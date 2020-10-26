Supreme Court launches bar exam commission
The Supreme Court today approved the charter for and the composition of a joint Supreme Court/State Bar Blue Ribbon Commission on the Future of the California Bar Examination.
Oct 26, 2020
There were 1,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,718 in the last 365 days.
The Supreme Court today approved the charter for and the composition of a joint Supreme Court/State Bar Blue Ribbon Commission on the Future of the California Bar Examination.
Oct 26, 2020