Hwy 68 closure extended to around Thanksgiving (Oct. 27, 2020)

Ravine repairs delayed

MANKATO, Minn. – The detour for Highway 68 from Highway 15 in New Ulm to just west of Blue Earth County Road 45 (south of Courtland) will be in place longer until sometime around Thanksgiving, weather permitting, as repairs to a ravine have been delayed.

Significant progress has been made on the major slope slide in the area south of Courtland, but necessary repairs to a ravine nearby have been delayed.

The ravine requiring repairs from mudslides in late June is located approximately 0.6 mile west of the previously noted site (east of old Kat & Fiddle). Work on this site experienced delays due to challenging logistics and weather delays. This smaller downslope slide was partially repaired previously this summer by constructing a concrete wall/anchor system and adding guardrail. Additional ravine and drainage repairs at this site will be completed as part of this project.

Traffic is detoured using Blue Earth County Road 45/Nicollet County Road 24, Highway 14, Nicollet County Road 37/20th South Street in New Ulm and Highway 15.

The detour for both emergency repairs was put in place on September 21 and was expected to be removed at the end of October.

