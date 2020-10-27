Hwy 63 northbound bridge, I-90 ramps reopen as construction pauses for winter (Oct. 27, 2020)

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – The Hwy 63 northbound bridge over Interstate 90 and the interstate ramps all reopened Tuesday, Oct. 27, as crews wrap up the first year of a two-year project north of Stewartville, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes reopened to traffic and will remain open through winter. Crews also removed the temporary traffic signal at Schumann Drive at the north end of Stewartville.

Also open to motorists are:

I-90 westbound exit ramp to northbound Hwy 63. Motorists will be using the new acceleration lane into northbound Hwy 63.

Motorists who want to use southbound Hwy 63 after exiting westbound I-90 will need to detour north on Hwy 63 to Olmsted County Road 16 interchange, cross over and return to Hwy 63 southbound.

I-90 eastbound exit ramp to northbound Hwy 63. Motorists will use the newly constructed bridge and merge into traffic using the new acceleration lane on the bridge to merge into traffic

Motorists should also be aware of changes that remain in effect at Olmsted County Road 8 and Hwy 30:

Stop sign changes at Hwy 30 and Olmsted 8. Motorists on Hwy 30 need to stop at a stop sign before turning north or south onto Olmsted 8. Motorists on Olmsted 8 do not have a stop sign.

Hwy 63 motorists who want to access Hwy 30 west of Hwy 63 will exit at Olmsted County Road 16, (the interchange that serves Rochester International Airport), travel west to Olmsted 8 south to Hwy 30 west.

During the two-year construction project both Hwy 63 bridges will be replaced, Hwy 30 west rerouted, some I-90 exit ramps will be added or realigned and the access to 90th Street SE is closed and rerouted.

Construction will begin again in spring 2021 and is scheduled to be complete in August of 2021. Mathiowetz Construction Co., of Sleepy Eye, Minn., is the prime contractor on this $15,419,780 project. Motorists can find more information and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy63-i90-interchange or join the MnDOT SE Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

