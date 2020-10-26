Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Newsom, California district attorneys seek tighter standards for application of death penalty

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has already declared a moratorium on executions in California, went a step further Monday with an unprecedented court filing that asserted the state’s death penalty law is applied in a racist manner against African Americans.

Oct 26, 2020

