
          Third   Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First        
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   2020   2019
(1) Return on Average Equity                                    
Return on avg s/h’s equity (GAAP)   5.63 %   3.85 %   0.38 %   7.15 %   6.97 %   8.90 %   8.86 %   3.30 %   8.22 %
  Effect of adjustment for intangible assets   5.24 %   3.87 %   0.82 %   6.60 %   6.41 %   8.25 %   8.55 %   3.35 %   7.71 %
Return on avg tangible s/h’s equity (non-GAAP)   10.87 %   7.72 %   1.20 %   13.75 %   13.38 %   17.15 %   17.41 %   6.65 %   15.93 %
                                           
Return on avg s/h’s equity (GAAP)   5.63 %   3.85 %   0.38 %   7.15 %   6.97 %   8.90 %   8.86 %   3.30 %   8.22 %
  Effect of exclusions from net income   (0.03 )%   1.77 %   1.72 %   (0.18 )%   0.46 %   0.02 %   %   1.19 %   0.17 %
Return on avg s/h’s equity with excl. (non-GAAP)   5.60 %   5.62 %   2.10 %   6.97 %   7.43 %   8.92 %   8.86 %   4.49 %   8.39 %
  Effect of adjustment for intangible assets   5.21 %   5.39 %   2.31 %   6.44 %   6.80 %   8.28 %   8.55 %   4.37 %   7.85 %
Return on avg tangible s/h’s equity with exclusions (non-GAAP)   10.81 %   11.01 %   4.41 %   13.41 %   14.23 %   17.20 %   17.41 %   8.86 %   16.24 %
                                           
(2) Return on Average Assets                                    
Return on avg assets (GAAP)   0.80 %   0.55 %   0.06 %   1.16 %   1.16 %   1.47 %   1.44 %   0.48 %   1.35 %
  Effect of adjustment for intangible assets   0.09 %   0.08 %   0.05 %   0.14 %   0.14 %   0.17 %   0.17 %   0.08 %   0.17 %
Return on avg tangible assets (non-GAAP)   0.89 %   0.63 %   0.11 %   1.30 %   1.30 %   1.64 %   1.61 %   0.56 %   1.52 %
                                           
Return on avg assets (GAAP)   0.80 %   0.55 %   0.06 %   1.16 %   1.16 %   1.47 %   1.44 %   0.48 %   1.35 %
  Effect of exclusions from net income   (0.01 )%   0.25 %   0.27 %   (0.03 )%   0.07 %   %   %   0.18 %   0.03 %
Return on avg assets with exclusions (non-GAAP)   0.79 %   0.80 %   0.33 %   1.13 %   1.23 %   1.47 %   1.44 %   0.66 %   1.38 %
  Effect of adjustment for intangible assets   0.10 %   0.10 %   0.07 %   0.14 %   0.16 %   0.17 %   0.17 %   0.09 %   0.17 %
Return on avg tangible assets with exclusions (non-GAAP)   0.89 %   0.90 %   0.40 %   1.27 %   1.39 %   1.64 %   1.61 %   0.75 %   1.55 %
                                           
(3) Shareholder Equity Ratio                                     
Shareholders’ equity to actual assets (GAAP)   14.21 %   13.98 %   14.91 %   15.86 %   16.26 %   16.44 %   16.24 %   14.21 %   16.26 %
  Effect of adjustment for intangible assets   6.02 %   6.01 %   6.43 %   6.61 %   6.80 %   6.82 %   6.88 %   6.02 %   6.80 %
Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP)   8.19 %   7.97 %   8.48 %   9.25 %   9.46 %   9.62 %   9.36 %   8.19 %   9.46 %
                                                             

 

RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                                       
                                  Nine Months Ended
      2020   2019   September 30,
      Third   Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   First        
      Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   2020   2019
Interest income (FTE) $ 123,677     $ 125,630     $ 131,887     $ 135,119     $ 135,927     $ 139,285     $ 138,578     $ 381,194     $ 413,790  
  Interest expense 15,792     18,173     23,571     24,263     25,651     25,062     23,947     57,536     74,660  
Net Interest income (FTE) $ 107,885     $ 107,457     $ 108,316     $ 110,856     $ 110,276     $ 114,223     $ 114,631     $ 323,658     $ 339,130  
                                       
Total noninterest income  $ 70,928     $ 64,170     $ 37,570     $ 37,456     $ 37,953     $ 41,960     $ 35,885     $ 172,668     $ 115,798  
  Securities gains (losses)      31             343     (8 )   13     31     348  
  MSR valuation adjustment 828     (4,951 )   (9,571 )   1,296     (3,132 )           (13,694 )   (3,132 )
Total adjusted noninterest income  $ 70,100     $ 69,090     $ 47,141     $ 36,160     $ 40,742     $ 41,968     $ 35,872     $ 186,331     $ 118,582  
                                       
Total noninterest expense $ 116,510     $ 118,285     $ 115,041     $ 95,552     $ 96,500     $ 93,290     $ 88,832     $ 349,836     $ 278,622  
  Amortization of intangibles 1,733     1,834     1,895     1,946     1,996     2,053     2,110     5,462     6,159  
  Merger-related expenses             76     24     179             203  
  Debt extinguishment penalty 28     90             54             118     54  
  COVID-19 related expenses 570     6,257     2,903                     9,730      
  Provision for unfunded commitments 2,700     2,600     3,400                     8,700      
Total adjusted noninterest expense  $ 111,479     $ 107,504     $ 106,843     $ 93,530     $ 94,426     $ 91,058     $ 86,722     $ 325,826     $ 272,206  
                                       
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) 65.16 %   68.92 %   78.86 %   64.43 %   65.10 %   59.73 %   59.02 %   70.49 %   61.25 %
(4) Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 62.63 %   60.89 %   68.73 %   63.62 %   62.53 %   58.30 %   57.62 %   63.89 %   59.47 %

